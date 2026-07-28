Pixel Watch 5 shows up early in an official Google app

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 5 has appeared as a selectable device in the Google Health app.

Its setup flow is already present, although the app appears to reuse Pixel Watch 4 artwork.

Google is expected to launch the watch on August 12 in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Google’s next smartwatch is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks, and we’ve already caught a few sightings of it. This time, it’s surfaced somewhere more official than the bottom of the Caribbean Sea. According to a tipster, the unannounced Pixel Watch 5 is now appearing as an option in the Google Health app.

Are you happy with your Pixel Watch experience in 2026? 140 votes No, the Google Health app has ruined it. 17 % It's fine, but I'd be open for something better. 16 % Yes, I still love my Pixel Watch. 32 % I don't have a Pixel Watch, and I don't plan on getting one. 35 %

The sighting comes from @sameera_s_w on Telegram, who shared the screenshots below showing the Pixel Watch 5 at the top of the app’s device list. Selecting it opens a dedicated setup page, followed by a screen that asks the user to connect the watch to Google Health.

Despite the sighting, little else is given away in the app. In fact, the Pixel Watch 5 and Watch 4 appear to use exactly the same artwork in both the device list and setup flow. This suggests Google has reused the older model’s image as a placeholder, even if the two wearables are expected to look extremely similar. The rest of the info in the screenshots also looks like standard setup text rather than evidence of any new features.

Google has scheduled its next hardware event for August 12, when the Pixel Watch 5 is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 11 series. Previous leaks point to 41mm and 45mm sizes, with Wi-Fi and LTE versions of each. A Google Play Console listing also suggested that the watch could move from 2GB to 3GB of RAM, while retaining the same basic CPU and GPU configuration as recent Pixel Watches.

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