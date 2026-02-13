Samsung’s secret ‘Wide’ Galaxy Z Fold foldable shows up in its own software

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 9 firmware code explicitly references a “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold.

The new “ WideFoldModel ” flag suggests a device that opens horizontally rather than vertically, prioritizing a wider aspect ratio.

Samsung isn’t slowing down with its foldable phones. While many have been focused on the Galaxy Z TriFold, a new leak from the One UI 9 test build confirms that a “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold is in development.

The test build adds credibility to rumors that Samsung is working on a new form factor. We’ve spotted this evidence straight from the One UI 9 firmware, where a new device category is explicitly referenced. In the code string below, Samsung uses a flag labeled:

Code Copy Text isWideFoldModel = !z && semFloatingFeature.getBoolean("SEC_FLOATING_FEATURE_FRAMEWORK_SUPPORT_FOLDABLE_TYPE_LANDSCAPE_FOLD");

The code snippet shows a variable called isWideFoldModel, which checks whether the device supports a landscape-style fold. In other words, this isn’t your typical Galaxy Z Fold that opens vertically like a book. This appears to be something designed around a landscape-first layout.

Samsung already uses feature flags to categorize its foldable devices. The document lists two current types: TYPE_FOLD, which covers the standard book-style foldables, and TYPE_MULTIFOLD, which likely refers to more complex folding mechanisms such as tri-fold designs like the Galaxy Z TriFold. Now, a third category has appeared: WideFoldModel.

If you’ve kept up with foldables in recent years, you know that one common complaint about the Galaxy Z Fold is its narrow outer display. It functions, but it doesn’t offer much space.

A landscape-oriented fold could change that. Instead of opening into a tall, tablet-like screen, you’d get a wider display right away, which could be better for video, gaming, multitasking, and even regular typing.

That said, this doesn’t confirm when the device will launch or what it will be called. Still, when a company adds a new foldable category to its operating system, it’s not just a placeholder. It’s a sign of preparation.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

