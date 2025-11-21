Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Black Friday 2025: The best early deals on phones, wearables, and a lot more
44 minutes ago
Black Friday is still a week off, but it’s a month-long sales event in 2025, and a large number of the deals have already landed. Retailers aren’t waiting for the big day to fight for your attention, and that means plenty of early discounts you can make the most of right now. From Android phones and tablets to headphones and smart home hardware, your options are already piling up. This hub brings together our curated pick of the best early Black Friday deals of 2025.
The offers will shift and new ones will launch as we get closer to the main event, so we’ll keep updating this page regularly. Feel free to bookmark it if you want to periodically check out what deals are available.
Black Friday 2025 retailer deals
- Amazon — Black Friday Deals
- Best Buy — All the Holiday Deals
- Samsung — Black Friday Deals
- Kohl’s — Holiday Gift Shop
- Crutchfield — Black Friday 2025 Deals
- Dell — Top Black Friday Deals
Black Friday deals 2025
Sponsored
Save 20% on the new Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds
Timekettle’s new W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds are on sale for the holiday season, making it the ideal opportunity to pick up this first-of-its-kind translator. The W4 uses innovative technology to make cross-language conversations feel much closer to talking in the same language.
Instead of relying only on a regular microphone, the W4’s bone-voiceprint sensor captures vibrations directly from your jaw before speech even hits the air. That gives the earbuds a much clearer signal in loud environments, such as airports or busy streets. It also prevents sound leakage, which helps with privacy when you’re discussing work or personal details in public.
98% accuracy and just 0.2 seconds of lag, allowing conversations to flow.
The W4 runs on Timekettle’s Babel OS 2.0 translation platform. It’s built for real-time, context-aware translation, with 98% accuracy and just 0.2 seconds of lag, allowing conversations to flow. Supporting 43 languages and 96 accents, you can hand one earbud to the person you’re speaking with for natural two-way interpretation, or wear them both for one-on-one chats. They also function as everyday Bluetooth earbuds, offering up to eight hours of music on a single charge, plus more time from the case.
The in-ear design is smaller and more casual than the over-ear W4 Pro, making them well-suited for both business and casual users. Plus, the W4 will receive ongoing upgrades, with future features already on the roadmap.
The 20% discount drops the W4 from $349 to just $279.20. It’s live now through December 1 and returns from December 8 to 21 in case you miss it.
Smartphones
Phones are always one of the big categories to watch around Black Friday, and the early offers are already hinting at some solid savings. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading to a newer flagship or eyeing a dependable mid-ranger, this is usually when the first meaningful discounts start to appear. Samsung, Google, and OnePlus in particular tend to set the pace once the holiday sales get underway.
As ever, Apple is the outlier. Don’t expect significant price cuts on the newest iPhones — unlocked models rarely see real discounts this early, if at all. But for everything else, the next couple of weeks should bring plenty of chances to grab a better deal than you’d find at any other time of year.
Smartphone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $950 ($350 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,600 ($400 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 for $900 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S25 for $675 ($125 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A36 5G for $300 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel 10 for $599 ($200 off)
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for $899 ($300 off)
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,499 ($300 off)
- Google Pixel 9a for $399 ($100 off)
- Nothing Phone (3) for $639 ($160 off)
- OnePlus 13 for $700 ($200 off)
- Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 for $900 ($400 off)
- Motorola Razr 2025 for $600 ($100 off)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 2025 or $285 ($115 off)
- Motorola Moto G Power 2025 for $200 ($100 off)
Smart home devices
Smart home gear is a Black Friday staple, and this year is no exception. Early discounts are already popping up on everything from robot vacuums and security cameras to smart displays and lighting. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your existing setup or dip your toe into home automation for the first time.
