The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases I've tested so far

Did you get yourself a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6? These fancy foldable flip phones are expensive, and this one starts at $1,100. You’ll want to keep it protected; we’ve searched high and low for the very best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases.

There are multiple things to consider when picking out your ideal phone case. Some prefer something thin, others want something rugged, or you might be looking for something that offers extra functionality. Of course, there are budgets to keep in mind, too. We’ve tried to populate this list with options for all types of users, wallets, and preferences. Let’s jump right into the nitty gritty.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Compact design • Foldable display • Improved battery MSRP: $1,099.99 The Flip gets refreshed. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 introduces several exciting updates over previous Flip phones. It is equipped with a larger battery, improved cooling, and a next-gen chipset. 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage mean you do not need to compromise on performance. The 3.4-inch front display offers info at a glance, while the 6.7-inch 22:9 main AMOLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases

Samsung Flipsuit Case

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It lights up!

Customizable Interactive Cards can be swapped

Wireless charging-compatible Super thin and fun

Nice quality plastic

It’s always nice to stick with cases made by the same manufacturer that created your phone, so let’s go over some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases from Sammy, itself. We’ll start with what I think is the most fun case around: the Samsung Flipsuit Case. It was actually the first case to spark an excited reaction out of me. It literally lights up!

This is essentially just a clear case, but it is a really fun and unique one. It sure was a nice surprise to me! Its main lure is that there is an opening in the back plate where you can place Samsung’s “Interactive Cards.” Just put it in place and install the case. The Flip 6 will recognize which card it is and will match the external display wallpaper with it. Furthermore, the card’s integrated LED lights will light up when you turn the screen on. The interactive card uses your phone’s battery to power these LEDs, using reverse wireless charging. It is absolutely awesome!

As a case, it’s alright. The shiny material is hard, but doesn’t do much to add texture or prevent slips. I’ve also noticed a good amount of fingerprint smudges, so you might have to wipe it clean pretty often. There’s a nice raised lip around the external display, but we must say the case doesn’t really protect the internal screen when the device is flipped open. The edges look pretty flush with the display.

All that said, this is a case you would get mostly for looks, fun, and starting random conversations, not so much for protection. It will do just fine keeping most scratches away, but we would not advise that you get too confident with it and risk dropping the phone.

Samsung Silicone Case

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Super soft and grippy

Better at keeping fingerprints away The attached ring offers more security

If you’re looking for an official case with a bit more protection, the Samsung Silicone Case is the next step up. The design is actually very similar, and it isn’t thicker or anything. It still doesn’t do much to protect the internal screen when the device is flipped open. The biggest improvement is that it is made of silicone, as its name implies. This is a material that absorbs shock more efficiently, so it will be better at protecting your phone against drops, even if by a few inches. Where we see a more significant change here is that it will be harder to drop the phone when using the Samsung Silicone Case.

For starters, the material itself offers a much better grip, as it is rubbery. It’s also nice that the soft silicone is better at keeping fingerprints and smudges away. To me, it feels very grippy, as well as softer, making it more comfortable to hold. That said, it does also feel like a type of material that will get dirty with use.

If you want to feel even more secure, the case comes with a finger ring attached to the back. At first, I felt like the case wasn’t secure enough to the phone to trust the ring. I honestly thought the whole back plate might come off if I got too confident with the ring, so I put it to the test. I installed the case on a dummy unit and started swinging it around and frantically shaking it, holding only the ring. I made an effort to make the back come off, and it never did. I suppose this is Android Authority-approved!

The Samsung Silicone Case is available in Blue, Navy, Mint, Yellow, and Gray. All are pastel colors, and they look pretty nice.

Samsung Kindsuit Case

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

A more elegant design

Great grip and feel The hinge is covered in a very unique way

Maybe the finger ring is a bit too much for you, and we suspect the silicone tends to get dirtier. The Samsung Kindsuit Case finds a good balance. It has the same general design, so it isn’t any thicker or thinner than the others. At the same time, the material is soft, but not as soft as the Samsung Silicone Case. It feels more like leather, and does look a bit more refined.

Of course, this case is still not meant to protect the phone against drops, but it will do just fine keeping scratches at bay. And it is the best option to avoid fingerprints and smudges. What makes the Samsung Kindsuit Case really stand out is the addition of a hinge cover, which is also very ingeniously designed.

Instead of having a hard hinge cover that sticks out the back when the phone is flipped open, the leather-like material slides to leave the back flat. While testing it, I also find the slight bump in the back works as a great resting place for your fingers, making it feel like you have a better grip on the phone.

I believe this is the most elegant official Samsung case for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It feels good, offers just enough texture, and looks really nice. And if you care for color options, it’s available in Gray, Mint, and Yellow.

