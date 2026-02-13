The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch feels imminent as more renders leak

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 series is expected to launch at the next Galaxy Unpacked event later this month.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will be redesigned to put simplicity and quality first, according to rumors.

A leaked One UI 9 test build reveals previously unseen renders of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Eagerly waiting for new Samsung products? Samsung finally confirmed a Galaxy Unpacked event set for Wednesday, February 25 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET, and we’re expecting to see the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Buds 4 series debut. The unannounced Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have appeared in leaked images and renders for months, leaving little to the imagination. If you needed further evidence that Samsung is planning a major Galaxy Buds shakeup later this month, the Galaxy Buds 4 series were discovered yet again in a One UI 9 test build.

SamMobile unearthed eight previously-unseen images in the leaked One UI 9 test firmware. The renders specifically pertain to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, which can be identified by their removable silicone ear tips. The images were uncovered in the One UI 9 version of the Galaxy Wearable app.

The renders serve as an early preview of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro pairing experience. Owners of the upcoming earbuds will view these images after beginning the connection process. They reveal the new design of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, and hint at expected features. As you can see in the graphics above, the leaked Galaxy Buds 4 Pro renders show off noise canceling and voice control functionality.

The images seemingly confirm the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro charging case, which has a flat design and a clear plastic lid. They also show the fresh look of the earbuds that sport a brushed metal stem without the blade lights found on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

While it’s unclear from these images exactly how the sound quality or active noise-canceling power will improve, one render appears to show off spatial audio. Past reports suggested Samsung is going with a tried-and-true design to avoid quality issues affecting current Galaxy Buds models.

These leaked One UI 9 renders show the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in one color, but rumors indicate Samsung could release these premium earbuds in white/silver, black/gray, and an “Apricot” pink colorway.

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will face stiff competition when they eventually release, rivaling Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3, Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 earbuds, and Sony’s new WF-1000XM6 earbuds.

