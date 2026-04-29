Motorola's 2026 Razr series is better and more expensive than ever

TL;DR The 2026 Moto Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra have been announced.

All models are equipped with upgraded cameras for better low-light performance.

The Razr Ultra gets a massive 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Motorola has announced its new lineup of flip phones with the 2026 Razr and Razr Ultra. The Razrs were already some of our favorite folding phones, and provide strong competition to Samsung’s Z Flip 7. So, what do this year’s offerings bring to the table over the already excellent models from last year?

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New Moto features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Gestures have been a staple of Motorola’s phones since the Moto X introduced a double-chop for the flashlight, and the new Razrs introduce yet another. When using the phones in camcorder mode, a wrist rotation will smoothly zoom in and out when recording video. It also uses AI to identify the subject and will zoom in automatically to frame up a shot.

On the Razr Plus and Ultra, AI will detect when people are blinking in group photos and alter the image in what sounds similar to the Pixel’s Best Take. Signature Style will watch how you edit photos taken on the phone and learn what your preferences are, and it will then automatically edit new photos to match.

Motorola will be among the first manufacturer to showcase a new feature called Google Photos Wardrobe, which digitizes your closet based on items of clothing seen in your photo library or new images and will let you mix, match, and virtually try the clothes on within the app. Google Photos Wardrobe will be coming to all supported Android devices and eventually iOS.

Motorola is also introducing Daily Drops. Like Samsung’s Now Brief, it’ll surface favorite photos, curated headlines, weather updates, and more. Google Photos’ memories feature will be integrated into it.

Moto AI has a “catch me up” prompt, which will give you a summary of recent notifications, and a “next move” prompt that will, according to Motorola, “offer helpful next steps based on where you’re at and what you’re doing in real time.” That sounds vague, so we’ll have to see how it works once we’ve used the devices.

Motorola Razr and Razr Plus

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The standard 2026 Razr looks similar to its predecessor. It keeps the same displays as last gen, with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz inner display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The cover screen is 3.6 inches, 90Hz, and reaches 1,700 nits peak brightness.

Inside the phone, there are some nice upgrades. It has the same 8GB of RAM, but the 256GB of internal storage has been bumped up to UFS 3.1 instead of the UFS 2.2 last year’s phone had. Running the show is a MediaTek 7450X and a 4,800mAh battery, which is a good upgrade from the 2,500mAh found in the 2025 Razr. The weight and dimensions of the phone are the same as last year, weighing 188g.

The new Razr will be sold in Pantone Hematite, Violet Ice, Sporting Green, and Bright White, priced at $799. It will be available in the US on May 14.

Motorola Razr (2026) Motorola Razr (2026) Affordable flip • Durable build • All-day battery • Dual 50MP cameras MSRP: $799.99 The most accessible Razr brings foldables to more users with solid cameras, long battery life, and e The base Razr (2026) focuses on value with a 3.6-inch external display, dual 50MP cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery for all-day use. It adds MIL-STD durability and a capable Dimensity chip, making foldables more practical and affordable. See price at Motorola

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you thought the standard Razr was similar to last year’s phone, you’d better strap in for the new Razr Plus. It has the same 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and 4,500mAh battery. The cameras are identical to the standard 2026 Razr, benefiting from the same improvements to low-light photography.

Both the Razr and Razr Plus have a titanium-reinforced hinge, and according to Motorola, these are the first flip phones in this category to feature military standards of durability. Motorola calls out protection against high altitudes, extreme temperatures, and intense humidity. Time will tell how well these phones hold up to real-world use, but Motorola’s confidence in the phones is reassuring.

Aside from that and shipping with Android 16, the 2026 Razr Plus is identical to the phone from last year. The 6.9-inch main display is still a 165Hz AMOLED that reaches 3,000 nits peak brightness with a resolution of 1080 x 2620, and the cover screen is a 4-inch AMOLED with a peak brightness of 2,400 nits and a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Razr and Razr Plus also get upgrades to the rear 50MP cameras with larger pixel sizes. The main camera has a pixel size of 1.6 microns, and the ultrawide is 1.28 microns, which is up from the 0.8 and 0.68 microns from last year’s phone. That should make a meaningful difference in low-light situations. The selfie camera gets a similar upgrade from 0.7 microns to 1.28 on the Razr and 1.4 on the Razr Plus. The cameras also support Pantone-validated color and skin tones.

The Razr Plus is coming out in Pantone Mountain View for $1,099 and will be available in the US on May 14.

