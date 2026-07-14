Google's Pixel Watch 5 finally breaks cover in new leaked renders

We’ve seen a bunch of leaked renders for the Pixel 11 series so far in the runup to the August launch even t, but the accompanying Pixel Watch 5 has remained unseen yet in renders — not counting the Pixel Watch 5 found in the ocean . Now, the first set of Pixel Watch 5 renders are here, offering our best look at the upcoming smartwatch across several colors.

Leaker OnLeaks has shared these high-quality renders of the upcoming Pixel Watch 5 with The Tide Chart :

The Pixel Watch 5 is said to come in these colors:

Dark Anthracite, paired with a black band.

Natural Silver, paired with a pale gray band.

Pyrite, paired with an olive band.

Warm Gold, paired with a coral band.

Of these, the Warm Gold color and band combination has been spotted only on the smaller 41mm variant, while the other three colors have been spotted on both the 41mm and 45mm variants. Both sizes are said to come in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi plus LTE variants.