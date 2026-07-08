More bad news for Google Pixel fans? Even Pixel Watch 5 might see a price increase

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests Google will increase the Pixel Watch 5’s price by roughly $50 across all models, pushing the base price to $399.

The baseline 41mm Wi-Fi version is expected to start at $399, while the top-end 45mm LTE configuration could stretch up to $529.

Both the 41mm and 45mm variants are said to come in Wi-Fi-only and LTE configurations, and could be available in Pyrite, Silver, and Anthracite colors, with an exclusive Gold trim reserved only for the smaller 41mm model.

Google has officially set the stage for its next hardware reveal on August 12, but we don’t have to wait until then to see what the company has in store for our wallets. A massive new leak has spilled the retail pricing and color details for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 5. Unfortunately, if you were hoping Google would keep its smartwatch at a steady price point, you might want to brace yourself for a series-wide hike that brings the entry-level model right into Apple Watch territory.

According to a report from Dealabs, Google is planning to raise the price of the Pixel Watch 5 by roughly $50 across the board. The base 41mm Wi-Fi-only variant will reportedly start at $399 (€419/£369), representing a notable jump from the $349 entry price we’ve seen on previous generations. The larger 45mm Wi-Fi-only model is expected to land at $429 (€449/£399). If you need cellular connectivity, the LTE variants could jump to $499 (€519/£469) for the 41mm size and $529 (€549/£499) for the 45mm version.

Model and size variant Connectivity variant Leaked US pricing Leaked EU pricing Leaked UK pricing Model and size variant Pixel Watch 5 41mm

Connectivity variant Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

Leaked US pricing $399

Leaked EU pricing €419

Leaked UK pricing £369

Model and size variant Pixel Watch 5 45mm

Connectivity variant Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

Leaked US pricing $429

Leaked EU pricing €449

Leaked UK pricing £399

Model and size variant Pixel Watch 5 41mm

Connectivity variant 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

Leaked US pricing $499

Leaked EU pricing €519

Leaked UK pricing £469

Model and size variant Pixel Watch 5 45mm

Connectivity variant 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

Leaked US pricing $529

Leaked EU pricing €549

Leaked UK pricing £499



This price increase isn’t happening in a vacuum. AI-driven demand for RAM is pushing up component prices, driving increases across the tech industry and beyond. Google is said to be planning a similar price bump for the upcoming Pixel 11 series, too, but the storage bump to 256GB slightly offsets the sticker shock.

Beyond the price numbers, the leak also gives us a fair idea of the Pixel Watch 5 color options: Pixel Watch 5 41mm: Pyrite (Green), Silver (Gray/Green), Anthracite (Black), and Gold (Rose Gold).

Pixel Watch 5 45mm: Pyrite (Green), Silver (Gray/Green), and Anthracite (Black). Both the 41mm and 45mm sizes will likely be available in Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

It’s unclear whether any hardware upgrades will make the Pixel Watch 5’s price increase more palatable. But at a starting price of $399, the Pixel Watch 5 competes squarely with the Apple Watch Series 11 at launch and could cost $50 more than the Galaxy Watch 8. It remains to be seen if Apple and Samsung will also raise their prices this year — there’s a fair chance they will, given the RAM-driven price increases. Either way, it’s still bad news for Pixel fans who should brace themselves to spend more this year.

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