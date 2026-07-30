Whatever you do, don't buy a Google Pixel phone right now

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google Pixel series might not be as popular as Apple or Samsung flagships, but the phones are still considered among the best in the Android world. You’ll find a wide range of options under this brand, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and even the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

But as much as I personally like the Pixel series, right now is absolutely the worst possible time to buy one.

Buy a Pixel 10 now or wait for the Pixel 11? 36 votes Buy a Pixel 10, the Pixel 11 rumors aren't enough to make me wait. 33 % Wait for the Pixel 11, even if it's just to get the Pixel 10 on sale. 67 %

Why buying a Google Pixel is a bad idea right now

Joe Maring / Android Authority

So why wait? Simply put, the Google Pixel 11 is right around the corner. Earlier this month, Google officially confirmed its Pixel 11 launch event will be held on August 12. With the announcement less than two weeks away, picking up a current model is a recipe for regret. You could pay more than you need to, or find that the Pixel 11 arrives less than a month later with features that make the Pixel 10 series feel dated out of the box.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the latest Pixel models, but we do expect a few key updates, including the new Tensor G6 processor. The new Tensor is rumored to feature a 1+4+2 core design consisting of one 4.11Ghz ARC C1-ultra core, four 3.38GHz ARM C1-Pro cores, and two 2.56GHz C1-Pro cores. It is also expected to run on the 2nm process — an improvement over the 3nm process used in last year’s model.

As much as its CPU sounds like a step forward, the SoC itself is rumored to have a weakness: It’s said to utilize a PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU, which is derived from the PowerVR CXT architecture introduced back in 2021. This is a small step down from the GPU in the Tensor G5, but Google reportedly wants to improve CPU and NPU performance without worrying about excess heat and other issues that have plagued the last two generations of Tensor chips.

If the rumors are accurate, the new SoC will offer a 15% faster CPU and 30% better power efficiency. That means this chip will hopefully not only be better at handling heat but also offer better battery life. Will the downgraded GPU make any real noticeable difference? That’s harder to say, and we’ll have to wait until we learn more to find out.

Google

The Tensor G6 isn’t the only major change rumored for the Pixel 11. We’ve also seen evidence of a new array of lights that line the outside of the Pixel camera bar. Rumors suggest this new feature could be named either the Pixel Glow or Gemini Glow, and that it would light up to make it clear when you’re talking to Gemini AI versus a real person. While we don’t know anything concrete about it yet, there are also suggestions that it could work for notifications and other alerts in a way similar to Nothing’s Glyph interface.

These are two of the biggest changes we’ve heard about in the rumor mill, as most of its design aspects and features will remain relatively similar. Still, you should expect a few other spec upgrades — such as a new 50MP sensor for the base Pixel 11, an improved modem that ditches Samsung for MediaTek, and probably a few other surprises.

Wait for the Pixel 11, you won’t regret it

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

With the Pixel event right around the corner, there’s really no reason to buy a new phone right now unless your current device is broken and you absolutely can’t wait. Even then, you might want to consider an alternative like the Galaxy S26, as it will be newer than the Pixel 10 series.

The Pixel 10 series is great, but right now just isn't the right time to pull the trigger. You don't have to wait long though!

Waiting means you might get a better phone in a month or so, without paying much more than you would now for the current-gen model. What if you don’t care about any of the upgrades found on the Pixel 11? You should still wait until the phone is official. Once this happens, you don’t even necessarily have to wait for the Pixel 11 to hit store shelves. Retailers and Google itself will likely start unloading older models at steep discounts to make room for the upcoming phones — and those are when the really exciting discounts start.

Buying a Pixel phone is a bad idea right now, but in a couple of weeks, it’ll be the best time to do so. You just need to be a little patient.

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