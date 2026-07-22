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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is wider, lighter, and ready to fight the iPhone Ultra
Jul 22, 2026 — 9:00 AM ET
- The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a wider, passport-style 5.5-inch cover display (10:16 aspect ratio) and a 7.6-inch inner display (4:3 aspect ratio) with up to 3,000 nits brightness.
- Weighing 201g and using Flex Titanium tech, it is Samsung’s lightest Fold yet, though it drops S Pen support on both screens.
- Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it ships with One UI 9 (Android 17) and Gemini Intelligence and app automation, and has a starting price of $1,899.99.
At Samsung Unpacked today, Samsung is taking the next step in the evolution of the Fold lineup, rebranding the successor to the “tall” Fold 7 as the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra, and releasing a “wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8 that better positions the brand against Apple’s impending wide-bodied iPhone Ultra foldable. There’s also the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Watch 9, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 rounding up the launch event.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 design and display: Samsung is trying out a new aspect ratio
Not counting Flip-style foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the lightest “Galaxy Z Fold” yet at just 201g. It’s also manageably thin at 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded, though you should peek at the Fold 8 Ultra if you want an even thinner Fold.
The star of the show is the Fold 8’s dimensions. When folded, the device measures 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm, expanding to 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm when unfolded.
This is made possible by the 5.5-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio and FHD+ 1,972 x 1,248 resolution. This gives the phone a passport-like “wide” appearance, a departure from Samsung’s usual “tall” aspect ratio. The cover display is protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3.
When you unfold the Fold 8, you will be greeted with a 7.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x inner display in a 4:3 aspect ratio and a QXGA+ 1,848 x 2,338 resolution that can reach 3,000nits of brightness. Samsung says this inner display allows for immersive long-form content consumption, and you can even rotate the screen vertically to read books. There’s also a low-reflection display finish on it.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 uses Samsung’s new Flex Titanium technology, which combines a titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate. The result is a thinner foldable that maintains its durability.
There is some expected bad news, though. If you were hoping for S Pen support, you’d be disappointed, as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 does not support S Pen on either of its displays.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications: You’re getting a flagship foldable from Samsung
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Displays
Exterior:
- 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- 1-120Hz refresh rate
- 1,972 x 1,248 resolution
- 428ppi
- 10:16 aspect ratio
- Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3
Interior:
- 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- 1-120Hz refresh rate (LTPO)
- 2,448 x 1,848 resolution
- 403ppi
- 4:3 aspect ratio
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
RAM
12GB, 16GB
Storage
256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
No expandable storage
Power
4,800mAh dual-battery
45W wired charging
20W Fast Wireless Charging
Wireless PowerShare
Cameras
Exterior rear:
- 50MP wide, 1.0μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8, 85° FoV, 8K 30fps video recording
- 50MP ultra-wide, 0.7μm, ƒ/1.9, 120° FoV
Exterior front:
- 10MP ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm, 85° FoV, 4K 60fps video recording
Internal:
- 10MP ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm, 100° FoV, FHD 60fps video recording
Audio
Stereo speakers
No 3.5mm headphone port
Durability
IP48
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear
Advanced Armor Aluminum
Network and connectivity
5G
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0
Biometrics
Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor
Software
Android 17
One UI 9
Dimensions and weight
Folded dimensions:
- 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm
Unfolded dimensions:
- 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm
Weight:
- 201g
Colors
Global: Lavender, Graphite, Creame
Samsung Exclusive: Pistachio
The Fold 8 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor in all regions. It is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB base storage, though you can get 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants in some markets.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes with a 4,800mAh battery that delivers up to 26 hours of video playback. It supports 45W wired fast charging, which gets you up to 63% of charge in 30 minutes. There’s also 20W wireless charging on board, as well as reverse wireless charging.
For its cameras, the first-ever wide-fold from Samsung comes with a 50MP, f/1.9 sensor with OIS paired with a 50MP, f/1.8 ultrawide. There’s support for Nightography Photos and Videos, as well as features seen previously on the Galaxy S26 series, such as Super Steady with Horizontal Lock, Photo Assist, and Document Scan.
Samsung is also blessing the phone with Dual Recording for vlogs, which captures both sides of the phone at once. There’s also a My FanCam feature that automatically tracks a selected subject and reframes footage into a preferred aspect ratio.
Both the cover display and the inner display also feature a 10MP, f/2.2 selfie camera, though the field of view differs.
The phone also features a fingerprint scanner on the side and an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. The back is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes with One UI 9 based on Android 17 out of the box.
You also get Now Nudge with Multi-Window support, as well as Samsung DeX support. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also one of the first phones to support Gemini Intelligence with app automation. One UI 9 also introduces a new AI Assistant Activity dashboard, giving users a centralized view of AI automations running on their behalf.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing and availability
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899.99 in the US for its 12GB + 256GB variant.
- Galaxy Z Fold 8 (12GB + 256GB): $1,899.99
- Galaxy Z Fold 8 (12GB + 512GB): $2,099.99
- Galaxy Z Fold 8 (16GB + 1TB): $2,499.99
You can pre-order the phone right away, with sales opening on August 7, 2026. You can get the phone in Lavender, Graphite, Cream, and online-exclusive Pistachio colors. All pre-orders receive a six-month free Google AI Pro subscription. Note that there are no “double the storage” pre-order benefits this time around, sadly.
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