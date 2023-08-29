Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4: Which watch is right for you?

There are plenty of great smartwatch options available, but picking the right device can be challenging. Samsung wants to make your life easier with the Galaxy Watch 6 series, a watch lineup that builds on the solid foundation of its predecessors. But don’t rule out other options, either. The Fitbit Versa 4 comes to mind, too, particularly if you’re on a tighter budget. Ultimately, which should you choose? Read our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4 to help you decide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4: At a glance Here's a quick summary of the big differences between the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Fitbit Versa 4: The Galaxy Watch 6 runs Wear OS 4, while the Versa 4 uses Fitbit OS.

The Versa 4 features Fitbit's customary square design, while the Galaxy Watch 6 series uses a circular face.

Samsung offers two Galaxy Watch 6 body types in two sizes, but the Versa 4 is only available in one guise.

The Versa 4 does not have third-party app support, unlike the Galaxy Watch 6.

While the Galaxy Watch 6 cannot be paired with an iPhone, the Versa 4 can.

The Versa 4 has much better battery life than the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4 specs



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Fitbit Versa 4 Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



43mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Fitbit Versa 4 1.58-inch

AMOLED

336 x 336

Always On Display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3



Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm, 59.0g



43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm, 52.0g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0mm

33.3g



40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0mm

28.7g

Fitbit Versa 4 38.1 x 38.1 x 11.43mm

37.6g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band



47mm: Black, Silver

43mm: Black, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band



44mm: Graphite, Silver

40mm: Graphite, Gold

Fitbit Versa 4 Aluminum case with elastomer band

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 425mAh

43mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

40mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch mode: 6+ days

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 16GB

Fitbit Versa 4 4GB



7 days of motion data, daily totals for past 30 days



HR data at 1-second intervals during exercise, 5-second intervals all other times

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Fitbit Versa 4









Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (deactivated)

2.4GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

3D Hall sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Fitbit Versa 4 3-axis accelerometer

Gyroscope

Altimeter

Ambient light sensor

Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Optical heart rate sensor

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Fitbit Versa 4 Water resistant to 50m

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Wear OS powered by

Samsung (Wear OS 4)

One UI 5 Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Wear OS powered by

Samsung (Wear OS 4)

One UI 5 Watch

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit OS

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Fitbit Versa 4 Android OS 10 or higher

iOS 13.3 or higher



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4: Features



Versa 4 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung and the Google-owned Fitbit have opted for two different approaches. While the Galaxy Watch 6 tries (and almost succeeds) at being the kitchen sink wearable, the Versa 4 is a stripped-down, simplified fitness tracker with a large display.

Importantly, the Versa 4 is not a true smartwatch. It’s an excellent basic fitness tracker, keeping tabs on Fitbit’s regular metrics like sleep, blood oxygen saturation, and heart rate. However, it cannot run third-party apps, doesn’t have Google Assistant support, and includes no music storage or control features — a step back from the Versa 3. It does have some tricks up its sleeve. One is iOS support. The Versa 4 is the only one of the two smartwatches that can pair with an iPhone (although we don’t recommend it, as the Apple Watch exists). It also lasts longer on a single charge than the Samsung, but we’d rather have more functionality.

Conversely, Samsung’s smartwatch series remains stacked with features, albeit no new killer addition exists on the Galaxy Watch 6. You’ll find all the features of the Galaxy Watch 5 on the new model, including heart rate, blood oxygen, and more detailed sleep monitoring. The ECG, body composition monitor, and temperature sensor also return, and the latter gains a few new tricks. It can now be used to measure the temperature of objects. Samsung also benefits from Wear OS 4, its wide-ranging and useful app library, and Google service integration.

It’s worth mentioning that the Samsung series is not perfect, even when viewed alongside the Versa 4. Battery life was surprisingly poor during our Classic review, even with larger batteries and a new chipset. The fitness tracking accuracy could also use some tweaking, with heart rate data a particular problem. Then there are the Samsung exclusive features. If you don’t pair it with a Samsung phone, you won’t have access to its blood pressure and ECG features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4: Design

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Fitbit has always made good-looking watches; the Versa 4 is no exception. It’s particularly attractive in its Beet Juice colorway and Copper Rose case. Beyond the new band shades, there aren’t many aesthetic changes over the Versa 3. We welcome the return of the physical button and the watch’s slightly slimmer physique.

