10 best equalizer apps for Android - Fall 2023

Android has always been a little funny about equalizers. The OS has supported equalizers for a while. However, it’s still not a great experience. Some music apps have them, and some devices have native ones in the settings that work system-wide. However, many apps like YouTube Music don’t, and it’s weird to get it all to work all the time. Here are some great equalizer apps for Android to try.

The best equalizer apps for Android

Equalizer and Bass Booster Price: Free

Equalizer and Bass Booster by Coocent does exactly what its name suggests. It acts both as an equalizer and a bass booster. To be more specific, it includes a five-band equalizer, ten equalizer presets, and a bass booster. The developers state that it should work with most music players, video players, and FM radios. The only major issue is that the app will sometimes close when left in the background, and sometimes it doesn’t even start. It’s one of the simpler equalizer apps and should work on most devices.

Equalizer FX Price: Free

Equalizer FX is one of the cleaner, more modern equalizer apps. It is exceptionally easy to use. It comes with a five-band equalizer, bass boost, virtualization, and even a loudness enhancer. Like most, it comes with a widget and presets to get you started. The developer has also stated that this should work with most music players, including Spotify, Google Play Music, Pandora, and others. The paid version is the same as the free version. It just removes advertising. The paid version is $1.99.

Music Volume EQ + Equalizer Price: Free /In-app purchases ($7.99 per item)

Music Volume EQ and Bass Booster is one of the most popular equalizer apps out there. Thankfully, it actually works pretty well. It includes the standard five-band EQ along with nine EQ presets. Along with that, you’ll get volume control, bass boosting, loudness enhancement, and more. The developers also boast that it should work well with most video and audio players. All in all, it’s a positive experience for a software equalizer. It obviously won’t work with everything, and you get more presets from others on this list, but this works okay.

Poweramp Equalizer Price: Free / In-app purchases ($5.59 per item)

The Poweramp Equalizer is also a good option on our list. The app includes a lot of stuff other equalizers don’t, including a customizable number of bands, bass and treble tone controls, and more. It’s relatively easy to use once you learn the various settings. It should also work with most Bluetooth and wired headphones, most streaming music apps, and local music players.

SoundID Price: Free

SoundID has a unique premise. It tries to make your headphones sound like a different pair of headphones. You can do a lot with digital equalization, and this app proves it. It works with most of the popular streaming and local music players. You can mess around with the sound and make fine adjustments to make everything exactly how you want it. It’s a bit more complex of an app than most other equalizers, but it’s not terrible once you get the hang of it. This app has improved dramatically since it first launched, so the developers are also doing a good job of squashing bugs.

Wavelet Price: Free

Wavelet is one of the better options on this list. The app includes a 9-band equalizer along with a bunch of various presets if you want to keep it simple. Additionally, it includes the ability to auto-EQ over 2,400 different pairs of headphones. The AutoEQ function measures and compensates for the Harman curve for optimal sound. In any case, this one is actually really good and among the best you can get without root access. You may rarely encounter small bugs, but those are taken care of in the updates.

Flat Equalizer Price: Free/ In-app purchases ($0.99 – $20.99 per item)

Flat Equalizer is a popular equalizer app available on the Google Play Store. It provides a range of audio enhancements, such as a 10-band equalizer, bass boost, volume booster, and 3D virtualizer, allowing you to customize your audio to your liking. It also includes many presets for a variety of music genres. However, some users might find the user interface a bit cluttered and not as intuitive. Additionally, occasional ads may be a minor inconvenience. Overall, it’s a useful tool for those looking to tweak their audio settings and enjoy an improved listening experience on their Android device.

Equalizer & Bass Booster – XEQ Price: Free/ In-app purchases ($14.99 per item)

The XEQ Equalizer & Bass Booster app for Android offers a range of audio enhancement features, including a 10-band equalizer, bass booster, virtualizer, and volume amplifier. This app caters to people seeking to customize their sound quality in an easy way. It also integrates with Spotify and includes unique functions like automatic gain control and device-specific presets. It does have some issues working in the background with power-saving mode on some devices, but hopefully this will be fixed in the updates. Overall, it’s a great tool to enhance your audio experience.

Many music player apps Price: Free

Many music player apps have equalizers built in. Some notable examples include UAPP (up to 10-band), jetAudio (up to 20-band), and Neutron Player (up to 60-band). These apps have effective equalizers that actually seem to change the sound. However, they only work within the app. Thus, those of you who stream music can’t use the equalizers in these apps for your streaming music. On the other hand, those with private collections can use these all day. Music player apps vary in price and functionality, but it’s almost difficult to find a bad one these days.

On-device equalizers Price: Free (usually)

Many Android OEMs have EQs in the sound section of the settings. Some devices do it better than others, but about half of them let you adjust device-wide audio through an EQ. Usually it’s something close to a 10-band EQ, along with some added stuff like Dolby Atmos or EQ presets. LG devices with quad DACs have a 10-band EQ and a separate set of presets you can also apply. Sony’s more modern devices with headphone jacks also have some extras. Finally, most Bluetooth headsets have some configurable sound profiles that you should also check out. It really depends on what you want, but Samsung and LG tend to do it a little bit better than the others.

If we missed any great equalizer apps, tell us about them in the comments below.

