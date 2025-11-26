As a Pixel superfan, these are the 20 Black Friday deals I'd actually buy (and those I'd skip)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

A few days before the official Black Friday date, the deals are already in full swing, with hundreds of excellent discounts on Android phones, accessories, and more. But while some deals might seem good on paper, they may not exactly be the best way to invest your money. As someone who’s spent the better part of a decade using a Pixel phone as my primary phone, who’s tested every Pixel Watch, every Pixel Bud, and who’s spent a lot of time in the Pixel ecosystem, I have my own opinion on what the best deals really are.

The list below contains a lot of products that I use every day, that I’ve recommended to friends in the past, and that I would put my money on… if I didn’t have them already!

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for $899 ($300 off)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

$300 off the best Pixel phone out there is an excellent deal. The Pixel 10 Pro XL launched a mere three months ago, and the last time I checked, the best deal we’d seen on it was $949. At $899, it’s now dropped to an even 25% off its original price.

This is the Android phone I’ve been using as my primary phone for the past few months. It’s fast enough for me (and for you if you don’t play intensive games); the battery life has been, on average, better than my Pixel 9 Pro XL; it has all of the cool Pixel features that I’ve grown accustomed to plus Material 3 Expressive; and the camera has finally fixed that colorless issue I had on the Pixel 9 and earlier. Even the silly thermometer on the back can be useful to check insulation issues in your home. Plus, I’m especially in love with the new powerful panorama mode — just check these fantastic cinematic shots I took!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 10 Pro XL panorama, 5x

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 10 Pro XL panorama, 5x

The Pixel 10 series is now the only Android phone that integrates directly with AirDrop on iOS, which can make this an excellent gift for someone like me who uses a Mac and not a Windows PC, or someone part of a multi-ecosystem family. Personally, I also love the new built-in Qi2.2, which allows me to snap a bunch of magnetic accessories on the back. Just don’t make the same mistake as I did, and instead, skip the official Pixel case and the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand. Your money is better spent elsewhere. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for $899 (25% off)

Google Pixel 10 for $599 ($200 off)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 10

If paying $899 for a phone feels like too much, or if you’re looking for a gift for someone who needs a good phone without breaking the bank, the base Pixel 10 is another excellent deal now. At $599 — $200 down from its launch price — it’s one of the best “midrangers” you can nab in the US. Perhaps even the only one at this price rand. It has a modern chip, a bright display, built-in Qi2, all of the excellent Pixel-only features, many local AI and Gemini features, and a camera setup that can be useful to every parent or pet owner because of the new 5x zoom lens. For the price, the photos are exceptional. Don’t make the mistake of misjudging it for its specs, it’s easily the best of Pixel with less fuss. Google Pixel 10 for $599 (25% off)

Alternatively, the Google Pixel 10 is now free on T-Mobile with a trade-in (even an old Pixel 6 or Galaxy S10 will do) if you’re on an eligible plan. You also get free Pixel Buds 2a if you order online or through the T-Life app.

Google Pixel 9a $399 ($100 off)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you want to pay even less, the Google Pixel 9a is now down $100 to $399, making it an excellent starter smartphone for the less tech-inclined people in your entourage. I actually think the Pixel A series is the perfect “parent” phone: my mom loves her Pixel 7a, and I recently recommended a Pixel 8a for my friend’s mom, who approved of it. There are no unnecessary settings and drama here, which makes troubleshooting very easy, even remotely on a phone call. Plus, everything works as expected out of the box, and the 48MP camera shoots excellent photos even if your parent doesn’t know how to stabilize their hand while snapping. The 5,100mAh battery is a fantastic addition for those who tend to forget to charge their phones every day like clockwork, as we do, and this phone will get seven years of updates, just like the more expensive Pixels. What’s not to love? Google Pixel 9a for $399 (20% off)

Google Pixel Watches and other wearables

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I was in the Fitbit ecosystem years before Google bought the company, so the transition to a Pixel Watch was seamless for me. I just took off my Fitbit Inspire HR and strapped on the first Pixel Watch. Today, I wear the Pixel Watch 4 every day, and I love it. The battery life and charging speed are phenomenal now, so much so that I don’t have to worry about when I charge this watch and for how long. 15 to 30 minutes are enough every day to keep it churning along, or I can skip an entire day without panicking about finding a nearby charger. The 3D Actua Display on my 45mm version is absolutely gorgeous, too, and I can’t imagine going back to an older or smaller Pixel Watch. Plus, the repairability improvement is finally a big plus for long-term use.

