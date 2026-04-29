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Motorola's 2026 Razr series is better and more expensive than ever
1 hour ago
- The 2026 Moto Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra have been announced.
- All models are equipped with upgraded cameras for better low-light performance.
- The Razr Ultra gets a massive 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.
Motorola has announced its new lineup of flip phones with the 2026 Razr and Razr Ultra. The Razrs were already some of our favorite folding phones, and provide strong competition to Samsung’s Z Flip 7. So, what do this year’s offerings bring to the table over the already excellent models from last year?
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New Moto features
Gestures have been a staple of Motorola’s phones since the Moto X introduced a double-chop for the flashlight, and the new Razrs introduce yet another. When using the phones in camcorder mode, a wrist rotation will smoothly zoom in and out when recording video. It also uses AI to identify the subject and will zoom in automatically to frame up a shot.
On the Razr Plus and Ultra, AI will detect when people are blinking in group photos and alter the image in what sounds similar to the Pixel’s Best Take. Signature Style will watch how you edit photos taken on the phone and learn what your preferences are, and it will then automatically edit new photos to match.
Motorola will be among the first manufacturer to showcase a new feature called Google Photos Wardrobe, which digitizes your closet based on items of clothing seen in your photo library or new images and will let you mix, match, and virtually try the clothes on within the app. Google Photos Wardrobe will be coming to all supported Android devices and eventually iOS.
Motorola is also introducing Daily Drops. Like Samsung’s Now Brief, it’ll surface favorite photos, curated headlines, weather updates, and more. Google Photos’ memories feature will be integrated into it.
Moto AI has a “catch me up” prompt, which will give you a summary of recent notifications, and a “next move” prompt that will, according to Motorola, “offer helpful next steps based on where you’re at and what you’re doing in real time.” That sounds vague, so we’ll have to see how it works once we’ve used the devices.
Motorola Razr and Razr Plus
The standard 2026 Razr looks similar to its predecessor. It keeps the same displays as last gen, with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz inner display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The cover screen is 3.6 inches, 90Hz, and reaches 1,700 nits peak brightness.
Inside the phone, there are some nice upgrades. It has the same 8GB of RAM, but the 256GB of internal storage has been bumped up to UFS 3.1 instead of the UFS 2.2 last year’s phone had. Running the show is a MediaTek 7450X and a 4,800mAh battery, which is a good upgrade from the 2,500mAh found in the 2025 Razr. The weight and dimensions of the phone are the same as last year, weighing 188g.
The new Razr will be sold in Pantone Hematite, Violet Ice, Sporting Green, and Bright White, priced at $799. It will be available in the US on May 14.
If you thought the standard Razr was similar to last year’s phone, you’d better strap in for the new Razr Plus. It has the same 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and 4,500mAh battery. The cameras are identical to the standard 2026 Razr, benefiting from the same improvements to low-light photography.
Both the Razr and Razr Plus have a titanium-reinforced hinge, and according to Motorola, these are the first flip phones in this category to feature military standards of durability. Motorola calls out protection against high altitudes, extreme temperatures, and intense humidity. Time will tell how well these phones hold up to real-world use, but Motorola’s confidence in the phones is reassuring.
Aside from that and shipping with Android 16, the 2026 Razr Plus is identical to the phone from last year. The 6.9-inch main display is still a 165Hz AMOLED that reaches 3,000 nits peak brightness with a resolution of 1080 x 2620, and the cover screen is a 4-inch AMOLED with a peak brightness of 2,400 nits and a 165Hz refresh rate.
The Razr and Razr Plus also get upgrades to the rear 50MP cameras with larger pixel sizes. The main camera has a pixel size of 1.6 microns, and the ultrawide is 1.28 microns, which is up from the 0.8 and 0.68 microns from last year’s phone. That should make a meaningful difference in low-light situations. The selfie camera gets a similar upgrade from 0.7 microns to 1.28 on the Razr and 1.4 on the Razr Plus. The cameras also support Pantone-validated color and skin tones.
The Razr Plus is coming out in Pantone Mountain View for $1,099 and will be available in the US on May 14.
Motorola Razr Ultra
The Razr Ultra has some bigger upgrades over the other two. It may have the same Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, but there are some nice upgrades aside from that.
