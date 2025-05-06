Here's why I keep reaching for my Samsung even with a flagship Pixel in my pocket

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If someone were to ask you if Samsung smartphones are better than Google Pixels, what would you say? It’s a question that I can’t answer with a single word. Both offer users some of the best expressions of Android money can buy. And I admit, picking my daily driver between the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 FE was difficult. The two phones are equally adept, supported by their creators, and refined. But, if you pressed me, there is one I prefer to carry around wherever I go. I’d be surprised if every single reader agrees with me, but there are several reasons why I prefer using the Samsung as my daily device.

Third-party launchers feel smoother on the Galaxy

Have you ever used a third-party launcher on a Pixel phone? Pixel Launcher is an acquired taste, but it’s swift and slick running on its hardware. Replace it with Microsoft Launcher, Nova, or Niagara, and you’ll notice annoying animation stutters and graphical issues that make me want to jump back into the default’s arms. With a recent software patch, Google has tried to fix this issue, but my eyes still notice the flaws.

While there is the odd jitter on the Galaxy S24 FE, it’s far less noticeable than on my Pixel 8. I can happily run my launcher of choice without every app drawer trigger or home screen return shuddering into view.

Third-party launchers are still noticeably nervous on the Pixel, more so than the Samsung.

I want to make it clear that this is all down to my perception, and the Samsung offers far smoother transitions than the Pixel. For someone who values the launcher experience above all else on my smartphone, that’s a huge reason I prefer the Fan Edition.

Even if you stick with the stock software experience, One UI Home offers a far more comprehensive feature set than Pixel Launcher. Widget stacking is a definite advantage, while One UI Launcher also offers more split-screen options and finer home screen and app screen grids. You aren’t weighed down by elements you can’t remove, either. It’s less restrictive and the better option if you’re more serious about customization, and that fits my use case perfectly.

One UI is far less rigid than Pixel UI

I want to focus a little more on the UI experience. One UI and Pixel UI are on two opposite ends of the design philosophy spectrum. Samsung’s take on Android is built on maximalism and includes loads of features you didn’t even know you needed until you try them.

I prefer Samsung's focus on maximalism.

Google, meanwhile, is keen on minimalism. Pixel UI is stripped of bloat and gives users a reliable set of core features, but little more. I can understand why many appreciate Google’s approach, but One UI is a better bet for me. As someone who tinkers with my device from head to toe, One UI offers far more freedom.

I’m already four steps into the Samsung ecosystem

I’ve never considered device ecosystems important; however, I own multiple Samsung devices. The Pixel 8 is my only Google-branded device, excluding the Nest Mini in my kitchen. Therefore, it only makes sense that I use the Galaxy S24 FE daily as a pivot between my Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Buds, and even my older Galaxy Note 9 when the creative bug bites.

The Galaxy S24 FE was the missing link between other Samsung devices I own.

Beyond the obvious advantages for service synchronization across these devices, the fact that the Galaxy Watch works so well with a Galaxy phone is perhaps my primary motivator. I need this arrangement to use my watch’s ECG, but mainly rely on mode sync. I appreciate that Do Not Disturb activates my watch when triggered on my phone. Alarm sync is another brilliant little feature.

Of course, if I owned a Pixel Watch 3, my views on this would probably change. I prefer Fitbit’s sleep tracking algorithm. This would easily sway my allegiance. For now, Samsung’s stronger ecosystem gravity keeps its devices in my pockets and my wrist.

Good Lock unlocks a world of options

I’ve installed Good Lock and its suite of modules on every Samsung smartphone I owned, and I still haven’t grown tired of its tricks. It allows me to tweak almost every facet of my Galaxy S24 FE, from enhancing its Routines and hiding the bottom navigation bar to extending the audio panel with SoundAssistant. You can further improve One UI Home through HomeUp, too. There’s a module for almost everything, and I appreciate that Samsung makes this available for those who want it.

Good Lock gives me even more control over my phone.

Unfortunately, Google Pixels don’t have an equivalent tool. This wouldn’t have been a problem if I hadn’t been exposed to Good Lock before, but now I can’t live without that deeper level of customization on my device.

Samsung accessories are cheaper in my region

In terms of practicality, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a smarter choice for me based purely on my location. The Google Pixel 8 isn’t freely sold in my region, meaning related accessories are relatively scarce. And, those I can find are sold for far higher prices than Samsung’s accessories. There’s a reason why my Pixel 8 doesn’t have a case right now.

Pixel accessories are either impossible to find or expensive in my region.

For instance, the cheapest Pixel 8 case I’ve found in my region costs $19. I paid less than $6 for my Galaxy S24 FE protector. Again, this problem could easily be solved in areas where the Pixel line is sold, but not where I live.

Phone Link plugs right into my daily workflow

I spend more time on my Windows desktop than my smartphone daily, but I need to access files and pictures on the latter fairly often. With the Pixel 8, Phone Link does work to an extent, but several Samsung-exclusive features are unavailable. The Galaxy S24 FE just works better with Windows than the Pixel 8.

I can't overlook the exclusive features Phone Link offers Samsung devices.

It’s far easier to command files and my clipboard, mirror my Galaxy S24 FE’s screen to my monitor, and trigger Instant Hotspot when using my laptop. Knowing that I can access wireless DeX, should I need it, is also a comfort.

Pixels still have pros, but they’re not enough

As you might’ve gathered, I don’t necessarily prefer the Samsung over the Pixel due to hardware capabilities, processing speed, or battery life. It’s simply a better fit for my lifestyle. It offers services I use daily, features that let me further bend the user experience to my will, and less expensive aftermarket products to bolster its longevity.

That said, I still enjoy using the Pixel when it’s in my hand. It remains a more capable camera phone, reliably capturing scenes even in the worst lighting scenarios. I also enjoy the Pixel’s deft haptics and am partial to its quirky exterior design. I even prefer its smaller footprint for one-handed use and Google’s suite of apps.

My opinions may change in the future, and I’m excited to see how future Pixels court me. But, for now, the affordable Samsung schooner trumps the Google flagship in my personal fleet.