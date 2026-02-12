Sony's new premium XM6 earbuds are smaller and better at keeping the noise out

Sony

TL;DR The WF-1000XM6 suppresses noise 25% better than the XM5.

It’s also 11% slimmer than its predecessor.

Up to eight hours of listening on a single charge, which goes up to 24 hours with the charging case.

The XM6 is available in Platinum Silver and Black for $329.

Sony launched the WF-1000XM5 on July 24, 2023. While they are still among the best true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds on the market, they’re almost three years old at this point and are long due for a refresh. After several leaks leading up to the launch, the WF-1000XM6 is finally here. Along with this rollout, Sony is also unveiling a new color for its current-generation premium headphones.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The WF-1000XM6’s design

Sony

Although the design was spoiled in earlier leaks, we now have an official look at the premium earbuds. You’ll notice that Sony went with a new pill-like design this year, dropping the more bulbous look of the last-gen model. According to the electronics maker, this shape helps the audio device follow the natural curves of the ear, reducing discomfort. Sony also says it reduced the earbuds’ size by 11%, giving them an even slimmer profile than their predecessor.

WF-1000XM6’s audio details

Sony

Sony’s earbuds have always delivered on the sound experience and the company looks to continue that trend with this model. The WF-1000XM6 features a DAC amplifier powered by a QN3e processor, which delivers better sound clarity. It’s also worth noting that these earbuds have been upgraded to support 32-bit processing, up from the previous 24-bit support. This should go a long way toward providing higher-resolution audio that sounds richer.

To further improve the listening experience, it will have all of the features from the previous model. This includes Hi-Res Audio Wireless, DSEE Extreme, 360-degree Reality Audio compatibility, a 10-band equalizer in the Sound Connect app, headtracking, and Background Music Effect.

WF-1000XM6’s noise cancelation Sony claims that the new design not only helps the earbuds sit more naturally in your ear, but the design also improves noise cancelation. However, it’s not just the design that boosts the WF-1000XM6’s noise cancelation. Sony also embedded an additional microphone into these earbuds, bringing the total up to four. You’ll also get four pairs of different-sized noise-isolating earbud tips, which should help you adjust the fit and prevent sound from leaking in or out.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Sony WF-1000XM6 Sound quality • ANC • Microphone performance MSRP: $329.99 The Sony WF-1000XM6 have excellent active noise cancelation, great sound quality, and outstanding microphone performance thanks to AI-powered beamforming. The redesigned fit is comfortable and secure, though the larger size may not suit smaller ears. With 9+ hours of battery life, LDAC support for high-resolution audio on Android, IPX4 water resistance, and comprehensive app features including a 10-band EQ, these deliver flagship performance across the board. See price at Amazon

Additionally, Sony gave the WF-1000XM6 an Adaptive Noise Canceling Optimizer. The company says this feature is able to analyze external noise and wearing conditions in real-time more extensively than the previous model. Sony claims that the WF-1000XM6 reduces noise 25% better than the XM5.

Battery life, call clarity, and other notable features As mentioned before, the WF-1000XM6 has four microphones. Two of those microphones, a bone conduction sensor, and an AI beamforming noise-reduction algorithm will be used to enhance the quality of your calls.

The earbuds have also been given an antenna that 1.5 times larger than before for better connectivity. You can also expect Gemini Live support and LE Audio support for low-latency Bluetooth audio. And a new ventilation structure was adopted to increase airflow. Sony says the new structure should reduce internal noises, like footsteps and chewing sounds.

As for the battery, the earbuds will last up to eight hours on a single charge. With the charging case included, your listening time will go up to 24 hours. And the case will support wireless Qi charging.

WH-1000XM6’s new color We’ve seen leaks suggesting that either the WF-1000XM6 or WH-1000XM6 would get a Sand Pink colorway. Sony teased this with a seven-second clip on Tuesday. Now it’s finally confirmed that the Sand Pink option is for the WH-1000XM6. Sand Pink now joins Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue as the fourth colorway for the premium headphones.

Availability If you’re on the market for a new set of earbuds, the WF-1000XM6 is rolling out now on Sony’s website, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. You’ll have two color options to choose from: Black and Platinum Silver. They are being sold with a price tag of $329.99 ($429.99 CAD), which is about $30 more than the launch price of its predecessor.

You can also get your hands on the Sand Pink WH-1000XM6 starting today. The Sand Pink variant will set you back $459.99 ($599.99 CAD) when you head over to Sony’s website, Amazon, or Best Buy.

Follow