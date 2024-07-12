Search results for

Wearables and health

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: What’s the difference and which should you buy?

The Watch 7 and the Watch Ultra have many similarities on the inside, but which one is the better fit?
2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
MSRP: $299.99
Positives
Enhanced storage
Sleep apnea detection
Stylish design
Multiple band options
Two size choices
Health tracking features
Negatives
No Classic design
Average durability
Limited color choices
Moderate battery life
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
MSRP: $649.99
Positives
Durable build
Extreme temp. tolerance
MIL-STD 810H
Quick band swap
Dual-frequency GPS
Long battery life
Negatives
Expensive price
Bulky size
Limited app support
Learning curve

Samsung has taken the veil off of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, but that wasn’t the only smartwatch announced at the company’s second Unpacked showcase of 2024. The brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a vastly different look when compared to the Watch 7, as well as a few significant upgrades to the formula.

Let’s take a look at the core differences between the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra to help you figure out which watch is the better fit (pun semi-intended.)

Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 on Male Wrist Side By Side
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra share a lot of common ground. Both watches are powered by an Exynos W1000 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s the same software and many of the same workout features. Unlike Apple, Samsung equips the entire Galaxy Watch 7 series with L1+L5 GPS, making the Watch 7 one of the cheapest options to offer dual-frequency GPS. Of course, there are plenty of key differences. Let’s break down the biggest below:

  • Design.  The Watch 7 doesn’t shake up its design much when compared to its predecessor. The same can’t be said for the Ultra, which is quite a bit different from Samsung’s other watches. There’s a more square-ish case this time and there’s Grade 4 titanium onboard. It’s still a rounded display, but the end result is a very distinct look from the standard Watch 7 models.
  • Durability. The Galaxy Watch 7 is already a fairly durable watch thanks to its IP68 rating and 5ATM waterproofing, making it capable of surviving up to 50 meters deep for up to ten minutes. There’s also MIL-STD-810H certification. The Watch Ultra simply takes things a step further by switching to titanium as mentioned, as well as upgrading the waterproofing to 10ATM, which lets you dive up to 100 meters deep.
  • Improved brightness. The display used in the Ultra has the same specs as you’ll find on the 44mm Watch 7, with the exception of brightness. The Ultra can get up to 3,000 nits vs the 2,000 nits on the Watch 7.
    Extra workout and safety features.     The Watch 7 Ultra has all the same fitness and health features as the Watch 7 but adds a few small extras. There’s a multi-sports tile for tracking workouts that run through several courses, as well as the power to measure Functional Threshold Power when cycling. Finally, the Ultra has an 85dB emergency siren.
  • Size and weight. The Watch 7 is available in 40mm and 44mm versions that weigh 28.9g and 33.8g, respectively. The Ultra is 47mm and weighs quite a bit more at 60.5g.
  • Battery size. The Watch 7 has two different battery sizes, depending on what size of watch you pick up. The smaller model has a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm bumps up to a 425mAh battery. Both of these models have much smaller batteries when compared to the Watch 7 Ultra’s 590mAh capacity.
  • Pricing. The Watch 7 starts at $299.99, while the Watch Ultra is much more expensive at $649.99. Keep in mind the Watch Ultra doesn’t offer a Bluetooth-only model, so you will have LTE support here.

Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: Specs

Need a closer look at how the two watches compare under the hood? We break down the full specs in the table:

Galaxy Watch 7Galaxy Watch Ultra
Dimensions and weight
Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm
28.9 g

44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm
33.8 g
Galaxy Watch Ultra
47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm
60.5 g
Materials
Galaxy Watch 7
Case: Aluminum Armor
Front: Sapphire Crystal
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Case: Titanium grade 4
Front: Sapphire Crystal
Display
Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display
432 x 432 resolution
330 ppi

44mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display
480×480 resolution
327 ppi
Galaxy Watch Ultra
1.5-inch
Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display
480 × 480 resolution
327 ppi

3,000 nits peak brightness
Processor
Galaxy Watch 7
Exynos W1000
5 cores
3nm process
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Exynos W1000
5 cores
3nm process
RAM
Galaxy Watch 7
2GB
Galaxy Watch Ultra
2GB
Storage
Galaxy Watch 7
32GB
Galaxy Watch Ultra
32GB
Battery
Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 300mAh
44mm: 425mAh

WPC-based wireless charging
Galaxy Watch Ultra
590 mAh

WPC-based wireless charging
Connectivity
Galaxy Watch 7
Bluetooth 5.3
LTE
Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz)
NFC
GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)
Glonass
Beidou
Galileo
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Bluetooth 5.3
LTE
Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz)
NFC
GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)
Glonass
Beidou
Galileo
OS
Galaxy Watch 7
Wear OS 5
One UI Watch 6.0
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Wear OS 5
One UI Watch 6.0
Sensors
Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)
Temperature sensor
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyro sensor
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)
Temperature sensor
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyro sensor
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Durability
Galaxy Watch 7
5ATM
IP68
MID-STD-810H
Galaxy Watch Ultra
10ATM
IP68
MID-STD-810H
Ocean swimming
Operation temperature/altitude guaranteed
Compatibility
Galaxy Watch 7
Compatible with Android 11.0 or later with RAM 1.5 GB or higher
Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)

Some features require a Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy AI-compatible phone

No iOS support
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Compatible with Android 11.0 or later with RAM 1.5 GB or higher
Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)

Some features require a Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy AI-compatible phone

No iOS support
Colors
Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: Green, Cream

44mm: Green, Silver
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White
Bands
Galaxy Watch 7
Sport
Fabric
Athleisure
Galaxy Watch Ultra
Marine
Trail
PeakForm

Galaxy Watch 7 vs 7 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on Table Next to Each Other
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

So, which watch is right for you? The answer depends on what you’re looking for. Honestly, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a fairly iterative update compared to its predecessor. There are a few key upgrades, but the experience will feel familiar. That’s not a bad thing, as it’s still a great watch that offers a well-rounded experience that’s perfect for most users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Enhanced storage • Sleep apnea detection • Stylish design
MSRP: $299.99
Comfortable and capable
Available in two sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a refinement over older Galaxy Watches. A rich set of health and fitness tracking features include Sleep Apnea detection. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, three band materials to choose from, and now up to 32GB of internal storage for all your apps and music.
See price at Amazon
Save $49.99
See price at Amazon

If you are a major outdoorsy type that likes to hike, kayak, and just generally live life as one massive adventure? The Ultra will be able to take a beating much better, offers a few extra fitness features, will be easier to see outdoors, and will ultimately last longer thanks to its beefy battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch UltraSamsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Quick band swap • Dual-frequency GPS • Long battery life
MSRP: $649.99
Ultra capabilities and durability
The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience.
See price at Amazon
Save $79.99
See price at Amazon

