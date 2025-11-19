Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could help you find your phone with a case button press

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will likely feature a new “Find Your Phone” function, which can be triggered by pressing a button on the charging case.

“Find Your Phone” will differ from “Find My Earbuds” by helping users locate their phone, rather than their earbuds.

The charging case may also include speakers similar to Apple’s AirPods cases for sound-based locator features.

We’ve shared plenty of information already about the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, which is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series early next year. Thanks to our leaked renders, we have a good idea of what the earbuds will look like in both white and black colors. We are also aware of new features, such as Head Gestures, that could potentially delight Samsung fans. We’ve now spotted one more new feature coming to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, which could allow users to easily locate their phone with the click of a button.

As part of our earlier reveal, we accidentally mentioned that the “Find your phone” feature was a carryover from the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Upon closer inspection, we now realize that this is a new feature coming to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Not to be confused with Find My Earbuds, which lets you locate your earbuds through your phone, Find Your Phone is an upcoming feature that will enable you to locate your phone by pressing the button on the earbuds case.

Code Copy Text Pressing the case button makes your phone rings if it is connected to your phone.

Assuming your earbuds are within range of your phone and maintain an active Bluetooth connection, pressing the button on the earbuds case will ring your phone.

Another tidbit we spotted upon reinspection: the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro case likely has a speaker cutout on the left of the USB-C port on the rear. You can see both the case button for Find Your Phone and the speaker grill on either side of the USB-C port in the graphic below:

We couldn’t locate further clues for the use of the case’s speaker. On Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and the AirPods 4 with ANC, the speaker on the case is used for locating the earbuds. It is fair to presume that the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could also utilize it for the same functionality.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro were already shaping up to be a substantial upgrade over the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and these newly discovered features continue to add to its value. It’s not official until Samsung announces them, though, so we will have to wait for that to happen ultimately.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