Motorola Razr Plus (2026) Motorola Razr Plus (2026) Fast performance • Dual 50MP cameras • Fast charging MSRP: $1,099.99 A balanced premium flip with a big external display, strong Snapdragon performance, and versatile du The Razr Plus (2026) offers a premium foldable experience with a large 4-inch cover display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance, and dual 50MP cameras. A 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging keeps it running, making it a strong mid-premium flip option. See price at Motorola

Motorola Razr Ultra

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Razr Ultra has some bigger upgrades over the other two. It may have the same Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, but there are some nice upgrades aside from that.

The primary 50MP Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) sensor can capture 6x the dynamic range compared to last year’s phone, and like the other two Razrs, the pixel sizes have increased across both of the 50MP cameras. The primary camera measures 2 microns, up from 1, and the ultrawide measures 1.28 microns, which is up from just 0.8. The selfie camera also gets an upgrade from 0.64 microns to 1.28. Like the other two models, the Razr Ultra cameras also support Pantone-validated color and skin tones.

What’s truly impressive is the battery. Instead of the 4,700mAh battery from the 2025 Razr Ultra, the new model gets a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon (Si-C) battery. The higher energy density of the Si-C battery means that despite the increased capacity, the phone weighs the same 199g as last year.

The main display is a 7-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1224 x 2992, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5,000 nits peak brightness, which is 500 nits brighter than last year. The cover screen is a 1272 x 1080, 4-inch AMOLED with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nit peak brightness, just like last year.

The 2026 Razr Ultra is being released in Pantone Orient Blue (Alcantara) and Pantone Cocoa (wood), and will cost $1,499 when it comes out in the US on May 14.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Flagship performance • Triple 50MP cameras • Big battery • Fast charging MSRP: $1,499.99 Motorola's most powerful flip yet, packing flagship performance, a triple 50MP camera system, and th The Razr Ultra (2026) promises top-tier flip phone performance with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple 50MP cameras, and a massive 5000mAh battery with ultra-fast 68W charging. It also boasts a large 7-inch AMOLED display and a highly capable external screen. See price at Motorola

Motorola Razr 2026 series specs

Moto Razr Moto Razr Plus Moto Razr Ultra Processor

Moto Razr MediaTek Dimensity 7450X

CPU: Octa-core

Up to 2.6GHz clock speed

4nm Process Technology

Moto Razr Plus Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform

Octa-core Kryo CPU

1 prime + 4 performance + 3 efficiency cores

Up to 3.0GHz clock speed

4nm Process Technology

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno GPU

AI/NPU: Qualcomm AI Engine

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU

Moto Razr Ultra Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform

Octa-core Oryon CPU

2 high-performance + 6 performance cores

Up to 4.47GHz clock speed

TSMC 3nm process

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 830 GPU

AI/NPU: Qualcomm AI Engine (NSP5)

Display

Moto Razr Main Display:

6.9" LTPO Extreme AMOLED

Cover Display:

3.6" LTPS Extreme AMOLED



Main Display: 1080 x 2640 | 120Hz

Cover Display: 1056 x 1066 | 90Hz

Moto Razr Plus Main Display

Size: 6.9" LTPO Extreme AMOLED

Glass Type: Ultra Thin Glass (UTG)

Cover Display (CLI)

4.0" LTPS Extreme AMOLED

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus



Main Display: 165Hz

Display Resolution: 1084 x 2640 FHD+

Cover Display: Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Display Resolution: 1272 x 1080

Moto Razr Ultra Main Display

Size: 7.0" Extreme AMOLED

Glass Type: Ultra Thin Glass (UTG)

Cover Display (CLI)

4.0" Extreme AMOLED

Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic



Main Display: 165Hz

Display Resolution: 1224 x 2992 (1.5K)

Cover Display: Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Display Resolution: 1272 x 1080

