Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: What's the difference?

Samsung’s catalog contains both Pro and non-Pro versions of the Galaxy Buds 2, but these earbuds have a lot in common. It might seem like Samsung is competing against itself. As it turns out, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 have a few key differences despite the confusingly similar names. We’ll compare these Galaxy Buds to find out which earbuds make the most sense for you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: At a glance Bringing Samsung 360 Audio with head tracking and 360 Audio recording capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are more advanced than the Buds 2. While the Buds 2 are a simpler product, their value gives them an edge. Here are some of the key differences between these Samsung earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $80 more expensive than the Galaxy Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds have an IPX7 rating, while the Galaxy Buds 2 have an IPX2 water-resistance rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support 360 Audio with head tracking, while the Galaxy Buds 2 lack head tracking.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will sound better to most listeners out of the box than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Keep reading to know more about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 and which buds you should buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Specs

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Galaxy Buds 2 Dimensions

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Earbud: 19.9 x 21.6 x 18.7mm

Case: 50.1 x 50.2 x 27.7mm

Galaxy Buds 2 Earbud: 17 x 20.9 x 21.1mm

Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm

Weight (earbud)

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 5.5g

Galaxy Buds 2 5g

Bluetooth connectivity and codecs

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bluetooth 5.3

SBC

AAC

Samsung Seamless Codec (One UI 4.0+)

Galaxy Buds 2 Bluetooth 5.2

SBC

AAC

Samsung Scalable Codec (Samsung devices running Android 7.0+)

Water resistance

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro IPX7

Galaxy Buds 2 IPX2

Fit type

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Sealed

Galaxy Buds 2 Sealed

Battery life

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Earbuds, ANC on: 5 hours

Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds, ANC on: 5 hours

Charging

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro USB-C

Qi wireless

Wireless PowerShare

Galaxy Buds 2 USB-C

Qi wireless

Wireless PowerShare

Audio hardware

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 10mm driver

5.3mm tweeter

Galaxy Buds 2 11mm driver

6.3mm tweeter

Sensors

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Accelerometer

Gyro

Hall

Proximity

Touch

Voice Pickup Unit

Galaxy Buds 2 Accelerometer

Gyro

Hall

Proximity

Touch

Voice Pickup Unit

Samsung 360 Audio

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Yes, with head tracking

Galaxy Buds 2 Yes

Active noise cancellation

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Yes

Galaxy Buds 2 Yes

Ambient aware

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Yes

Galaxy Buds 2 Yes

Colors

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bora Purple

Graphite

White

Galaxy Buds 2 Graphite

Lavender

Olive

Phantom Black

White

Original price (USD)

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $229

Galaxy Buds 2 $149



Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Design and hardware

Galaxy Buds 2 (left) and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (right). Galaxy Buds 2 (glossy earbuds) and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (matte earbuds).

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro share the same overall shape and design. Both are small, roughly oval earbuds with silicone ear tips. The Buds 2 have a slightly more pronounced stem compared to the Pro model. Some may feel the glossy finish looks cheaper, but it’s less of a dust magnet than the matte finish of the Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 15% smaller than the original Galaxy Buds Pro, and they have better airflow. Just like the Buds Pro, the Buds 2 Pro have an IPX7 rating. In addition to surviving your sweaty workouts, these Galaxy Buds may survive a plunge into water for up to 30 minutes. The Buds 2, in contrast, only have an IPX2 rating, meaning they can only deal with some light spraying water. Neither charging case is water resistant.

The Buds 2 Pro abandon all shiny surfaces and, in turn, are a bit easier to grip.

The jewelry box-inspired charging cases work identically with the earbuds. You can charge them with a USB-C cable or on top of a Qi wireless mat. Samsung phone owners can even charge the Galaxy Buds cases on top of their devices with Wireless PowerShare. You need to enable this from your device before setting the case on top of it.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Features

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Galaxy Buds 2.

Both of these are Samsung earbuds and hence are designed to work best with Samsung Galaxy devices. Don’t let that scare you off, though: these are still great earbuds for Android phones. You’ll just miss out on a few features here and there, like auto device switching, spatial audio and head tracking, and Samsung’s proprietary audio codecs.

Apps: Samsung Galaxy Wearable and SmartThings The Samsung Galaxy Wearable app (Android) is where all of the magic happens. Here, you can customize the touch controls and choose your favorite EQ presets. From the app, you can also turn on ambient mode and enable Gaming Mode for lower latency. An ear tip test is also available for both models and does a pretty good job of determining how well the buds fit inside your ears. You’ll also want the app to enable 360 Audio from a Samsung device.

On the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, SmartThings Find will let you know if you leave your buds behind, even if they’re offline. This app is pre-installed on your Samsung phone.

Samsung 360 Audio features

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

You can experience Samsung 360 Audio from the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Buds 2, but only the Pro earbuds have head tracking. Why does this matter? Well, if you don’t care about spatial audio it doesn’t. However, if you’re a big TV or movie watcher, 360 Audio can really enhance your experience. Just make sure you’re viewing Dobly Atmos content from a compatible service like Disney Plus or HBO Max.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have another trick up their sleeve: 360 Audio recording. When paired with a Samsung phone that supports LE Audio and runs One UI 5.0+, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro mics will record 360 Audio sound. This makes it easier than ever for creators to play around with immersive audio.

