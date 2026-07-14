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Google's Pixel Watch 5 finally breaks cover in new leaked renders
Jul 14, 2026 — 8:12 AM ET
- The first high-quality renders of the Pixel Watch 5 have leaked ahead of its expected August launch event.
- The Pixel Watch 5 is said to come in Dark Anthracite, Natural Silver, Pyrite, and Warm Gold case-and-band combinations.
- The smartwatch will reportedly come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, across both Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi plus LTE configurations. However, the Warm Gold option could be exclusive to the smaller 41mm variant.
We’ve seen a bunch of leaked renders for the Pixel 11 series so far in the runup to the August launch event, but the accompanying Pixel Watch 5 has remained unseen yet in renders — not counting the Pixel Watch 5 found in the ocean. Now, the first set of Pixel Watch 5 renders are here, offering our best look at the upcoming smartwatch across several colors.
Leaker OnLeaks has shared these high-quality renders of the upcoming Pixel Watch 5 with The Tide Chart:
The Pixel Watch 5 is said to come in these colors:
- Dark Anthracite, paired with a black band.
- Natural Silver, paired with a pale gray band.
- Pyrite, paired with an olive band.
- Warm Gold, paired with a coral band.
Of these, the Warm Gold color and band combination has been spotted only on the smaller 41mm variant, while the other three colors have been spotted on both the 41mm and 45mm variants. Both sizes are said to come in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi plus LTE variants.
Previous leaks suggest Google plans to raise the Pixel Watch 5’s price by roughly $50 across the board.
|Model and size variant
|Connectivity variant
|Leaked US pricing
|Leaked EU pricing
|Leaked UK pricing
|Model and size variant
Pixel Watch 5 41mm
|Connectivity variant
Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
|Leaked US pricing
$399
|Leaked EU pricing
€419
|Leaked UK pricing
£369
|Model and size variant
Pixel Watch 5 45mm
|Connectivity variant
Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
|Leaked US pricing
$429
|Leaked EU pricing
€449
|Leaked UK pricing
£399
|Model and size variant
Pixel Watch 5 41mm
|Connectivity variant
4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
|Leaked US pricing
$499
|Leaked EU pricing
€519
|Leaked UK pricing
£469
|Model and size variant
Pixel Watch 5 45mm
|Connectivity variant
4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi
|Leaked US pricing
$529
|Leaked EU pricing
€549
|Leaked UK pricing
£499
The base 41mm Wi-Fi-only variant will reportedly start at $399 (€419/£369). The larger 45mm Wi-Fi-only model is expected to land at $429 (€449/£399). If you need cellular connectivity, the LTE variants could jump to $499 (€519/£469) for the 41mm size and $529 (€549/£499) for the 45mm version. We’re hoping for some relief on pricing, but given the industry-wide RAM crisis and the resulting price increases, you should brace yourself for a price increase.
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