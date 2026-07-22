The Pixel Watch 5 could be perfect if Google just fixes one major flaw

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

It’s shocking to think that it’s been more than a decade since the first Android smartwatch launched, and yet, we still don’t have a universal charging system. Even within a single company’s smartwatch lineup, we often see new charging systems introduced every few years, and often the new system isn’t backward-compatible. This can be highly frustrating, as it effectively renders your older chargers and accessories redundant when it’s time to upgrade.

Google, unfortunately, is not exactly helping this cause when you look at its own Pixel Watch series. In a span of just four generations, we’ve had three different charging systems for the Pixel Watch (four, if you count the new Fitbit Air).

The Pixel Watch 4 introduced a new charging dock with side-mounted pins on the watch and much faster charging speeds. Mercifully, the upcoming Pixel Watch 5 is expected to have this same charging system, which is great news. But it doesn’t address the larger problem at hand: the proprietary charging system — and with it, its own set of limitations.

Do you want wireless charging on the Pixel Watch 5? 8 votes Yes. I don't wanted to be stuck with just the charging dock. 50 % No. I think wireless charging is slow and unreliable. 13 % Doesn't really matter. 38 % I'd rather buy the Galaxy Watch 9 0 %

The problem with the Pixel Watch 4’s charging system

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The official Google Pixel Watch 4 Quick Charge Dock costs $30 and is meant to be placed in a part of your home that you frequent the most. It’s not something you carry with you every day on your way to work. This means you need to buy additional docks for your work desk or for when traveling out of town.

Then there are instances where the cable could get damaged, or you could misplace the charger, requiring you to spend on replacements. Depending on how carefully you use your personal tech, $30 per charger can add up over the years. A few cheaper, third-party options are available on Amazon, but I can’t vouch for their longevity or charging efficiency.

Buying additional charging docks is the only way to ensure your Pixel Watch is always topped up, no matter where you are.

Another limitation is the fast-charging capability itself. According to Google, this works provided you connect the charging dock to a 30W adapter, plugged into a wall outlet. I have my charger connected to a spare USB-C port on my monitor, and yet I find the charging speed quite satisfactory (a full charge from 15% in roughly 35 minutes is not bad). However, the same might not be true for everyone, especially if you’re using a power bank or an uncertified charging dock.

The Pixel Watch 5 should have better battery life than the Watch 4, but I still don’t see it lasting beyond two to two and a half days at best, let alone a week like some of its peers. In other words, if you head out for a week-long vacation and happen to forget the charger, you’re still probably going to be in trouble.

Pixel Watch accessories are still limited (and pricey)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

That brings us to another issue: pricing and availability. Not only are Pixel Watch accessories expensive, but they’re hard to come by, too. This is unsurprising considering how often Google has changed the charging system for the Pixel Watch.

Accessory makers are not about to commit to new chargers and docks for a product that has a short shelf life. Then, there’s the weak market share to consider. While Google still reportedly figures among the top four wearable companies in the U.S., it doesn’t rank in the global scheme of things, according to IDC’s recent report. The other problem is availability.

Even after a year, we have less than a handful of chargers for the Pixel Watch 4.

Finding a good quality charging accessory for the Pixel Watch in your region can be a challenge. The Google U.S. store lists just three third-party charging docks, apart from Google’s own dock. The Google India store, on the other hand, only lists the official dock and nothing else. Options with other e-tailers, like Amazon, aren’t much better either. It’s quite disappointing to see so few options for the Pixel Watch 4, even a year after its launch.

Is there a solution to this?

Qi2 charging can make the Pixel Watch 5 perfect

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — it’s high time Google added wireless charging for the Pixel Watch. In fact, I think all Android smartwatches need to adopt Qi2 charging ASAP because that’s the only way out of this charger purgatory we’ve created for ourselves. Google has the golden opportunity to lead the charge here. It’s already doubled down on Qi2 with the Pixel phones (take a hint, Samsung), and it’s time to do the same with the watch.

I’m not saying Google needs to do away with its existing charging mechanism, but at least offer Qi2 as a fallback until it can match the pin-based charging in terms of speed and efficiency. With wireless charging, you at least have more options to charge your watch when you’re in a pinch and away from the charging dock. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series (up to the Galaxy Watch 6) could charge via reverse wireless charging on your phone, which was extremely convenient.

Having Qi2 charging as a fallback option means you're not stranded without Google's dock.

This is one area where Google (and other Android OEMs) can really learn from Apple. The Apple Watch has used the same core charging tech for over 10 generations, so what’s stopping Google and others from doing the same? Especially now that we have a universally open standard like Qi2, there’s simply no excuse not to be using it everywhere. I’ll even take basic Qi charging on the Pixel Watch 5 at this point, but give me something!

The Android smartwatch ecosystem deserves better

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 5 will be unveiled on August 12, along with the Pixel 11 series, and, according to the latest leaked renders, it should look remarkably like the Pixel Watch 4. The latter is already a pretty fantastic smartwatch as far as Wear OS devices go, and Google can make the next one near-perfect if it just gives us a more universal charging option. Hopefully, this should give other OEMs the courage to follow suit, thereby having a cascading effect on the accessories market.

With Qi or Qi2 charging on most Android smartwatches, we could see plenty more creative, cheaper charging solutions from accessory makers. Imagine being able to use a single charging dock to charge smartwatches from multiple brands, just as we use wireless chargers for our phones today.

The Pixel Watch 5 is rumored to cost $50 more than the Pixel Watch 4, and I’m not thrilled about that. But if Google could give us this alternative way to charge it, it might soften the blow a bit.

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