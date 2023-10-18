How to pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds to any device

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, pairing your Galaxy Buds is as easy as opening up the case! That’s just one of the benefits of being in the Samsung ecosystem. And if you have any other type of device, the pairing process doesn’t take too many extra steps either, thanks to the dedicated Galaxy Wearable app. Here’s how to pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds on any device.

How to pair the Galaxy Buds with a Samsung phone

To pair the Galaxy Buds with a Samsung phone, follow these steps: Open the Galaxy Wearable app, which is preinstalled on your Samsung phone, and tap Start. Place your Galaxy Buds in their case, and close the lid for 5-6 seconds. Open the case’s lid. Tap your earbuds when they appear on your phone screen. Tap OK to approve pairing between the two devices. From there, you’ll find quick options for noise-cancelling, ambient sound, blocking touches, and more settings you can explore to make your Galaxy Buds experience suit your current needs.

After that, simply flip open your earbuds case, and you will receive an automatic pairing notification on your phone with quick stats for the battery life. If you close the case with the earbuds still inside, they will disconnect.

How to manually pair the Galaxy Buds with any Android device

Adam Birney / Android Authority

To pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds to an Android phone: Place the earbuds in their case, shut the lid, and wait for 5-6 seconds. Open the case, so the earbuds enter pairing mode. If your earbuds are already paired to a previously connected device, wear the buds and hold both touchpads for a few seconds to enter pairing mode. On your phone, navigate through Settings > Connections >Bluetooth > tap Pair new device. Tap your Samsung Galaxy Buds from your phone’s Bluetooth menu. The Galaxy Wearable app is available on all Android devices, but you won’t benefit from all the features without a Samsung phone.

How to pair Galaxy Buds with an iPhone or iPad

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Only the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus are compatible with the Galaxy Buds app. To pair the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds Plus to an iPhone: Download the Galaxy Buds app. Open the app and tap Get Started. Place your buds in the case, wait 5-6 seconds, and open the lid. Turn Bluetooth on. Select your earbuds from the list of devices. Finish the informational prompts. You can still connect newer Samsung Galaxy Buds to your iPhone and listen to music. You just won’t be able to take advantage of all the software features. To manually pair the Galaxy Buds to an iPhone: Place your Galaxy Buds in pairing mode. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth. Select the name of your Galaxy Buds.

How to pair Galaxy Buds with a Windows PC

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Good news: Samsung has made the Galaxy Buds app available on of Microsoft Store. To pair the Galaxy Buds on a PC: Download and open the app. Place your Galaxy Buds in their case, shut the lid for 5-6 seconds, and reopen it. Click Connect to pair the buds with your Windows PC.

How to pair Galaxy Buds with a Mac

Zak Khan / Android Authority

You can pair any set of Galaxy Buds with a Mac computer. Navigate to Settings > Bluetooth. Place the buds in the case, close the lid, and wait 5-6 seconds. Open the case to make your Galaxy Buds discoverable. Tap the name of your Galaxy Buds in the list of available devices.

Top Samsung Galaxy Buds questions and answers

How do I put my Samsung buds in pairing mode? To put your Samsung Galaxy Buds into pairing mode: Place the earbuds in the case. Close the lid for 5-6 seconds. Open the lid. If you’ve paired your Galaxy Buds to a device previously: Open your Galaxy Buds case. Remove the earbuds and wear them. Tap both touchpads for a few seconds.

Can you pair Galaxy Buds to multiple devices? Yes, you can pair your Samsung Galaxy Buds to multiple devices. However, you can only use them for connected audio with one device at a time.

Can you pair two different Galaxy Buds together? No, both earbuds will have to be from the same set of Galaxy earbuds to work together. If you have lost an earbud, try using Samsung’s SmartThings Find feature to locate it.

Comments