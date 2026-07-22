The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is wider, lighter, and ready to fight the iPhone Ultra

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a wider, passport-style 5.5-inch cover display (10:16 aspect ratio) and a 7.6-inch inner display (4:3 aspect ratio) with up to 3,000 nits brightness.

Weighing 201g and using Flex Titanium tech, it is Samsung’s lightest Fold yet, though it drops S Pen support on both screens.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it ships with One UI 9 (Android 17) and Gemini Intelligence and app automation, and has a starting price of $1,899.99.

At Samsung Unpacked today, Samsung is taking the next step in the evolution of the Fold lineup, rebranding the successor to the “tall” Fold 7 as the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra, and releasing a “wide” Galaxy Z Fold 8 that better positions the brand against Apple’s impending wide-bodied iPhone Ultra foldable. There’s also the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Watch 9, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 rounding up the launch event.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 design and display: Samsung is trying out a new aspect ratio

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Not counting Flip-style foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the lightest “Galaxy Z Fold” yet at just 201g. It’s also manageably thin at 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded, though you should peek at the Fold 8 Ultra if you want an even thinner Fold.

The star of the show is the Fold 8’s dimensions. When folded, the device measures 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm, expanding to 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm when unfolded.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

This is made possible by the 5.5-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio and FHD+ 1,972 x 1,248 resolution. This gives the phone a passport-like “wide” appearance, a departure from Samsung’s usual “tall” aspect ratio. The cover display is protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3.

When you unfold the Fold 8, you will be greeted with a 7.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x inner display in a 4:3 aspect ratio and a QXGA+ 1,848 x 2,338 resolution that can reach 3,000nits of brightness. Samsung says this inner display allows for immersive long-form content consumption, and you can even rotate the screen vertically to read books. There’s also a low-reflection display finish on it.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 uses Samsung’s new Flex Titanium technology, which combines a titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate. The result is a thinner foldable that maintains its durability.

There is some expected bad news, though. If you were hoping for S Pen support, you’d be disappointed, as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 does not support S Pen on either of its displays.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications: You’re getting a flagship foldable from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Displays

Exterior:

- 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

- 1-120Hz refresh rate

- 1,972 x 1,248 resolution

- 428ppi

- 10:16 aspect ratio

- Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3



Interior:

- 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

- 1-120Hz refresh rate (LTPO)

- 2,448 x 1,848 resolution

- 403ppi

- 4:3 aspect ratio

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM

12GB, 16GB

Storage

256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

No expandable storage

Power

4,800mAh dual-battery

45W wired charging

20W Fast Wireless Charging

Wireless PowerShare

Cameras

Exterior rear:

- 50MP wide, 1.0μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8, 85° FoV, 8K 30fps video recording

- 50MP ultra-wide, 0.7μm, ƒ/1.9, 120° FoV



Exterior front:

- 10MP ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm, 85° FoV, 4K 60fps video recording



Internal:

- 10MP ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm, 100° FoV, FHD 60fps video recording

Audio

Stereo speakers

No 3.5mm headphone port

Durability

IP48

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear

Advanced Armor Aluminum

Network and connectivity

5G

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6.0

Biometrics

Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

Software

Android 17

One UI 9

Dimensions and weight

Folded dimensions:

- 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm



Unfolded dimensions:

- 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm



Weight:

- 201g

Colors

Global: Lavender, Graphite, Creame



Samsung Exclusive: Pistachio



The Fold 8 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor in all regions. It is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB base storage, though you can get 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants in some markets.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes with a 4,800mAh battery that delivers up to 26 hours of video playback. It supports 45W wired fast charging, which gets you up to 63% of charge in 30 minutes. There’s also 20W wireless charging on board, as well as reverse wireless charging.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

For its cameras, the first-ever wide-fold from Samsung comes with a 50MP, f/1.9 sensor with OIS paired with a 50MP, f/1.8 ultrawide. There’s support for Nightography Photos and Videos, as well as features seen previously on the Galaxy S26 series, such as Super Steady with Horizontal Lock, Photo Assist, and Document Scan.

Samsung is also blessing the phone with Dual Recording for vlogs, which captures both sides of the phone at once. There’s also a My FanCam feature that automatically tracks a selected subject and reframes footage into a preferred aspect ratio.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Both the cover display and the inner display also feature a 10MP, f/2.2 selfie camera, though the field of view differs.

The phone also features a fingerprint scanner on the side and an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. The back is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 comes with One UI 9 based on Android 17 out of the box.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

You also get Now Nudge with Multi-Window support, as well as Samsung DeX support. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also one of the first phones to support Gemini Intelligence with app automation. One UI 9 also introduces a new AI Assistant Activity dashboard, giving users a centralized view of AI automations running on their behalf.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 pricing and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899.99 in the US for its 12GB + 256GB variant. Galaxy Z Fold 8 (12GB + 256GB): $1,899.99

$1,899.99 Galaxy Z Fold 8 (12GB + 512GB): $2,099.99

$2,099.99 Galaxy Z Fold 8 (16GB + 1TB): $2,499.99 You can pre-order the phone right away, with sales opening on August 7, 2026. You can get the phone in Lavender, Graphite, Cream, and online-exclusive Pistachio colors. All pre-orders receive a six-month free Google AI Pro subscription. Note that there are no “double the storage” pre-order benefits this time around, sadly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 New form factor • More Affordable • Fast Charging • Flagship specs MSRP: $1,899.99 A fresh take on Samsung's book-style foldable Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a wider foldable design that prioritizes comfort and portability. With a lighter body, 45W charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, Galaxy AI features, and capable dual 50MP cameras, it's an easier entry into Samsung's foldable lineup. See price at Amazon

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