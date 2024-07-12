Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Z Flip 6: What's the difference and should you upgrade?

When you think of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip series is likely one of the first that comes to mind. Few brands have tried to compete with Samsung in the clamshell form factor in North America, apart from a couple of notable exceptions like the Moto Razr line. Does this mean the South Korean company has slowed down innovation with its latest Galaxy Z Flip 6, or is there enough on offer to justify an upgrade? Let’s find out in this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Z Flip 5 comparison.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Z Flip 6: At a glance In a hurry? Here’s a quick look at the differences that set the Galaxy Z Flip 6 apart from the Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a newer and more powerful SoC than the outgoing model’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung has traded the old 12MP primary camera for a modern 50MP sensor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 houses a 10% larger battery.

In spite of the increased battery capacity, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 weighs the same as its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has significantly more RAM, which will allow it to run local AI models far longer.

Samsung has committed to delivering 7 years’ worth of software and security updates to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That translates to three more generations of Android updates compared to the Z Flip 5’s update commitment.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 debuts at a slightly higher price than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Z Flip 6: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Exterior:

- 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz

- 720 x 748



Interior:

- 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

- 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

- 2,640 x 1,080

- 22:9 aspect ratio

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Exterior:

- 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz

- 720 x 748



Interior:

- 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

- 2,640 x 1,080)

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 12GB

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 8GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 256 or 512GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256 or 512GB

No expandable storage

Power

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4,000mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

5W Wireless PowerShare

No charger in box

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 3,700mAh battery

25W Super Fast Charging

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

No charger in box

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Exterior:

- 50MP wide, 1μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8

- 12MP ultra wide, 123-degree FoV, 1.12μm, ƒ/2.2



Internal:

- 10MP, 1.22μm, ƒ/2.2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Exterior:

- 12MP wide, 1.8μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8

- 12MP ultra wide, 1.12μm, f/2.2



Internal:

- 10MP, 1.22μm, ƒ/2.2

Audio

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone port

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone port

IP rating

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 IP48

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 IPX8

Biometrics

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

SIM

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Single nano-SIM tray

eSIM support

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Single nano-SIM tray

eSIM support

Software

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Android 14

One UI 6.1.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android 13

One UI 5.1.1

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Folded dimensions:

- 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (measured at hinge)



Unfolded dimensions:

- 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm



Weight:

- 187g

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Folded dimensions:

- 72 x 85.09 x 15mm (measured at hinge)



Unfolded dimensions:

- 71.9 x 165 x 6.9mm



Weight:

- 87g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow

- Samsung-exclusive: Crafted Black, Peach, White

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender

Samsung.com exclusives: Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Z Flip 6: What’s new?

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was a solid smartphone and an easy recommendation for many users, it was admittedly a minor upgrade over its predecessor. The changes introduced were mostly incremental, such as a significantly larger outer display (or as Samsung calls it, Flex Window).

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 continues this trend of evolutionary improvements. Design-wise, the cameras are now surrounded by colored rings that match the color of the phone’s frame. It’s also IP48 rated and not IPX8 rated now, though it’s still not dust-proof with that rating. Besides that, however, you may struggle to distinguish the phone from previous generations as the inner and outer displays remain identical. Luckily, there are plenty of differences under the hood that warrant the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a second look if you’re on the fence.

Take the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, for starters. The Galaxy Z Flip series’ compact form factor has historically translated to lower performance due to space and thermal constraints. To combat this, Samsung has added a vapor chamber to the Z Flip 6 for better heat dissipation. This should allow the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to better stretch its legs in more demanding workloads. According to Samsung, the vapor chamber in the Z Flip 6 is significantly larger than the one used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Photography is another area where the Galaxy Z Flip series has historically lagged behind other flagship smartphones. Luckily, Samsung has addressed this long-standing complaint with a new 50MP primary camera — a big leap over the outgoing model’s dated 12MP sensor. With this update, you can expect the Z Flip 6 to deliver shots that are about as good as the mainline Galaxy S24. However, the ultrawide and selfie shooters remain unchanged from last year’s model.

The latest Z Flip 6 delivers big camera, battery, and performance improvements.

While clamshell battery life has improved considerably in recent years, Samsung has given the Z Flip 6 a significant capacity boost. With its 4,000mAh cell, you can expect the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to deliver roughly 10% better runtimes than the Z Flip 5. And even with this capacity bump, Samsung has managed to keep the weight unchanged at 187g. This improvement should all but eliminate any battery anxiety, which is a good thing since charging times unfortunately remain the same.

Samsung has made a big deal about Galaxy AI in 2024 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 unsurprisingly gets a few new tricks as well. It also gets 12GB of RAM, a big jump over the 8GB included with the Z Flip 5. This should be enough to run local AI models like Gemini Nano as well as future ones in the years to come. Samsung is also putting some Galaxy AI features directly on the Flex Window cover display such as suggested replies for one-handed chats.

Unfortunately, these improvements come at the cost of a slight price increase year over year. You’ll have to shell out $1,099 for the Z Flip 6’s base 12GB/256GB variant vs. the Flip 5’s $999 launch price. To soften the blow, however, it’s worth remembering that Samsung guarantees seven years of Android and security updates on its latest phones. That’s a big jump over the Z Flip 5’s update commitment, which includes only four generations of Android updates and five years of security patches.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will hit store shelves starting July 24, 2024. If you decide to pre-order, Samsung will double the storage for free so simply paying $1,099 will get you the top-end model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Z Flip 6: Is an upgrade worth it?

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks nearly the same as its predecessor, so if you own a Z Flip 5, you may not see much reason to upgrade. But on the other hand, the improvements to performance, imaging, and battery life are significant enough to make a noticeable difference in day-to-day use. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a much more well-rounded smartphone than any of Samsung’s previous clamshell attempts, so if you frequently notice deficiencies in these areas, the Z Flip 6 should resolve them once and for all.

If you’re new to the Galaxy Z Flip line, you’d almost certainly be much better off buying the newer phone. On top of the hardware changes already mentioned, the seven years of software updates help offset the slight increase in price. The only exception to this advice is if you can find a Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a deep discount as the older stock sells out.