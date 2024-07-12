Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: What’s the difference and which should you buy?
Samsung has taken the veil off of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, but that wasn’t the only smartwatch announced at the company’s second Unpacked showcase of 2024. The brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a vastly different look when compared to the Watch 7, as well as a few significant upgrades to the formula.
Let’s take a look at the core differences between the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra to help you figure out which watch is the better fit (pun semi-intended.)
Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: What’s the difference?
The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra share a lot of common ground. Both watches are powered by an Exynos W1000 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s the same software and many of the same workout features. Unlike Apple, Samsung equips the entire Galaxy Watch 7 series with L1+L5 GPS, making the Watch 7 one of the cheapest options to offer dual-frequency GPS. Of course, there are plenty of key differences. Let’s break down the biggest below:
- Design. The Watch 7 doesn’t shake up its design much when compared to its predecessor. The same can’t be said for the Ultra, which is quite a bit different from Samsung’s other watches. There’s a more square-ish case this time and there’s Grade 4 titanium onboard. It’s still a rounded display, but the end result is a very distinct look from the standard Watch 7 models.
- Durability. The Galaxy Watch 7 is already a fairly durable watch thanks to its IP68 rating and 5ATM waterproofing, making it capable of surviving up to 50 meters deep for up to ten minutes. There’s also MIL-STD-810H certification. The Watch Ultra simply takes things a step further by switching to titanium as mentioned, as well as upgrading the waterproofing to 10ATM, which lets you dive up to 100 meters deep.
- Improved brightness. The display used in the Ultra has the same specs as you’ll find on the 44mm Watch 7, with the exception of brightness. The Ultra can get up to 3,000 nits vs the 2,000 nits on the Watch 7.
Extra workout and safety features. The Watch 7 Ultra has all the same fitness and health features as the Watch 7 but adds a few small extras. There’s a multi-sports tile for tracking workouts that run through several courses, as well as the power to measure Functional Threshold Power when cycling. Finally, the Ultra has an 85dB emergency siren.
- Size and weight. The Watch 7 is available in 40mm and 44mm versions that weigh 28.9g and 33.8g, respectively. The Ultra is 47mm and weighs quite a bit more at 60.5g.
- Battery size. The Watch 7 has two different battery sizes, depending on what size of watch you pick up. The smaller model has a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm bumps up to a 425mAh battery. Both of these models have much smaller batteries when compared to the Watch 7 Ultra’s 590mAh capacity.
- Pricing. The Watch 7 starts at $299.99, while the Watch Ultra is much more expensive at $649.99. Keep in mind the Watch Ultra doesn’t offer a Bluetooth-only model, so you will have LTE support here.
Galaxy Watch 7 vs Watch Ultra: Specs
Need a closer look at how the two watches compare under the hood? We break down the full specs in the table:
|Galaxy Watch 7
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Dimensions and weight
|Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7mm
28.9 g
44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7mm
33.8 g
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm
60.5 g
Materials
|Galaxy Watch 7
Case: Aluminum Armor
Front: Sapphire Crystal
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Case: Titanium grade 4
Front: Sapphire Crystal
Display
|Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display
432 x 432 resolution
330 ppi
44mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display
480×480 resolution
327 ppi
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
1.5-inch
Super AMOLED, Full color, Always On Display
480 × 480 resolution
327 ppi
3,000 nits peak brightness
Processor
|Galaxy Watch 7
Exynos W1000
5 cores
3nm process
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Exynos W1000
5 cores
3nm process
RAM
|Galaxy Watch 7
2GB
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
2GB
Storage
|Galaxy Watch 7
32GB
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
32GB
Battery
|Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: 300mAh
44mm: 425mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
590 mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
Connectivity
|Galaxy Watch 7
Bluetooth 5.3
LTE
Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz)
NFC
GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)
Glonass
Beidou
Galileo
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Bluetooth 5.3
LTE
Wi-Fi (2.4 & 5GHz)
NFC
GPS dual frequency (L1+L5)
Glonass
Beidou
Galileo
OS
|Galaxy Watch 7
Wear OS 5
One UI Watch 6.0
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Wear OS 5
One UI Watch 6.0
Sensors
|Galaxy Watch 7
Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)
Temperature sensor
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyro sensor
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung BioActive sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor, Electrical Heart Signal, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis)
Temperature sensor
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyro sensor
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Durability
|Galaxy Watch 7
5ATM
IP68
MID-STD-810H
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
10ATM
IP68
MID-STD-810H
Ocean swimming
Operation temperature/altitude guaranteed
Compatibility
|Galaxy Watch 7
Compatible with Android 11.0 or later with RAM 1.5 GB or higher
Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)
Some features require a Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy AI-compatible phone
No iOS support
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Compatible with Android 11.0 or later with RAM 1.5 GB or higher
Galaxy Buds (Buds Plus and later)
Some features require a Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy AI-compatible phone
No iOS support
Colors
|Galaxy Watch 7
40mm: Green, Cream
44mm: Green, Silver
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White
Bands
|Galaxy Watch 7
Sport
Fabric
Athleisure
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
Marine
Trail
PeakForm
Galaxy Watch 7 vs 7 Ultra: Which should you buy?
So, which watch is right for you? The answer depends on what you’re looking for. Honestly, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a fairly iterative update compared to its predecessor. There are a few key upgrades, but the experience will feel familiar. That’s not a bad thing, as it’s still a great watch that offers a well-rounded experience that’s perfect for most users.
If you are a major outdoorsy type that likes to hike, kayak, and just generally live life as one massive adventure? The Ultra will be able to take a beating much better, offers a few extra fitness features, will be easier to see outdoors, and will ultimately last longer thanks to its beefy battery.