Unlike the Galaxy Watch line, Fitbit opts for square displays. Fitbit OS makes full use of the extra room, but you might prefer a more traditional circular face on your timepiece. Overall, the Versa 4 is simple yet sleek, subdued yet sophisticated. And to some, it’s a more attractive wear than the Galaxy Watch 6.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

What it isn’t is available in many guises. That’s where Samsung has a huge leg up. The Galaxy Watch 6 can be had in four sizes and body options, including the returning Classic model with its rotating bezel and larger dial sizes. We love that the now narrower ring feels as tactile as before. Beyond the Classic, the standard Galaxy Watch 6’s physical upgrades are only noticeable if you pay close attention. The screen is now larger thanks to narrower edges, but also brighter, which makes for much better viewing outdoors. It’s a more mature smartwatch — an evolution of the Galaxy Watch 4 formula.

The new fastening mechanism is the most significant new addition you won’t immediately notice. Thanks to a quick-release button, straps are now much easier to remove and replace. These straps will also work on older Galaxy Watches, which is a nice touch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4: Price and colors



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Starts at $299

Starts at $299 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Starts at $399 Fitbit Versa 4: Launched at $229

The Fitbit Versa 4 arrived in August 2022, with general availability kicking off a month later. It’s still available, albeit often below its $229 debut price. There are no variants, only different colorway combos.

We really like the color options Fitbit provides. Black, Waterfall Blue, Beet Juice, and Pink Sand are your band options, while the Versa 4’s body is available in graphite, platinum, and Copper Rose.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitbit Versa 4 Comfortable, refined design • Fantastic battery life • Robust sleep and stress tracking Fitbit's smartwatches feature fantastic battery life and a variety of useful health and fitness tool An overhauled design and the return of a physical button make the Versa 4 a user-friendly device that's comfortable, light, and attractive. It delivers many of Fitbit's most powerful tools including detailed sleep tracking and an excellent companion app. Most importantly, the Versa 4 offers a more affordable option to those who don't need the added health sensors found on the pricier Sense lineup. See price at Amazon See price at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series arrived on July 26, 2023, with sales starting on August 11. You’ll need $299 for the base 40mm model, a mild premium over its predecessor. The new Classic is among the more expensive Wear OS watches, starting at $399. It marks a $70 premium over the Galaxy Watch 4, $100 over the Galaxy Watch 6, and $170 more than the Versa 4.

Colorways include Graphite, Silver, and Gold for the standard model and Black and Silver for the Classic. The Versa 4 clearly wins in this department.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Large display • Wear OS 4 • Upgraded features MSRP: $299.99 One step closer to being a computer on your wrist With improved activity tracking and more advanced features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a capable Smartwatch. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic The rotating bezel is back • Elegant design and build materials • Ships with Wear OS 4 MSRP: $399.99 The rotating crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4: Should you upgrade?

So which device wins our Galaxy Watch 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4 duel? Well, if you want a smartwatch and have a budget of $300, the Galaxy Watch 6 is your best option — especially if you own a Samsung smartphone. We don’t believe upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 6 is worthwhile if you own a Galaxy Watch 5 or even a Galaxy Watch 4, though. The leap between the generations is too short to justify the additional spending. Otherwise, if you want a new Classic model, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will give you that tactile navigation you crave.

Should you rule out the Versa 4 completely? Well, no. Just because it’s a dumbed-down version of its predecessor doesn’t mean you should immediately disregard it. Find it at the right price, and the Fitbit Versa 4 could serve those seeking a simple, sleek, and capable fitness-first watch. However, we think the $70 premium is worth the added utility of Samsung’s new wearable.

If you have your heart set on a Fitbit, rather wait for the Pixel Watch 2. We think the Galaxy Watch 6 vs the Pixel Watch 2 could be a much fairer fight.

Which is the better buy: Galaxy Watch 6 or Fitbit Versa 4? 0 votes Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 NaN % Fitbit Versa 4 NaN %

FAQs

Are the Fitbit Versa 4 and Galaxy Watch 6 waterproof? Yes, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Fitbit Versa 4 are both water resistant.

Can you answer calls on the Fitbit Versa 4 or Galaxy Watch 6? Yes, you can accept and take calls on both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Fitbit Versa 4 using their built-in microphones and speakers.

Do the Fitbit Versa 4 and Galaxy Watch 6 work with an iPhone? Only the Fitbit Versa 4 is compatible with iPhones. The Galaxy Watch 6 cannot pair with iOS devices.

Can the Fitbit Versa 4 or Galaxy Watch 6 play music? The Fitbit Versa 4 has no music streaming or storage feature. However, you can stream music, store and play music, and control music on your smartphone from the Galaxy Watch 6.

Can I shower with the Fitbit Versa 4 or Galaxy Watch 6? Yes, you can shower with the Galaxy Watch 6 and Fitbit Versa 4. However, we recommend leaving the watches on their charging cradles while in the shower instead.