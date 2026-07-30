New Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak gives us an official-looking peek at Google's next foldable

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Newly leaked images of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold show the phone’s Pixel Glow light active.

The leak also includes images of the Pixel Watch 5 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in an unannounced colorway.

Google’s next hardware event is scheduled to take place on August 12.

We’ll have all the official details on the Pixel 11 series soon, with the next Google hardware event just a couple of weeks away. In the meantime, though, early info about Google’s next phones keeps making its way out. Today, we’ve seen newly leaked images of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold that give us our first look at Pixel Glow running on the upcoming foldable.

The images were published today in Evan Blass’s Leakmail newsletter. They certainly look like official Google marketing materials, showing off the new Fold in the same Pine colorway we saw earlier this month. The new detail that jumps out here is the Pixel Glow lights you can see in the 11 Pro Fold’s camera array.

We’ve seen Pixel Glow a couple of times now, but only on the non-folding Pixel 11 Pro. It looks the same on the Fold: a circular, color-changing LED embedded near the phone’s cameras, seemingly within the camera flash.

Blass posted a bunch of images of the 11 Pro Fold on X for good measure.

We’re expecting the phone’s color-changing LED to indicate when AI features are active, and we’re also hoping it’ll be customizable to show certain colors or patterns to indicate incoming notifications from different apps or contacts.

The newsletter also included images of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in a recently leaked green color, as well as what’s certainly the Pixel Watch 5 in a silver color with a bluish-gray band.

Based on now-deleted Amazon listings, we’re expecting the Pixel 11 Pro Fold to start at $1,899, a $100 increase from the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s starting price.

We should have confirmation of all these details and more in a matter of days. Google’s holding a hardware event to launch the Pixel 11 series and the Pixel Watch 5 on Wednesday, August 12 in New York.

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