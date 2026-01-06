Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may arrive in a special fruity color

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may have a third color option.

In addition to the already-leaked black and white colorways, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may also come in an “Apricot” colorway.

The special color appears limited to the Pro variant for now, with no hints for the regular model.

Unlike its phones, which get updated every year, Samsung maintains a longer upgrade cycle for its premium wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 3 series was released nearly 18 months ago, which means the Galaxy Buds 4 should arrive soon. Although we aren’t clear on the timeline just yet, we’ve been seeing several references to the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Buds 4 Pro in Samsung’s One UI firmware for phones. While we recently learned about changes to the earbuds’ battery capacities and new head gestures, the recently released One UI 8.5 beta 3 provides more details.

With the third One UI 8.5 beta that rolled out yesterday, we’re particularly learning about a new color of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Based on these cues, Samsung might release the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in an “Apricot” color in addition to the standard ones, such as gray and white.

We were also able to pull out media presenting this new color. From the images, it appears to be a shade of pink with a seemingly metallic stem (based on the shiny elements), though it may look different in real life.

From what it seems, the Apricot color variant will be limited to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, as there is no media file for the vanilla Buds 4 referencing it. However, it is possible that Samsung adds those closer to the launch or releases another special color variant for the non-Pro.

This isn’t the first time Samsung is straying away from routine colors such as black, white, or gray. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also came in a lavender-like light purple, while the Buds 2 also had an olive green.

Samsung stuck to silver and white for the Buds 3 series, with the emphasis on the new, edgy stem that didn’t quite get as much appreciation as Samsung may have hoped. While we’re unsure if Samsung tones down the sharp edges this time, we sure hope it does.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

