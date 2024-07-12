Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: What’s the difference and which should you buy?

Samsung has taken the veil off of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, but that wasn’t the only smartwatch announced at the company’s second Unpacked showcase of 2024. The brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a vastly different look when compared to the Watch 7, as well as a few significant upgrades to the formula.

Let’s take a look at the core differences between the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra to help you figure out which watch is the better fit (pun semi-intended.)

Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra share a lot of common ground. Both watches are powered by an Exynos W1000 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s the same software and many of the same workout features. Unlike Apple, Samsung equips the entire Galaxy Watch 7 series with L1+L5 GPS, making the Watch 7 one of the cheapest options to offer dual-frequency GPS. Of course, there are plenty of key differences. Let’s break down the biggest below: Design. The Watch 7 doesn’t shake up its design much when compared to its predecessor. The same can’t be said for the Ultra, which is quite a bit different from Samsung’s other watches. There’s a more square-ish case this time and there’s Grade 4 titanium onboard. It’s still a rounded display, but the end result is a very distinct look from the standard Watch 7 models.

The Watch 7 doesn’t shake up its design much when compared to its predecessor. The same can’t be said for the Ultra, which is quite a bit different from Samsung’s other watches. There’s a more square-ish case this time and there’s Grade 4 titanium onboard. It’s still a rounded display, but the end result is a very distinct look from the standard Watch 7 models. Durability. The Galaxy Watch 7 is already a fairly durable watch thanks to its IP68 rating and 5ATM waterproofing, making it capable of surviving up to 50 meters deep for up to ten minutes. There’s also MIL-STD-810H certification. The Watch Ultra simply takes things a step further by switching to titanium as mentioned, as well as upgrading the waterproofing to 10ATM, which lets you dive up to 100 meters deep.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is already a fairly durable watch thanks to its IP68 rating and 5ATM waterproofing, making it capable of surviving up to 50 meters deep for up to ten minutes. There’s also MIL-STD-810H certification. The Watch Ultra simply takes things a step further by switching to titanium as mentioned, as well as upgrading the waterproofing to 10ATM, which lets you dive up to 100 meters deep. Improved brightness. The display used in the Ultra has the same specs as you’ll find on the 44mm Watch 7, with the exception of brightness. The Ultra can get up to 3,000 nits vs the 2,000 nits on the Watch 7.

Extra workout and safety features. The Watch 7 Ultra has all the same fitness and health features as the Watch 7 but adds a few small extras. There’s a multi-sports tile for tracking workouts that run through several courses, as well as the power to measure Functional Threshold Power when cycling. Finally, the Ultra has an 85dB emergency siren.

The display used in the Ultra has the same specs as you’ll find on the 44mm Watch 7, with the exception of brightness. The Ultra can get up to 3,000 nits vs the 2,000 nits on the Watch 7. The Watch 7 Ultra has all the same fitness and health features as the Watch 7 but adds a few small extras. There’s a multi-sports tile for tracking workouts that run through several courses, as well as the power to measure Functional Threshold Power when cycling. Finally, the Ultra has an 85dB emergency siren. Size and weight. The Watch 7 is available in 40mm and 44mm versions that weigh 28.9g and 33.8g, respectively. The Ultra is 47mm and weighs quite a bit more at 60.5g.

The Watch 7 is available in 40mm and 44mm versions that weigh 28.9g and 33.8g, respectively. The Ultra is 47mm and weighs quite a bit more at 60.5g. Battery size. The Watch 7 has two different battery sizes, depending on what size of watch you pick up. The smaller model has a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm bumps up to a 425mAh battery. Both of these models have much smaller batteries when compared to the Watch 7 Ultra’s 590mAh capacity.

The Watch 7 has two different battery sizes, depending on what size of watch you pick up. The smaller model has a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm bumps up to a 425mAh battery. Both of these models have much smaller batteries when compared to the Watch 7 Ultra’s 590mAh capacity. Pricing. The Watch 7 starts at $299.99, while the Watch Ultra is much more expensive at $649.99. Keep in mind the Watch Ultra doesn’t offer a Bluetooth-only model, so you will have LTE support here.

Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: Specs Need a closer look at how the two watches compare under the hood? We break down the full specs in the table:

Galaxy Watch 7 Galaxy Watch Ultra Dimensions and weight

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm

28.9 g



44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm

33.8 g

Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm

60.5 g

Materials

Galaxy Watch 7 Case: Aluminum Armor

Front: Sapphire Crystal

Galaxy Watch Ultra Case: Titanium grade 4

Front: Sapphire Crystal

Display

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display

432 x 432 resolution

330 ppi



44mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display

480×480 resolution

327 ppi

Galaxy Watch Ultra 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display

480 × 480 resolution

327 ppi



3,000 nits peak brightness

Processor

Galaxy Watch 7 Exynos W1000

5 cores

3nm process

Galaxy Watch Ultra Exynos W1000

5 cores

3nm process

RAM

Galaxy Watch 7 2GB

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2GB

Storage

Galaxy Watch 7 32GB

Galaxy Watch Ultra 32GB

Battery

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: 300mAh

44mm: 425mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Galaxy Watch Ultra 590 mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Connectivity

Galaxy Watch 7 Bluetooth 5.3

LTE

Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz)

NFC

GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)

Glonass

Beidou

Galileo

Galaxy Watch Ultra Bluetooth 5.3

LTE

Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz)

NFC

GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)

Glonass

Beidou

Galileo

OS

Galaxy Watch 7 Wear OS 5

One UI Watch 6.0

Galaxy Watch Ultra Wear OS 5

One UI Watch 6.0

Sensors

Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Durability

Galaxy Watch 7 5ATM

IP68

MID-STD-810H

Galaxy Watch Ultra 10ATM

IP68

MID-STD-810H

Ocean swimming

Operation temperature/altitude guaranteed

Compatibility

Galaxy Watch 7 Compatible with Android 11.0 or later with RAM 1.5 GB or higher

Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)



Some features require a Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy AI-compatible phone



No iOS support

Galaxy Watch Ultra Compatible with Android 11.0 or later with RAM 1.5 GB or higher

Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)



Some features require a Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy AI-compatible phone



No iOS support

Colors

Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: Green, Cream



44mm: Green, Silver

Galaxy Watch Ultra Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White

Bands

Galaxy Watch 7 Sport

Fabric

Athleisure

Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine

Trail

PeakForm



Galaxy Watch 7 vs 7 Ultra: Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

So, which watch is right for you? The answer depends on what you’re looking for. Honestly, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a fairly iterative update compared to its predecessor. There are a few key upgrades, but the experience will feel familiar. That’s not a bad thing, as it’s still a great watch that offers a well-rounded experience that’s perfect for most users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Enhanced storage • Sleep apnea detection • Stylish design MSRP: $299.99 Comfortable and capable Available in two sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a refinement over older Galaxy Watches. A rich set of health and fitness tracking features include Sleep Apnea detection. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, three band materials to choose from, and now up to 32GB of internal storage for all your apps and music. See price at Amazon Save $49.99 See price at Amazon

If you are a major outdoorsy type that likes to hike, kayak, and just generally live life as one massive adventure? The Ultra will be able to take a beating much better, offers a few extra fitness features, will be easier to see outdoors, and will ultimately last longer thanks to its beefy battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Quick band swap • Dual-frequency GPS • Long battery life MSRP: $649.99 Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon Save $79.99 See price at Amazon