Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a crease and how noticeable is it?

Foldable phones offer very fun designs, but one downside keeps annoying many of us: the crease. Whenever a new foldable device launches, it is one of the first things we check, and Samsung’s latest flip phone was no exception. How noticeable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 crease?

QUICK ANSWER While still noticeable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 crease has been significantly reduced, compared to the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Compact design • Foldable display • Improved battery MSRP: $1,099.99 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited time deal! See price at Samsung See price at Amazon

How noticeable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s crease? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has improvements that help reduce the device’s crease. These include an improved “folding edge” hinge mechanism and thinner Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass. As a result, the hinge’s crease is much less noticeable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s.

Here’s a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 creases:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 crease Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 crease

As you can see, the previous iteration seems to have a more pronounced, sharper crease that extends from side to side. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 crease is much more round and smoother and seems to be most noticeable only in the middle.

It seems like Samsung is finally on its way to getting rid of the dreaded crease. That said, it is still far from beating our favorite contender. The OPPO Find N3 Flip ($1199 at Giztop) and Find N3 ($1399 at Giztop) remain the unbeaten contestants in the race to eliminate the crease. Unfortunately, you can’t buy this in the US, so you’re next best bet is the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) ($999 at Amazon).

Here’s a look at how the OPPO Find N3 Flip one looks:

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a crease? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 still has a noticeable crease. That said, it is much less pronounced than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5’s.

Which foldable phone has the least noticeable crease? So far, we think the OPPO Find N3 and Find N3 Flip have the least noticeable crease. You have to actually try really hard to see it!

Should I avoid foldable phones with a crease? While annoying, creases aren’t as bad as you may initially believe. We’ve found most people, including us, get used to them after some time.

How resistant is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's hinge? This is likely a more important matter if you’re deciding between getting a foldable or not, as a crease is nothing more than a slight annoyance. Luckily, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a very resistant hinge! It is rated for 200,000 fold. That means it should handle 100 folds per day for over five years.