The primary 50MP Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor (LOFIC) sensor can capture 6x the dynamic range compared to last year’s phone, and like the other two Razrs, the pixel sizes have increased across both of the 50MP cameras. The primary camera measures 2 microns, up from 1, and the ultrawide measures 1.28 microns, which is up from just 0.8. The selfie camera also gets an upgrade from 0.64 microns to 1.28. Like the other two models, the Razr Ultra cameras also support Pantone-validated color and skin tones.
What’s truly impressive is the battery. Instead of the 4,700mAh battery from the 2025 Razr Ultra, the new model gets a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon (Si-C) battery. The higher energy density of the Si-C battery means that despite the increased capacity, the phone weighs the same 199g as last year.
The main display is a 7-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1224 x 2992, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5,000 nits peak brightness, which is 500 nits brighter than last year. The cover screen is a 1272 x 1080, 4-inch AMOLED with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nit peak brightness, just like last year.
The 2026 Razr Ultra is being released in Pantone Orient Blue (Alcantara) and Pantone Cocoa (wood), and will cost $1,499 when it comes out in the US on May 14.
Motorola Razr 2026 series specs
|Moto Razr
|Moto Razr Plus
|Moto Razr Ultra
Processor
|Moto Razr
MediaTek Dimensity 7450X
CPU: Octa-core
Up to 2.6GHz clock speed
4nm Process Technology
|Moto Razr Plus
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform
Octa-core Kryo CPU
1 prime + 4 performance + 3 efficiency cores
Up to 3.0GHz clock speed
4nm Process Technology
GPU: Qualcomm Adreno GPU
AI/NPU: Qualcomm AI Engine
Qualcomm Hexagon NPU
|Moto Razr Ultra
Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform
Octa-core Oryon CPU
2 high-performance + 6 performance cores
Up to 4.47GHz clock speed
TSMC 3nm process
GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 830 GPU
AI/NPU: Qualcomm AI Engine (NSP5)
Display
|Moto Razr
Main Display:
6.9" LTPO Extreme AMOLED
Cover Display:
3.6" LTPS Extreme AMOLED
Main Display: 1080 x 2640 | 120Hz
Cover Display: 1056 x 1066 | 90Hz
|Moto Razr Plus
Main Display
Size: 6.9" LTPO Extreme AMOLED
Glass Type: Ultra Thin Glass (UTG)
Cover Display (CLI)
4.0" LTPS Extreme AMOLED
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Main Display: 165Hz
Display Resolution: 1084 x 2640 FHD+
Cover Display: Refresh Rate: 165Hz
Display Resolution: 1272 x 1080
|Moto Razr Ultra
Main Display
Size: 7.0" Extreme AMOLED
Glass Type: Ultra Thin Glass (UTG)
Cover Display (CLI)
4.0" Extreme AMOLED
Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic
Main Display: 165Hz
Display Resolution: 1224 x 2992 (1.5K)
Cover Display: Refresh Rate: 165Hz
Display Resolution: 1272 x 1080
Operating System
|Moto Razr
Android 16
|Moto Razr Plus
Android 16
|Moto Razr Ultra
Android 16
Internal Storage
|Moto Razr
256GB
|Moto Razr Plus
256GB
|Moto Razr Ultra
512GB
RAM
|Moto Razr
8GB LPDDR5X
|Moto Razr Plus
12GB LPDDR5X
|Moto Razr Ultra
16GB LPDDR5X
Battery
|Moto Razr
4,800mAh
|Moto Razr Plus
4,500mAh
|Moto Razr Ultra
5,000mAh
Silicon carbon
Charging
|Moto Razr
30W | 15W
|Moto Razr Plus
Wired Charging: 45W
Wireless Charging: 15W
Reverse Charging: 5W
|Moto Razr Ultra
Wired Charging: 68W
Wireless Charging: 30W
Reverse Charging: 5W
Dimensions
|Moto Razr
Closed: 88.08 x 73.99 x 15.85mm
