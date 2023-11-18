Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 wishlist: All the features I want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a great phone that improves on its predecessor in several ways, though the most stand-out improvement was the introduction of the large Flex Window. Nothing is perfect, though. There are certainly some things I’d like to see Samsung do differently with the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The Z Flip 5 has only been on the market for about three months now and has at least nine months before another model, but it’s still fun to think about what its successor might bring us in 2024. Here is my wishlist for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Better use of the cover screen

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I love the new Flex Window’s size, and it’s a big improvement over the display on my Galaxy Z Flip 4, but Samsung hasn’t done enough with it yet. While devices like the Motorola Razr Plus allow you to run full apps right on the smaller display, Samsung sticks mostly to widgets out of the box.

If you want to run actual apps on the smaller display, you’ll either have to pick from a limited selection of experimental apps via Samsung labs, or you’ll have to install the Good Lock launcher and the MultiStar plugin. Even if you find enough apps that work well, you’ll run into a few other limitations, such as there being no easy way to toggle between apps on the Cover Screen without jumping through hoops.

An upgrade to its camera package

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Although the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a decent camera experience, it’s largely identical to the Z Flip 4’s hardware and nowhere near as good as the Galaxy S23. The Z Flip is very much a flagship device, so I don’t see why we have to settle for hardware that’s anything less than the base Galaxy S model. The good news is that one early rumor claims the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is getting a new 50MP main camera, which hopefully will offer a similar experience to the upcoming Galaxy S24 next year.

Beyond this, I’d love to see a telephoto camera as well. Even if it’s not quite as good as the one in the Galaxy S23, it would better suit the more premium nature of the Z Flip series and get it closer to the very best camera phones.

Better battery life and faster charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Flip series has never had great battery life, and while it’s gotten a bit better, you’ll still find it hard to make it much more than just a day with moderate use. In my experience, heavy use will drain it even faster. There have been times when I’ve seen my Z Flip 4 drop down to as little as 10% hours before bedtime, requiring me to plug it in early for the night. It’s time for this to change with the Z Flip 6.

To be fair, there’s a reason the Z Flip 5 only has a 3,700mAh battery: space is a premium here. Still, Samsung could probably bulk the phone up just a sliver and at least squeeze a 3,900mAh capacity inside, one would hope.

On a related note, I’d like to see quicker charging. The Z Flip 5 currently has 25W charging, which isn’t horrible but not nearly as good as the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 45W charging speed. I’d like to see the Galaxy Z Flip 6 match this speed at the very least.

Dust protection

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 finally folds flat, which helps protect it a little, but there’s still no dust resistance. My brother-in-law is a farmer, and his Flip 3 died after only a year or so. This is a guy who takes great care of everything, which makes me wonder if the dusty conditions of farmwork might have played a role.

The good news is that Samsung has previously indicated it wants to eventually bring dust resistance to its foldable phones. The Motorola Razr Plus beat them to the job this year, which may further motivate Samsung to catch up here.

A bigger design shakeup

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I have to say it, I think the Razr Plus is a more attractive phone, even if I prefer Samsung’s take overall. Although Samsung has refined its design and increased its coverscreen each generation, it’s also gotten more and more boxy.

I would like to see a design that’s a bit more rounded next time around. A slightly bigger display wouldn’t be bad either. I’d love to see anything that sets it apart beyond just increasing the screen and narrowing the hinge gap.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6? Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Aug 27, 2021

Aug 27, 2021 Galaxy Z Flip 4 — August 26, 2022

August 26, 2022 Galaxy Z Flip 5 — August 11, 2023 Given the popularity of the Z Flip series, we can confidently say there will be a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Unless Samsung breaks tradition, you can count on seeing it sometime in August of 2024. If history isn’t enough to convince you, it’s also worth pointing out that rumors are already starting to emerge.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re like me and you have a Z Flip 3 or 4, you might be better off waiting until next year to pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 6. These phones are still plenty fast, and the only major upgrade will be the Flex Window. What about those who have an older Flip or are thinking about getting a foldable for the first time? Honestly, the Z Flip 5 is a great phone already, and I don’t see any reason to wait, especially if your non-folding phone is still doing the job well enough.

If you’re not impressed by the Z Flip 5 but want a smart flip phone you have other options aside from waiting to see what Samsung does with the Flip 6. The best alternative to the Flip will be the Motorola Razr Plus ($699.99 at Amazon), though there’s also a cheaper Razr ($699.99 at Amazon) if you’re on a tighter budget but still want a foldable device. For even more options check out our guide to the best foldable phones.

