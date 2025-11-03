Save 40% on this awesome Anker 323 Car Charger

If you’ve been following my deal posts lately, you’ll notice I’ve covered a couple of car chargers lately. They keep getting better, and this one is the best one so far! The Anker 323 Car Charger is 40% off, and it is a very capable one. Buy the Anker 323 Car Charger for only $11.97 ($8.02 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The deal is available to everyone and is automatic. Simply add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Car chargers aren’t made the same, and this one is especially exciting. While only a few cents under $12 bucks, it can do quite a bit.

For starters, it has a really nice max output of 52.5W. The USB-C port can reach 30W, and the USB-A connection is limited to 22.5W.

The design is clean and straightforward, but it has a really nice trick up its sleeve. Have you ever struggled to plug anything into your car charger during your nighttime drives? No more! The Anker 323 Car Charger features a light ring all around the top part, which will help you easily locate your ports.

At just $11.97, this little charger can keep all your devices juiced up, regardless of how long your drive is. Get it while it’s cheap!