Operating System

Moto Razr Android 16

Moto Razr Plus Android 16

Moto Razr Ultra Android 16

Internal Storage

Moto Razr 256GB

Moto Razr Plus 256GB

Moto Razr Ultra 512GB

RAM

Moto Razr 8GB LPDDR5X

Moto Razr Plus 12GB LPDDR5X

Moto Razr Ultra 16GB LPDDR5X

Battery

Moto Razr 4,800mAh

Moto Razr Plus 4,500mAh

Moto Razr Ultra 5,000mAh

Silicon carbon

Charging

Moto Razr 30W | 15W

Moto Razr Plus Wired Charging: 45W

Wireless Charging: 15W

Reverse Charging: 5W

Moto Razr Ultra Wired Charging: 68W

Wireless Charging: 30W

Reverse Charging: 5W

Dimensions

Moto Razr Closed: 88.08 x 73.99 x 15.85mm

Open: 171.30 x 73.99 x 7.25mm

Moto Razr Plus Closed: 88.09 x 73.99 x 15.32mm

Open: 171.42 x 73.99 x 7.09mm

Moto Razr Ultra Closed: 88.12 × 73.99 × 15.69 mm

Open: 171.48 × 73.99 × 7.19 mm

Weight

Moto Razr 188g

Moto Razr Plus 189g

Moto Razr Ultra 199g

Ingress Rating

Moto Razr IP48

Moto Razr Plus IP48

Moto Razr Ultra IP48

Rear Cameras

Moto Razr Main Camera 1

Camera Type: Wide camera

Resolution: 50 MP

Aperture: ƒ/1.7

Field of View (FOV): 81.5°

Sensor Size: 1/1.95"

Pixel Size (µm): 0.8μm; 1.6μm (binned)

OIS: Yes



Main Camera 2

Camera Type: Ultrawide

Resolution: 50 MP; 12.5MP (binned)

Aperture: ƒ/2.0

Field of View (FOV): 122°

Sensor Size: 1/2.76"

Pixel Size (µm): 1.28μm (binned)

OIS: No

Moto Razr Plus Main Camera 1

Camera Type: Wide camera

Resolution: 50 MP

Aperture: ƒ/1.8

Field of View (FOV): 81.5°

Sensor Size: 1/1.95"

Pixel Size (µm): 0.8μm; 1.6μm (binned)

OIS: Yes



Main Camera 2

Camera Type: Ultrawide

Resolution: 50 MP

Aperture: ƒ/2.0

Field of View (FOV): 122°

Sensor Size: 1/2.76"

Pixel Size (µm): 1.28μm (binned)

OIS: No

Moto Razr Ultra Main Camera 1

Camera Type: Wide camera

LOFIC Sensor

Resolution: 50 MP

Aperture: ƒ/1.8

Field of View (FOV): 85°

Sensor Size: 1/1.56"

Pixel Size (µm): 2.0μm (binned)

OIS: Yes



Main Camera 2

Camera Type: Ultrawide

Resolution: 50 MP

Aperture: ƒ/2.0

Field of View (FOV): 122°

Sensor Size: 1/2.93"

Pixel Size (µm): 1.2μm

OIS: No

Front Cameras

Moto Razr Resolution: 32MP

Aperture: ƒ/2.4

Field of View (FOV): 87.5°

Pixel Size (µm): 1.28μm (binned)

OIS: No

Moto Razr Plus Resolution: 32MP

Aperture: ƒ/2.4

Field of View (FOV): 80.5°

Pixel Size (µm): 1.4μm (binned)

OIS: No

Moto Razr Ultra Resolution: 50MP

Aperture: ƒ/2.0

Field of View (FOV): 89.3°

Pixel Size (µm): 1.28μm

OIS: No

SIM Card

Moto Razr Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + eSIM)

Moto Razr Plus Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + eSIM)

Moto Razr Ultra Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + eSIM)

Wi-Fi

Moto Razr Wi-Fi 6E / 6 / 5

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/WIFI6e

Moto Razr Plus Wi-Fi 7 / 6E / 6 / 5

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/WIFI6e

Moto Razr Ultra Wi-Fi 7 / 6E / 6 / 5

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/WIFI6e

Networks + Bands

Moto Razr 5G NR · 4G LTE

3G UMTS/HSPA+ · 2G GSM/EDGE

5G Bands (Sub-6): n1/2/3/5/7/12/

14/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/

48/66/70/71/77/78

4G Bands: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/

14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/

38/39/40/41/48/66/71

3G Bands: W1/2/4/5/8

2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900

Moto Razr Plus 5G NR · 4G LTE

3G UMTS/HSPA+ · 2G GSM/EDGE

5G Bands (Sub-6): n1/2/3/5/7/12/

14/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/

48/66/70/71/77/78

4G Bands: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/

14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/

38/39/40/41/48/66/71

3G Bands: W1/2/4/5/8

2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900

Moto Razr Ultra 5G NR · 4G LTE

3G UMTS/HSPA+ · 2G GSM/EDGE

5G Bands (Sub-6): n1/2/3/5/7/12/

14/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/

48/66/70/71/77/78

4G Bands: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/

14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/

38/39/40/41/48/66/71

3G Bands: W1/2/4/5/8

2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900



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