Controls Both the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 feature multifunctional touch controls. You can assign certain taps and tap-and-hold actions to modify the noise-cancelling settings or access your preferred smart assistant. When paired to a Samsung phone, just say “Hey, Bixby” to check the weather or send a text.

The Galaxy Buds 2 touch panels are far too sensitive compared to the Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung’s buds have highly sensitive touch panels, and the Buds 2 Pro are the first earbuds to remedy this issue. Yes, that means the Buds 2 will register minor fit adjustments as touch commands, resulting in many accidentally skipped or paused songs.

Noise-cancelling

Although both pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds have active noise-cancelling (ANC), the Buds 2 Pro’s ANC is much better. With the Buds 2 Pro, you’ll have to strain your ears to hear train engines or a washer/dryer unit. Meanwhile, all these sounds will still come through with the Galaxy Buds 2, albeit much quieter than without the Buds 2 at all.

For context, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro outperform the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and Sony WF-1000XM4 regarding low-frequency cancellation. They also perform much better than the original Buds Pro. Samsung just keeps improving its earbuds’ ANC.

Both earbuds should offer solid isolation as long as you can get a good seal with the included silicone ear tips. The Buds 2 have better isolation than the original Buds Pro. Ambient noise will sound much quieter with either pair of earbuds in.

Sound quality

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sound very good, but are a bit bassy. The chart to the left depicts the Buds 2 Pro’s frequency response in cyan with the SoundGuys Target Curve for reference in pink. SoundGuys, for those not already in the loop, is our audio-focused sister site. Most people won’t mind the extra sub-bass, but it could make it hard to hear vocals during some hip-hop and rap songs.

Both earbuds sound great, but the Buds 2 Pro are a bit bassier than the Buds 2.

The chart on the right depicts the Galaxy Buds 2 frequency response in cyan, and it hews a bit closer to the Target Curve than the Buds 2 Pro. Most general consumers won’t hear a difference unless you prompt them to listen really hard. Suffice it to say, both sets of buds sound very good. If you don’t like the default sound and want to mix it up a bit, you can experiment with Samsung’s numerous EQ presets in the Galaxy Wearable app.

Bluetooth codecs Regarding Bluetooth codecs, you get AAC and SBC support when connecting to most devices. Samsung Galaxy phone owners can use the Samsung Scalable Codec with the Buds 2 or the Samsung Seamless Codec with the Buds 2 Pro. The Buds 2 Pro support 24-bit audio playback, and the Buds 2 support 24-bit audio playback with UHQ upscaling. We suspect the former isn’t lossless 24-bit because of Bluetooth’s bandwidth limitations.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Battery

Lily Katz / Android Authority

As for battery life, Samsung claims five hours of playback time with active noise-cancelling enabled for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Buds 2 are also rated to get up to five hours of listening time with ANC on.

When subjected the earbuds to our standardized testing with constant music playback peaking at 75dB(SPL) to test the battery life. Here are the results: Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, ANC on: Four hours, 50 minutes.

Four hours, 50 minutes. Galaxy Buds 2, ANC on: Five hours, three minutes. The earbuds on both models are rated at around 61mAh, but the Buds 2 charging case is 472mAh, while the Buds 2 Pro charging case is 512mAh, so there will be a slight difference in longevity. Both earbud models let you use wireless Qi charging, Samsung PowerShare, or USB-C to top up the case and buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Price and colors

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Lightning: $129 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Lightning charging case: $169

MagSafe charging case: $179

The Galaxy Buds 2 originally launched at $149.99; these days, you can get them for around $75-$100. They come in White, Graphite, Olive, Lavender, and Phantom Black.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched with a $229.99 MSRP, but we’ve seen them go as low as about $180. You can snag them in White, Graphite, or Bora Purple.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2: Which should you buy?

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer some welcome refinements to Samsung’s earbuds line, and overall they make for a good pick for most people. Any old Android phone owner can enjoy the great ANC and EQ presets from the Buds 2 Pro. Of course, if you want 360 Audio with head tracking or recording capabilities, you’ll need to pair them with a new Samsung phone. Ultimately, these are premier audio wearables, and the price reflects that.

Budget buyers may want to sidestep the Buds 2 pro and get the Galaxy Buds 2 instead. These can be found for less than $100, making them a far better deal than the Pro option. You still get very good noise-cancelling and great sound quality no matter what kind of Android phone you use.

Top Samsung Galaxy Buds questions and answers

How do I enable 360 Audio recording with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? First, make sure your device runs One UI 5.o or above, and that it supports LE Audio. Then, follow these directions: Open your Samsung phone’s camera app. Tap the settings cog in the top left corner. Tap Advanced video quality. Toggle 360 audio recording on. Start recording video while wearing your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

How much do the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro cost? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have a $149.99 MSRP. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched with a $229.99 MSRP. That said, both can now be found cheaper most of the time.

When were the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds 2 Pro released? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched on August 27, 2021. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched in 2022, on August 26th.

Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro better than the Galaxy Buds 2? Technically, and considering the features, yes. That said, everything is relative to your needs and wants. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are still great headphones at a much lower price point. You should also take a look at our list of the best true wireless headphones to see other options.