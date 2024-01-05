Samsung One UI 6.1 update: Features, release date, and what to expect

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung’s One UI is one of the most feature-rich Android skins on the market and the company’s upcoming One UI 6.1 update is set to take that even further. Even though it may sound like a minor version bump on paper, rumors indicate a substantial AI-driven update is in store. The company’s upcoming Galaxy S24 flagship smartphones will be the first to receive the update, but it will also eventually make its way to older Samsung devices. So what exactly does One UI 6.1 bring to the table? Let’s dive into what we know so far and when you can expect it to arrive.

One UI 6.1 features: What to expect

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Samsung hasn’t drastically changed its One UI design language for several years and that’s not likely to change with this minor version bump either. Instead, leaks indicate that One UI 6.1 will focus heavily on adding new functionality rather than improving the skin’s overall look and feel. So what should you expect? Here’s a quick rundown of the leaked One UI 6.1 features we know of so far.

AI-generated wallpapers : Google’s AI wallpapers feature that debuted with the Pixel 8 series will make its way to Samsung devices with the One UI 6.1 update. You may also be able to apply weather and portrait effects to wallpapers.

: Google’s AI wallpapers feature that debuted with the Pixel 8 series will make its way to Samsung devices with the One UI 6.1 update. You may also be able to apply weather and portrait effects to wallpapers. Move objects between images : Using generative AI, One UI 6.1 could let you relocate objects in an image and even move them to a different picture altogether.

: Using generative AI, One UI 6.1 could let you relocate objects in an image and even move them to a different picture altogether. Photo expansion: Samsung’s Gallery app could also gain the ability to expand pictures beyond their original borders. It’s essentially the outpainting feature we’ve seen in AI image generators. You’ll need a Samsung account and internet connection to use this feature, but at least you won’t have to pay for a Midjourney subscription.

Live translation during calls : One UI 6.1 could let you answer phone calls in languages you don’t speak. Leaked screenshots suggest that your phone will translate the caller’s voice in real-time and do the same for your own. It’s an impressive-sounding feature, but expect limited language support at launch as we saw with Bixby Text Call last year.

: One UI 6.1 could let you answer phone calls in languages you don’t speak. Leaked screenshots suggest that your phone will translate the caller’s voice in real-time and do the same for your own. It’s an impressive-sounding feature, but expect limited language support at launch as we saw with Bixby Text Call last year. Voice focus : Google’s Clear Calling feature debuted on the Pixel 7 series. One year later, Samsung is bringing a similar feature dubbed Voice focus to its devices. It promises to improve call quality in noisier environments and you’ll have to activate it from the quick settings menu.

: Google’s Clear Calling feature debuted on the Pixel 7 series. One year later, Samsung is bringing a similar feature dubbed Voice focus to its devices. It promises to improve call quality in noisier environments and you’ll have to activate it from the quick settings menu. Battery protection: Samsung may rebrand its existing “Protect battery” mode to “Battery protection”. The latter will offer three levels: Basic, Adapt, and Max. Basic will stop charging when your phone reaches 100% and resume after it discharges to 95%. Adapt, meanwhile, is similar to the Pixel’s Adaptive Charging feature that will pause charging at 80% overnight and resume just in time for you to unplug. Finally, the Max protection mode will enforce a charging cap of 80%. All of these measures prevent battery degradation to varying degrees.

Better notes organization : Using the power of large language models, Samsung’s Notes app may offer a new “Auto format” option. The rumored feature will condense large blocks of text into a concise and bulleted summary. Notably, it will also work on handwritten notes.

: Using the power of large language models, Samsung’s Notes app may offer a new “Auto format” option. The rumored feature will condense large blocks of text into a concise and bulleted summary. Notably, it will also work on handwritten notes. AI-powered Samsung Keyboard : A leak has hinted that the Samsung Keyboard app will allow you to change the tone of highlighted text, similar to the functionality Microsoft added to its Swiftkey keyboard app.

: A leak has hinted that the Samsung Keyboard app will allow you to change the tone of highlighted text, similar to the functionality Microsoft added to its Swiftkey keyboard app. Ultra HDR support: With Android 14, Google introduced a new image format called Ultra HDR that allowed compatible smartphones to better showcase highlights in HDR photos. The Galaxy S24 series may gain this feature next and it may possibly come to older flagships as well. However, the feature may carry a different branding in Samsung’s Gallery app instead of Ultra HDR. A long-rumored AI chatbot may also launch alongside the Galaxy S24 series. However, it’s unclear if it will replace Bixby or come to older devices via the One UI 6.1 update.

Reserve your next Galaxy phone today Reserve your next Galaxy phone today Get up to $50 Samsung credit! Samsung will soon be launching new Galaxy devices. When you reserve through Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App, you'll be eligible to receive a $50 Samsung Reserve Credit when you pre-order a device between January 2nd to January 16th. See price at Samsung $50 Reserve Credit

One UI 6.1 Release date: Which smartphones will get the update?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Samsung has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphones will debut Galaxy AI but we don’t know which of the company’s older phones will receive the suite of features as well.

Some of the features listed above could remain exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, especially those reliant on Samsung’s servers for AI processing. We’ve seen Google employ a similar approach as the Magic Editor is currently exclusive to the Pixel 8 series.

The One UI 6.1 update will reach older Samsung phones in the first few months of 2024.

If history is any indication, the One UI 6.1 update will gradually make its way to Samsung’s older devices shortly after the release of the Galaxy S24 at Samsung Unpacked on January 17, 2024. The Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 will likely receive the update first, alongwith other phones released in 2023.

Dozens of other Samsung devices will receive the update too, including tablets, but some models may have to wait until later in 2024. We expect all devices that were eligible for the One UI 6 update to receive the One UI 6.1 update as well.

Comments