Smart home devices
- Blink Video Doorbell for $29 ($31)
- Blink Mini 2 for $18 ($22 off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 for $28 ($52 off)
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $100 ($100 off)
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit for $199 ($131)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for $50 ($30 off)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $80 ($70 off)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Pro with Ring Chime Pro for $180 ($50 off)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop for $500 ($200 off)
- ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO Window Cleaning Robot for $280 ($220 off)
- Eufy Robot Vacuum E28 for $700 ($300 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $120 ($60 off)
- Google Nest Thermostat for $89 ($40 off)
- Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $22 ($8 off)
- Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Switch for $24 ($11 off)
- Govee Neon Rope Light 2 for $45 ($25 off)
- Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat for $100 ($80 off)
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip for $40 ($20 off)
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug for $20 ($10 off)
- Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged NeverTouch Pro for $700 ($500 off)
Headphones and earbuds Black Friday deals
Headphones and earbuds are always big performers during Black Friday, and the early deals are already looking promising. This is often the moment when higher-end models become a lot more attainable, making it a good time to upgrade if you’ve been holding off. And if you want a clearer sense of which products are actually worth the money, the team at our sister site, SoundGuys, has the testing to back it up.
You’ll find our pick of the headphone and earbud deals available so far below.
Headphone deals
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $248 ($152 off)
- Sony WH-CH720N for $88 ($92 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $298 ($131 off)
- Beats Solo 4 for $130 ($70 off)
- JBL Live 770NC for $120 off ($80 off)
- JBL Live 670NC for $80 ($50 off)
- Apple AirPods Max for $430 ($129 off)
- CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro for $79 ($20 off)
- Nothing Headphone (1) for $239 ($60 off)
- Sennheiser HD 599 for $150 ($90 off)
- Sennheiser HD 600 for $290 ($210 off)
- Sennheiser HD 650 for $380 ($200 off)
- Bowers & Wilkins Limited Edition Px8 for $515 ($174 off)
- Sonos Ace for $279 ($120 off)
Earbuds deals
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $160 ($90 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $60 ($40 off)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $134 ($95 off)
- Google Pixel Buds 2a for $99 ($30 off)
- Nothing Ear for $89 ($60 off)
- Nothing Ear (Open) for $94 ($55 off)
- Apple AirPods 4 for $110 ($69 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $199 ($100 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) for $216 ($83 off)
- Skullcandy Push 720 for $100 ($50 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 for $228 ($102 off)
- Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off)
- JBL Live Buds 3 for $150 ($50 off)
- JBL Vibe Buds 2 for $40 ($25 off)
Tablets and e-readers
Tablets are another category that tends to get strong Black Friday treatment, and the early deals are certainly proving that point. If you’ve been thinking about a new couch-friendly device for streaming, some light work, or reading, this is one of the better times of year to buy. Big-name models and budget picks alike tend to see meaningful price drops once the holiday sales kick off.
Below, we’re rounding up the best early tablet deals, and we haven’t overlooked e-readers, either.
Tablet deals
- OnePlus Pad 3 for $580 ($120 off)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024) for $549 ($50 off)
- Apple iPad 11-inch for $279 ($70 off)
- Kindle Colorsoft 16GB for $170 ($80 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $70 ($70 off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $190 ($90 off)
- TCL NXTPAPER 14 for $300 ($170 off)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
A lot of people wait for Black Friday to buy a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, and it’s easy to see why. Early deals often hit well before the main event, and 2025 is already shaping up the same way. You might be looking forward to the holiday season, but if you already have your 2026 fitness goals in mind, treating yourself to a cut-price wearable now could help motivate you once January rolls around.
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 for $280 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for $400 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $550 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for $150 ($50 off)
- OnePlus Watch 3 for $250 ($100 off)
- CMF Watch 3 Pro for $79 ($20 off)
- Fitbit Versa 4 for $120 ($80 off)
- Garmin Fenix 8 for $750 ($250 off)
- Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Solar for $400 ($100 off)
- Garmin Venu X1 for $600 ($200 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 255 for $279 ($71 off)
- Garmin Instinct 2 for $215 ($85 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 4 for $300 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm, Wi-Fi) for $200 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm) for $310 ($119 off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $160 ($90 off)
Smart Ring deals
- Oura Ring 4 for $249 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Ring for $280 ($120 off)
- RingConn Gen 2 for $209 ($90 off)
