Black Friday 2025: The best early deals on phones, wearables, and a lot more

Black Friday is still a week off, but it’s a month-long sales event in 2025, and a large number of the deals have already landed. Retailers aren’t waiting for the big day to fight for your attention, and that means plenty of early discounts you can make the most of right now. From Android phones and tablets to headphones and smart home hardware, your options are already piling up. This hub brings together our curated pick of the best early Black Friday deals of 2025.

The offers will shift and new ones will launch as we get closer to the main event, so we’ll keep updating this page regularly. Feel free to bookmark it if you want to periodically check out what deals are available.

Black Friday 2025 retailer deals

We’ve done the legwork for you when it comes to selecting the best Black Friday deals, but you might prefer to browse the full selection of each retailer yourself. You can find links to each outlet’s online shop below.

Black Friday deals 2025

Sponsored Save 20% on the new Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds Timekettle Timekettle’s new W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds are on sale for the holiday season, making it the ideal opportunity to pick up this first-of-its-kind translator. The W4 uses innovative technology to make cross-language conversations feel much closer to talking in the same language. Instead of relying only on a regular microphone, the W4’s bone-voiceprint sensor captures vibrations directly from your jaw before speech even hits the air. That gives the earbuds a much clearer signal in loud environments, such as airports or busy streets. It also prevents sound leakage, which helps with privacy when you’re discussing work or personal details in public. 98% accuracy and just 0.2 seconds of lag, allowing conversations to flow. The W4 runs on Timekettle’s Babel OS 2.0 translation platform. It’s built for real-time, context-aware translation, with 98% accuracy and just 0.2 seconds of lag, allowing conversations to flow. Supporting 43 languages and 96 accents, you can hand one earbud to the person you’re speaking with for natural two-way interpretation, or wear them both for one-on-one chats. They also function as everyday Bluetooth earbuds, offering up to eight hours of music on a single charge, plus more time from the case. The in-ear design is smaller and more casual than the over-ear W4 Pro, making them well-suited for both business and casual users. Plus, the W4 will receive ongoing upgrades, with future features already on the roadmap. The 20% discount drops the W4 from $349 to just $279.20. It’s live now through December 1 and returns from December 8 to 21 in case you miss it. Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds Timekettle W4 AI Interpreter Earbuds See price at Amazon Save $68.80 Black Friday deal!

Smartphones

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Phones are always one of the big categories to watch around Black Friday, and the early offers are already hinting at some solid savings. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading to a newer flagship or eyeing a dependable mid-ranger, this is usually when the first meaningful discounts start to appear. Samsung, Google, and OnePlus in particular tend to set the pace once the holiday sales get underway.

As ever, Apple is the outlier. Don’t expect significant price cuts on the newest iPhones — unlocked models rarely see real discounts this early, if at all. But for everything else, the next couple of weeks should bring plenty of chances to grab a better deal than you’d find at any other time of year.

Smartphone deals

Smart home devices

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Smart home gear is a Black Friday staple, and this year is no exception. Early discounts are already popping up on everything from robot vacuums and security cameras to smart displays and lighting. It’s the ideal time to upgrade your existing setup or dip your toe into home automation for the first time.

Smart home devices

Headphones and earbuds Black Friday deals

Headphones and earbuds are always big performers during Black Friday, and the early deals are already looking promising. This is often the moment when higher-end models become a lot more attainable, making it a good time to upgrade if you’ve been holding off. And if you want a clearer sense of which products are actually worth the money, the team at our sister site, SoundGuys, has the testing to back it up.

You’ll find our pick of the headphone and earbud deals available so far below.

Headphone deals

Earbuds deals

Tablets and e-readers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Tablets are another category that tends to get strong Black Friday treatment, and the early deals are certainly proving that point. If you’ve been thinking about a new couch-friendly device for streaming, some light work, or reading, this is one of the better times of year to buy. Big-name models and budget picks alike tend to see meaningful price drops once the holiday sales kick off.

Below, we’re rounding up the best early tablet deals, and we haven’t overlooked e-readers, either.

Tablet deals

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

A lot of people wait for Black Friday to buy a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, and it’s easy to see why. Early deals often hit well before the main event, and 2025 is already shaping up the same way. You might be looking forward to the holiday season, but if you already have your 2026 fitness goals in mind, treating yourself to a cut-price wearable now could help motivate you once January rolls around.

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Follow