Open: 171.30 x 73.99 x 7.25mm
|Moto Razr Plus
Closed: 88.09 x 73.99 x 15.32mm
Open: 171.42 x 73.99 x 7.09mm
|Moto Razr Ultra
Closed: 88.12 × 73.99 × 15.69 mm
Open: 171.48 × 73.99 × 7.19 mm
Weight
|Moto Razr
188g
|Moto Razr Plus
189g
|Moto Razr Ultra
199g
Ingress Rating
|Moto Razr
IP48
|Moto Razr Plus
IP48
|Moto Razr Ultra
IP48
Rear Cameras
|Moto Razr
Main Camera 1
Camera Type: Wide camera
Resolution: 50 MP
Aperture: ƒ/1.7
Field of View (FOV): 81.5°
Sensor Size: 1/1.95"
Pixel Size (µm): 0.8μm; 1.6μm (binned)
OIS: Yes
Main Camera 2
Camera Type: Ultrawide
Resolution: 50 MP; 12.5MP (binned)
Aperture: ƒ/2.0
Field of View (FOV): 122°
Sensor Size: 1/2.76"
Pixel Size (µm): 1.28μm (binned)
OIS: No
|Moto Razr Plus
Main Camera 1
Camera Type: Wide camera
Resolution: 50 MP
Aperture: ƒ/1.8
Field of View (FOV): 81.5°
Sensor Size: 1/1.95"
Pixel Size (µm): 0.8μm; 1.6μm (binned)
OIS: Yes
Main Camera 2
Camera Type: Ultrawide
Resolution: 50 MP
Aperture: ƒ/2.0
Field of View (FOV): 122°
Sensor Size: 1/2.76"
Pixel Size (µm): 1.28μm (binned)
OIS: No
|Moto Razr Ultra
Main Camera 1
Camera Type: Wide camera
LOFIC Sensor
Resolution: 50 MP
Aperture: ƒ/1.8
Field of View (FOV): 85°
Sensor Size: 1/1.56"
Pixel Size (µm): 2.0μm (binned)
OIS: Yes
Main Camera 2
Camera Type: Ultrawide
Resolution: 50 MP
Aperture: ƒ/2.0
Field of View (FOV): 122°
Sensor Size: 1/2.93"
Pixel Size (µm): 1.2μm
OIS: No
Front Cameras
|Moto Razr
Resolution: 32MP
Aperture: ƒ/2.4
Field of View (FOV): 87.5°
Pixel Size (µm): 1.28μm (binned)
OIS: No
|Moto Razr Plus
Resolution: 32MP
Aperture: ƒ/2.4
Field of View (FOV): 80.5°
Pixel Size (µm): 1.4μm (binned)
OIS: No
|Moto Razr Ultra
Resolution: 50MP
Aperture: ƒ/2.0
Field of View (FOV): 89.3°
Pixel Size (µm): 1.28μm
OIS: No
SIM Card
|Moto Razr
Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + eSIM)
|Moto Razr Plus
Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + eSIM)
|Moto Razr Ultra
Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + eSIM)
Wi-Fi
|Moto Razr
Wi-Fi 6E / 6 / 5
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/WIFI6e
|Moto Razr Plus
Wi-Fi 7 / 6E / 6 / 5
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/WIFI6e
|Moto Razr Ultra
Wi-Fi 7 / 6E / 6 / 5
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/WIFI6e
Networks + Bands
|Moto Razr
5G NR · 4G LTE
3G UMTS/HSPA+ · 2G GSM/EDGE
5G Bands (Sub-6): n1/2/3/5/7/12/
14/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/
48/66/70/71/77/78
4G Bands: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/
14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/
38/39/40/41/48/66/71
3G Bands: W1/2/4/5/8
2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|Moto Razr Plus
5G NR · 4G LTE
3G UMTS/HSPA+ · 2G GSM/EDGE
5G Bands (Sub-6): n1/2/3/5/7/12/
14/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/
48/66/70/71/77/78
4G Bands: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/
14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/
38/39/40/41/48/66/71
3G Bands: W1/2/4/5/8
2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|Moto Razr Ultra
5G NR · 4G LTE
3G UMTS/HSPA+ · 2G GSM/EDGE
5G Bands (Sub-6): n1/2/3/5/7/12/
14/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/
48/66/70/71/77/78
4G Bands: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/
14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/
38/39/40/41/48/66/71
3G Bands: W1/2/4/5/8
2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900
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