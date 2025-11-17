T-Mobile's free Pixel 10 deal is back — and it comes with another $130 freebie

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering a free Google Pixel 10 (128GB) or $800 off on Pro models with eligible trade-ins, going up to $1,000 off on higher plans.

Older flagship phones, such as the iPhone 12 Pro and Galaxy S10 series, qualify for the maximum trade-in value.

The carrier will throw in a free pair of $130 Google Pixel Buds 2a if you order online or via the T-Life app.

The Pixel 10 series has been available for a while, but many of us are just about to start our holiday shopping. T-Mobile is seizing the opportunity to entice Pixel fans with its highly acclaimed free Pixel 10 deal, which is worth considering for anyone looking for an upgrade now.

Reddit user OutcastSpy highlighted that T-Mobile is once again offering the Pixel 10 (128GB) for free with a trade-in.

The Mobile Report notes that the offer actually extends to the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but you receive $800 off them. The report notes that nearly every postpaid plan on T-Mobile that can finance a device is eligible for the offer. Customers on Go5G Next or Experience Beyond plans can get $1,000 off, making the deal even sweeter.

You might think that you’d need a recent device to get the full trade-in value, but you’d only be partially correct, since you can get the full value from flagship phones as old as the iPhone 12 Pro, the Galaxy S10 series, and the Pixel 6 series. You can trade in even older and mid-range phones, but you’ll only receive half the discount.

Still not convinced to upgrade from your older phone? T-Mobile is sweetening the deal even more this time with a free pair of Google Pixel Buds 2a, which would otherwise cost you $130, as long as you order online or through the T-Life app. To claim the freebie, add the Pixel Buds 2a to your cart alongside the Pixel 10 series phone you are purchasing, and a promo will be automatically applied at checkout to make them free. It’s recommended to choose “Pay in full” when adding the earbuds to your cart to avoid unnecessary financing for the free earbuds.

Please note that the $800 value will be reimbursed to you over 24 monthly bill credits. However, the credits will end if you pay off the phone early. You’ll also need to account for the $35 device connection charge, as you are upgrading your phone. If you’re okay with giving up on the Pixel Buds 2a, you could get this $35 waived off through Costco and also receive a $100 Costco shop card, which might be a better deal for some people. There is also a four-discounted phone limit per account, but only one earbud limit per account — keep this in mind if you’re upgrading multiple lines.

Reddit user phoenix6145 mentions that if anyone is waiting for even better Black Friday deals, they’d be better off upgrading with this offer, as they don’t foresee any good upgrade promos to best this one. It’s your call, though, so you can take your chances.

