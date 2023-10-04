Here are all the cool new AI features coming to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

TL;DR Google has some exclusive AI features for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, made possible by the Tensor G3.

Google Assistant on the new phones can summarize webpages for you, understand natural speech, and seamlessly let you voice type in multiple languages.

Other AI improvements are coming to calls, Google Photos, and the Recorder app.

Google has finally launched the new Pixel 8 series. Alongside new Android 14 features and all the improvements that the new Tensor G3 brings, Google also has a few AI-related features that it is currently keeping exclusive to the new phones. Here are the new AI features launched on the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro!

Best Take and Magic Editor

Best Take is a new feature in Google Photos that combines several pictures into one where all subjects look their best.

Magic Editor is a Google Photos feature that was revealed during Google I/O 2023, letting you make drastic changes and edits to your images with the help of AI.

Audio Magic Eraser

The Tensor G3 on the Pixel 8 allows for features like Audio Magic Eraser on the Google Photos app, which lets you erase distracting sounds from videos.

Video Boost and Night Sight Video

Video Boost pairs the Tensor G3 with Google’s powerful data centers to apply the HDR pipeline that the Google Camera uses for photos to videos. It adjusts color, lighting, stabilization, and graininess. Video Boost also enables Night Sight Video on Pixel for better low-light smartphone video quality.

The Pixel 8 Pro will also receive Video Boost and Night Sight Video functionality with the December Feature Drop update. Currently, the Pixel 8 is not on track to receive these features.

Google Assistant improvements Google Assistant on the Pixel 8 series can summarize, read aloud, and translate web pages for your convenience.

It can also understand natural speech better, picking up on pauses and filler words like “um,” letting you speak at your own pace. This feature is currently restricted to English in the US.

Google Assistant voice typing lets you seamlessly type, edit, and send messages in multiple languages.

Phone call improvements

Google Assistant on the Pixel 8 series can now detect and filter out more spam calls than before through the Pixel Call Screen feature.

The Pixel Call Assist feature also features a more realistic-sounding Assistant that Google claims will engage with callers more naturally.

There’s an improved Clear Calling feature that reduces the background noise of the caller so that you can hear them more clearly.

Generative AI wallpapers On the Pixel 8, users can choose from several preset suggestions to create new wallpapers. You can read more about these Generative AI wallpapers at the link.

Zoom Enhance

The Pixel 8 Pro will be getting a Zoom Enhance feature in a future update. With this, you can zoom into any photo after clicking it, and generative AI will fill in the gaps between pixels by predicting fine details.

Recorder app

The Recorder app on the Pixel 8 series will soon be able to summarize conversations. This feature will be run fully offline by leveraging the Tensor G3 processor. Google hasn’t shared a timeline yet for when this feature will arrive. Those are all the headline features coming to the Pixel 8 series. Here’s hoping we see some of them trickle down to previous Pixels in future Feature Drops!