The Watch 4 is down $100 in all its variants, but I recommend the 45mm Wi-Fi version for $349. The smaller 41mm model is even cheaper at $299. 45mm Wi-Fi Google Pixel Watch 4 for $349.99 (22% off)

Paying this much on a glorified notification screen and step tracker might be a stretch, and in that case, I’d recommend going for the cheaper Pixel Watch 3 for $199 in its larger 45mm Wi-Fi version. That is an excellent deal on what is only a one-year-old watch, with a large display, all of the exercise tracking you can think of, and the same life-saving suite of personal protection as the Pixel Watch 4 (car crash detection, fall detection, and loss of pulse detection). 45mm Wi-Fi Google Pixel Watch 3 for $199.99 (33% off)

You want cheaper? Why don’t you forego the “smart” part of the smartwatch and go for a fitness tracker in the shape of a watch, all while staying in Google’s ecosystem? That’s the Fitbit Versa 4, and it’s now down $80 to $120. You get built-in GPS, continuous HR monitoring, SpO2 tracking, an AMOLED display, water resistance up to 50 meters, and a few nifty Pixel ecosystem integrations like Google Maps, Google Wallet, and YouTube Music. Best of all, you don’t have to worry about charging it every day or two; this is a four-to-five-day tracker, a perk for people like my husband who hate having to think about charging their watch daily. Fitbit Versa 4 for $119.95 (40% off)

Let’s go lower still. The Fitbit Charge 6 is $60 off and down to $100. And surprisingly, you get a bit more out of your money: a built-in ECG functionality and a new EDA sensor for stress tracking. You lose on the larger display, floor-climbing measure (hikers, stay away!), and wrist-based voice calls, but beggars can’t be choosers. Fitbit Charge 6 for $99.95 (38% off)

Google Pixel Buds 2a for $99 ($30 off)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

You can get most of the features on the cheaper Pixel Buds 2a; at least, this was my experience with them. These affordable ANC buds are now down to a lower $99, which makes them irresistible for anyone in the Pixel ecosystem. They’re so light and so comfortable to wear for long hours, even for someone like me who has trouble with most buds. Plus, they finally copied the awesome twist-to-fit stabilizer of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which seamlessly switches from a relaxed fit inside my ear to a more stable one.

ANC, transparency, Bluetooth Multipoint, Android’s new Audio Switch, Gemini Live, and other cool features complete their feature set. The catch? No wireless charging and, sadly, no swipe controls for the volume. I can live without that because I use my watch for volume controls (as a matter of fact, I don’t use swipes even on my Pixel Buds Pro 2), but you might not be able to let it go. Keep that in mind before plunging in. Google Pixel Buds 2a for $99.99 (22% off)

If you really want the volume controls, wireless charging, better noise cancelation, and a few extra perks, the more expensive Pixel Buds Pro 2 are down to $134 ($95 off), but only for the Moonstone color. That is a fantastic deal, too. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $133.99 (41% off)

Google TV Streamer and projectors

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

No Pixel ecosystem can be complete without a smart TV element. Whether you’re buying a TV with Google TV built-in, you’re getting a Streamer to plug into your existing TV, or you just want an all-in-one Google TV experience in a projector, all are good ideas if you ask me. I have a Google TV Streamer plugged into my Samsung Frame Pro in the living room, but I also use an older XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro in my bedroom from time to time because I don’t want to install a permanent TV there.

Chargers, accessories, smart home, and more

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel and Google deals I’d skip There are countless other deals on Google and Pixel hardware, but not all of them are as interesting as the discounts above. Here’s a quick runthrough the ones I’d skip: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,499 ($300 off) : As much as I love my Pixel 10 Pro Fold, I don’t think it’s worth the asking price, even with this discount in mind. Only hardcore Pixel fans who can’t wait a couple more months for a more realistic price should consider this one.