Casetify Clear Case

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Clear design

Customizable design Still protective, meeting MIL-STD-810G

Wireless charging-compatible

Let’s face it—the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a beautiful device. You likely want to show it off, so a simple, clear case might be more up your alley. And yes, Samsung does offer its own clear case, but we feel like Samsung’s official cases are only worth it if you will take advantage of their unique features or more refined designs. If what you want is just a clear case, there are better alternatives.

Here’s a great option with extra benefits. Let’s start with the quality. The Casetify Clear Case is a great case in and of itself. The material is made to prevent yellowing, and the case is actually MIL-STD-810G certified, and is tested to withstand 6.6ft drops. It also supports wireless charging.

After using it for some time, it does feel more robust than Samsung’s official cases. It is slightly thicker, and the plastic does feel harder. The sharper edges around the external display also look like it is harder for anything to reach the screen, and the metal frame around the cameras is very reassuring. My one complaint is that I can see a bit of rainbowing in the plastic, but you have to look closely and find the right angle to notice it. Oh, and it is a bit of a fingerprint magnet, as it is hard, shiny plastic.

What really makes Casetify unique is its level of customization, though. We tested the clear version, but you don’t have to stick with something this simple. When purchasing the case, you can press on the “Customize” button and go to town making it look however you wish. Additionally, Casetify offers a bunch of designs for this case, just in case you’re not feeling too creative.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro

Clear design lets you enjoy the natural phone look

It has a hinge cover Solid protection

Wireless charging-compatible

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro finds a great balance between minimalism and protection. While it is completely clear and very thin, the PC and TPU construction with “Air Cushion Technology” keeps your phone safer than a traditional clear case would. And it happens to have a hinge protector, which isn’t always the case, as you’ll see with other options here. This is a nice addition, as the hinge happens to be the most delicate section of these foldable phones. It’s good to keep it protected.

Spigen also mentions the case supports wireless charging, so you can plug in or drop the phone on top of your wireless charger to juice up, without worrying about removing the case. It’s a bit on the pricier side for a clear case, but this is definitely one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases if you’re looking to keep things simple. Aside from the Crystal Clear model, you can also pick between Frost Gray and Frost Navy Blue.

Casetify Impact Case

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Rubber internal padding for more protection

Colorful and customizable MIL-STD-810G certification

Wireless charging-compatible

If you like the Casetify Clear Case but want more color in your life, there’s also the Casetify Impact Case. It has the same features as the other version, including anti-yellowing, MIL-STD-810G certification, and 6.6ft drop testing. The main difference is that it comes in much more fun color options, including blue, purple, or black. Like the other series, the Impact Case can be customized, and the website offers a wide variety of pre-designed options.

There are a few differences we would like to mention, though, which we noticed after testing the Casetify Impact Case for some days. For starters, this case is not comprised of two individual pieces, while the Casetify Clear Case is. This means the Impact Case will be better secured in place, which made us feel more confident that no piece would come off randomly. Additionally, the material feels a bit softer, and we noticed it’s less prone to fingerprints and smudges. You can still notice them, just not as much.

And if you care for protection, this one feels a bit more robust. Not only to the touch, but you can literally see rubber cushioning inside the case, which is meant to improve shock absorption. We would say this is a better option, but it will also be more noticeable, which you may or may not like.

Caseology Nano Pop

Very fun two-toned designs

Texturized material offers more grip Integrated ring

If you don’t mind totally changing the look of your flip phone, the Caseology Nano Pop is definitely one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases around. The design is more adventurous, but maybe you are, too! There are two color versions: Blueberry Navy, and Prune Charcoal. One thing is for sure: this is not a boring case, and it is pretty functional, too.

The dual-layer TPU and PC construction adds a nice layer of protection, but where this case really stands out is in the feel and security it provides. The rubber-feeling dotted texture will provide a superior grip. As if that isn’t enough, it comes with an integrated finger ring. And it’s made to withstand 29kg, making it even harder for you to drop it.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro Zero One

Super thin

Protective design

Wireless charging-compatible Really cool design

Has a hinge cover

Does this case look familiar? That’s because it is the same Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro we listed earlier in this guide of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases. It comes with a very unique design, though, so we thought it would be nice to give it the spotlight in its own section.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro Zero One has a really cool design that replicates the device’s internals. Otherwise, it offers the same TPU and PC dual-layer design, Air Cushion Technology, and wireless charging support. Of course, it also comes with a hinge cover, which is always welcomed.

Caseology Parallax

More interesting design

Dual-layer protection Nice grip thanks to texture

Here’s something a bit less extravagant but still fun and different. The Caseology Parallax has a modern, colorful design with a 3D print that also helps add texture and grip. The idea is similar to the Nano Pop, as it also has a dual-layer TPU and PC construction, but it doesn’t “pop” as much and lacks the finger ring. It’s a much simpler case.

The Caseology Parallax is available in three colors: Ash Gray, Purple-ish, and Sage Green.

