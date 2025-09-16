I ditched my flagship for a mid-range phone and don't regret it

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I did it. After years of exclusively buying and using flagship phones, I finally made the switch to a mid-ranger. And you know what? I don’t regret it. Not even a little.

For the last decade, I’ve used high-end phones from brands like OnePlus and Google. After recently breaking my phone and shopping for a new one, I skipped the new Pixel 10 series I had my eye on and bought the Pixel 9a. This decision made me realize that today’s mid-range phones are not just good enough — they’re often the smarter choice.

Would you ever consider switching from a flagship to a mid-range phone? 15 votes Yes, but just for the savings. 20 % Yes, because they offer everything I need. 40 % No, I'm sticking with flagships. 40 %

Why I made the switch

I remember the days when using a mid-ranger was kind of a nightmare. They were extremely laggy, the build quality was far from great, and the cameras produced subpar results. Fortunately, those days are long gone.

Today’s mid-rangers offer tremendous value. I’d argue that most people should buy a phone like the Pixel 9a or something similar because they have more than enough power for everyday use. Their cameras produce great images, the software experience can extend for as long as seven years, and there’s no shortage of premium features like an IP rating and wireless charging.

Sure, the Pixel 10 series offers more, but it’s overkill for most people. I always preach that you should never buy too much phone. Spending money just to get the latest and greatest features you don’t fully take advantage of is a waste. It’s like buying a very expensive car with a powerful engine and then using it twice a week to go grocery shopping. Sure, it gets the job done, but it’s a waste of money.

I looked at exactly how I use my phone, which features I value, and which I have no use for, and decided that a flagship phone is not something that I truly need. What I need from a phone is a relatively compact body and enough power for everyday use, which includes checking email, watching videos, and using my favorite apps like Gemini. I also want great battery life, long-term software support, and a great camera.

For me, the Pixel 9a ticks all the boxes.

The Pixel 9a ticks all the boxes. It’s a compact device with its 6.3-inch display, has enough power under the hood for my use case (as it packs the same SoC as the Pixel 9 series), and comes with a seven-year software promise. I’m extremely happy with the camera performance, as the images come out great in all lighting conditions. While there are certainly better camera phones out there, the Pixel 9a is more than good enough for my personal needs.

The phone also comes with an IP rating and wireless charging, two features that are nice to have but aren’t that important to me. What is important is battery life, and the Pixel 9a definitely stands out from the crowd in that area. And best of all, I got all of that for just $450 because the phone was on sale when I bought it. That’s a great deal if you ask me.

What I miss

Nothing in this world is perfect, so there are a few issues with the Pixel 9a. Or, better said, there are a few things I miss from my days of using flagship phones. The main one is the build quality.

I have never used a proper case on a phone, so how a phone feels in the hand is very important to me. The flagships I’ve used over the years had a metal or glass back. The latter is what I got used to the most, as it felt very premium in the hand and looked great.

The Pixel 9a’s build quality is far from bad; however, the back of the phone is made of plastic. The sides are metal, giving it a sturdy feel, but the plastic doesn’t feel as good as glass — and it doesn’t look as good either.

The Pixel 9a is a fingerprint magnet.

I always try to focus on the bright side and thought that at least it wouldn’t be as much of a fingerprint magnet as a glass back. I was wrong. The matte dark back picks up fingerprints very easily, which means I’m constantly wiping it down.

I also miss the more eye-catching design of premium phones, especially those from the Pixel lineup. I may be in the minority, but I really like protruding cameras, as they give a bit of personality to a device. The Pixel 9a’s camera is more or less flush with the back, giving off a boring vibe, if you ask me.

Outside of these two things, I really can’t complain about my choice. My mid-range experience has been more than great so far, and I don’t see myself switching back to a proper flagship phone anytime soon.

What about you? Do you see yourself switching from a high-end to a mid-range phone? Cast your vote in the poll above and share your reasons with me in the comments.