: As much as I love my Pixel 10 Pro Fold, I don’t think it’s worth the asking price, even with this discount in mind. Only hardcore Pixel fans who can’t wait a couple more months for a more realistic price should consider this one. Google Pixel 10 Pro for $749 ($250 off) : Either pay $100 more to get the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL (with Qi2.2 and 256GB base storage) or save some dough and get the non-Pro Pixel 10 for $150 less. The Pixel 10 Pro isn’t a bad phone, but the regular Pixel 10 is such a good deal that it makes the Pro a little overkill. Unless you’re 100% sure you need the extra camera capabilities in a smaller form factor, the regular Pixel 10 is a better buy.

: Either pay $100 more to get the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL (with Qi2.2 and 256GB base storage) or save some dough and get the non-Pro Pixel 10 for $150 less. The Pixel 10 Pro isn’t a bad phone, but the regular Pixel 10 is such a good deal that it makes the Pro a little overkill. Unless you’re 100% sure you need the extra camera capabilities in a smaller form factor, the regular Pixel 10 is a better buy. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $1,259 ($540 off) : Look, if you insist and want a foldable, pay a bit more and get the 10 Pro Fold instead for the built-in Qi2 and the much more durable hinge. At least you know it’ll survive some dust and pocket lint!

: Look, if you insist and want a foldable, pay a bit more and get the 10 Pro Fold instead for the built-in Qi2 and the much more durable hinge. At least you know it’ll survive some dust and pocket lint! Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $749 ($350 off) : This one is a decent deal by all accounts, but if I were paying this much, I’d just splurge and go for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. This gets me a more powerful zoom cam, more base storage at 256GB, a better processor, built-in Qi2.

: This one is a decent deal by all accounts, but if I were paying this much, I’d just splurge and go for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. This gets me a more powerful zoom cam, more base storage at 256GB, a better processor, built-in Qi2. Google Pixel 9 Pro 256GB for $749 ($300 off) : If the Pixel 10 Pro isn’t a good deal at $749, the Pixel 9 Pro certainly isn’t either, even with 256GB of base storage.

: If the Pixel 10 Pro isn’t a good deal at $749, the Pixel 9 Pro certainly isn’t either, even with 256GB of base storage. Google Pixel 9 for $499 ($300 off) : You might think you don’t need a zoom camera, but I’m sure most people will love it when they have it, especially if they have pets or kids, go to concerts, travel, or just… live. That’s why I think you would get more bang for your buck with the Pixel 10 for $100 more. You also get built-in Qi2, a faster processor, and a larger battery. An evident upgrade.

: You might think you don’t need a zoom camera, but I’m sure most people will love it when they have it, especially if they have pets or kids, go to concerts, travel, or just… live. That’s why I think you would get more bang for your buck with the Pixel 10 for $100 more. You also get built-in Qi2, a faster processor, and a larger battery. An evident upgrade. Any Nest Cam : I’ve written extensively about my decision to skip Nest Cams, and I wouldn’t recommend them to anyone. Cloud storage and analysis of my security camera, especially if I’m using it indoors, is not something I’m willing to joke about or trust Google’s capricious support with. Just get a camera with an SD card and set up backups to your own storage.

: I’ve written extensively about my decision to skip Nest Cams, and I wouldn’t recommend them to anyone. Cloud storage and analysis of my security camera, especially if I’m using it indoors, is not something I’m willing to joke about or trust Google’s capricious support with. Just get a camera with an SD card and set up backups to your own storage. Any Nest Audio or Nest Hub : These are so old now that unless they’re down by more than 50-60%, it’s not worth buying a new unit. Find a cheap second-hand item from a reputable seller, and you’ll save more.

: These are so old now that unless they’re down by more than 50-60%, it’s not worth buying a new unit. Find a cheap second-hand item from a reputable seller, and you’ll save more. Any Nest Thermostat: The 3rd-gen Thermostat is at a very nice $85 now, but it’s 10 years old at this point. Given Google dropped support for 2012’s 2nd-gen Thermostat this year, I’d say there’s not more than two to three years of life left on the 3rd-gen Thermostat. Don’t pay this much for what can become a paperweight soon. Meanwhile, the newer 4th-gen Thermostat is down $50, but it’s still more than $200, which I think is too prohibitive. Look for another brand.

Follow