Otterbox Thin Flex

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Rugged, with MIL-STD-810G rating

Simple, black design Thinner, for a rugged case

Wireless charging-compatible

There are many rugged case manufacturers, but Otterbox definitely takes the crown in terms of popularity and trust. You were likely assuming there would be at least one Otterbox recommendation in our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases, but there are actually two. The first one is the Otterbox Thin Flex.

Although the word “thin” is in the name, this is definitely a thicker case than the others we tested. You can definitely tell there wasn’t much regard to aesthetics when designing this case. It is plasticky and very simple. That said, you can tell right away that it will also do a much better job keeping your fragile flip phone safe. The specs confirm this, as it has been drop-tested to meet MIL-STD-810G standards. The construction consists of polycarbonate and thermoplastic elastomer, and we can attest to the fact that this provides a secure grip, as well as good protection.

The Otterbox Thin Flex is also wireless charging-capable, which we also tested and can verify it works. We would definitely recommend this one if you want to keep your Galaxy Z Flip 6 safe without adding too much bulk, at least when compared to other rugged cases. It is so secure I even had a hard time taking it off!

It’s available in four colors: Black, Clear, Denver Dusk Purple, and Berry Bliss.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Built-in kickstand

Wireless charging-compatible Rugged construction

Spigen is back at it with another of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases. The Spigen Tough Armor Pro is very special because, aside from offering a rugged construction, it also adds a bit of built-in functionality. The hinge cover not only protects the foldable section, but it comes with an integrated kickstand, which will be awesome for watching videos.

The case is also made to hold its own in any drops, as Spigen mentions the Air Cushion technology offers military-grade drop protection. It also has raised edges and extra corner protection. It’s also still thin enough to support wireless charging without issues. It seems case makers are getting very creative with color options, as this one is available in four: Black, Gunmetal, Frost Metal Slate, and Sierra Blue.

Otterbox Defender XT

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Very rugged, meets MIL-STD-810G

Very sturdy hinge cover Wireless charging-compatible

Now, if you really want to go all out and keep your phone safe from most tortures, it would be good to upgrade to the Otterbox Defender XT. We could tell right away that this is one beast of a case. For starters, it is a single piece, while the Thin Flex consists of two separate covers.

It’s also much thicker, both on the flat sides and all around the edges. The bumper is significantly more prominent, making us feel like we could easily drop the phone without worrying about anything. And we’re probably right, as the Otterbox Defender XT has also been tested to meet MIL-STD-810G drop standards. The hinge cover is large and articulating, providing an extra layer of security whether the phone is closed or opened. There is also a very sold-feeling cover protecting the USB-C port. These are nice additions considering the IP48 rating on the device isn’t as good at protecting the phone against debris.

I immediately felt like the grippy edges gave us a more secure hold on the phone. While I didn’t get to use it because I don’t have one, there is a lanyard attachment if you want to add an extra layer of security.

Despite the thicker build, it still works with wireless chargers, and we tested it successfully. The Otterbox Defender XT is available in Black, Denver Dusk Purple, or Red Clay. It doesn’t exactly look pretty, but at least it has a clear identity and achieves that rugged look with enough style.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Aggressive design with Kevlar accents

Rugged construction, tested for 20ft drops Wireless charging-compatible

SUPCASE is also gaining popularity in the rugged case market, and this Galaxy Z Flip 6 case is a very nice one. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is very resistant, offering a PC and TPU construction that can withstand 20-foot drops. The bumper exceeds military standards and covers the hinge with a protector. It also comes with a built-in kickstand and even includes a belt clip holster.

The look is definitely much more aggressive, with kevlar accents and a bulkier design. It’s also a bit more affordable than options from the bigger brands, and you still get wireless charging support. If you care for color options, you’ve got them! The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is available in Black, Guldan, Ruddy, TiGray, and Tilt.

UAG Plyo Pro

Clear, simple design

MagSafe functionality Military-grade drop tested

Wireless charging-compatible

Kickstands are great, but some of us prefer other types of added functionality. I happen to like magnetic accessories, but the issue is that Android phones don’t come with this MagSafe-style functionality. It must be added, and this case does exactly this. It adds magnets so you can use your phone with magnetic wireless chargers, as well as other MagSafe accessories like wallets, stands, and pop sockets.

It also works pretty well as a case. The clear design is simple, but thanks to the PC backplate and TPU frame, it still offers a fair level of protection. It meets military-grade drop tests, as well.

VRS DESIGN D-Wallet Orb

Really interesting, colorful design

Includes storage for two cards Built-in kickstand

I don’t like carrying around more than I need to, so there’s a special place in my pocket for wallet cases. Not everyone likes the traditional leather-styled wallet cases, though. Here’s something a bit more modern-looking for those who want to carry a couple of cards on the back of their phones. The card slots hide away in the back, under the hinge cover.

The case also comes with a built-in kickstand, adding yet another layer of functionality. Not to mention, the design is actually pretty neat. You can pick between four colors: Cotton Blue, Marine Green, Pink Sand, and Purple.

