I ditched my Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for these cheaper buds and I didn't miss a thing

Google Pixel Buds 2a The Google Pixel Buds 2a are the perfect affordable companion to a Pixel phone. They offer a comfortable fit for long-term wear, twist-to-fit stabilizers, ANC, and a transparency mode. They can switch seamlessly between two devices or more thanks to Bluetooth Multipoint and Audio Switch. And they integrate directly with Gemini, providing an easy way to invoke Gemini Live.

The Pixel Buds Pro were one of my favorite buds for a couple of years, and then the Pixel Buds Pro 2 displaced them on that throne thanks to their smaller size, more comfortable fit, and the super cool twist-to-fit feature that gives me two different fits with one pair of buds.

I never thought another pair of buds would take over the Buds Pro 2 this soon, but Google has surprised me with its new Pixel Buds 2a ($129 at Amazon). I expected these to become a secondary pair of buds I keep at home for short listening sessions, not the buds I take with me everywhere, but they’re so good that I don’t find myself really missing anything about my Pixel Buds Pro 2. And for nearly half the price? It’s a steal, especially for any Pixel user.

Everything I love about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is in the Buds 2a

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Switching to the Pixel Buds 2a was so incredibly easy because everything about them was familiar. They slot in my ear exactly the same way as the Buds Pro 2 do because, as far as I can tell, they’re precisely the same physical size and shape. Not a fraction of a millimeter off in any direction. Physically, the only difference is their shiny plastic versus the matte of the Pro version, which could be detrimental if I were running a lot and getting sweaty with these on, but at most, I’m just fast-walking.

I’m so glad Google returned to the twist-to-fit design. It’s the most versatile thing about these buds: Point the ear tip down for a loose fit, then twist it to lodge better against the ear canal, and it’s suddenly tighter. They’re perfect for chill listening sessions in a safe environment, and just as ideal for bopping to music while dashing through the Parisian metro. I don’t think I can go back to a pair of buds without this simple trick because it effectively transforms one pair of buds into two.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I am not an audiophile — our sister site SoundGuys will probably have a proper review of these if you care about graphs and numbers — so I only know what I can hear. And the Buds 2a sound good to me. Gun to my head, I couldn’t tell you if there’s any difference between them and my Pixel Buds Pro 2; I’m sure there are some minor differences, but for my untrained ears listening to Pocket Casts and compressed Spotify, I’ll be honest and say it’s insignificant.

The twist-to-fit design, ANC, transparency, Bluetooth Multipoint, and Audio switch are non-negotiable to me, and the Pixel Buds 2a have them.

I’m just glad to see proper ANC and transparency on the A series buds, finally. If either of these were missing, I’d go back running to my Pixel Buds Pro 2. With my parents visiting for the past three weeks, having a haven away from the constant chit-chat to be able to do some work has been essential. And since I got them, the Pixel Buds 2a took the mantle from the Buds Pro 2 without missing a beat.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Quick access to Gemini and Gemini Live, Spatial Audio (though without active head tracking), a custom equalizer, direct integration with my Pixel 10 Pro XL‘s volume panel and battery widget — all of these are other welcome features. But the ones I personally care about are multipoint support and audio switch. These have become non-negotiable for me because I switch between my phone, tablet, computer, and other devices pretty frequently. I need my buds to follow along and to understand when I’m playing music from one device, taking a phone call on another, or watching a video on another. With these two features in tow, the Pixel Buds 2a carried what the Buds Pro 2 already did, seamlessly.

Pixel battery widget with Buds integration Pixel volume panel with Buds integration Pixel Buds 2a Bluetooth Multipoint Pixel Buds 2a Audio Switch Pixel Buds 2a sound settings & custom EQ Pixel Buds 2a in the Find Hub

I didn’t end up missing the missing features

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The feature I thought I’d miss most from my Pixel Buds Pro 2 was swiping for volume controls. The Buds 2a don’t have it, and I dreaded having to use my phone or watch to change volume, but you know what? After a few days, I realized I didn’t miss that at all; turns out I already don’t rely on the swipe gestures and rarely use them. They’re so finicky, especially with long, unruly hair covering my ears, so it’s often just easier to control volume from my Pixel Watch or phone than to attempt to swipe on a tiny surface with hair strands in the way.

With several wireless charging pads around my house, I also thought I’d miss having Qi charging on the case, but then again, I have just as many USB-C cables around the house. I just had to remember to use the cable the one time I needed to fill it up. Because of very decent battery life on the buds (seven hours) and case (twenty hours), I only need to charge the case once a week or so, and having to find a USB-C cable instead of a charging pad isn’t a dealbreaker. Plus, the case is repairable now with an easy-to-replace battery, which I’d take over wireless charging any day.

The Pixel Buds 2a's case is shorter and rounder. The Pixel Buds 2a's case doesn't have a speaker.

The case is also missing the built-in speaker, which plays a sound to help you locate the case if you lose it and gives various chimes to indicate charging and proper bud placement. Google has mitigated the first use by playing a sound from the buds while they’re in the case to help locate the entire setup. Only those who often lose the bud-less, empty case will be affected by the missing speaker, and I’m not one of them. As for the chimes, the only one I really miss is the one that indicates proper placement.

I didn't miss volume gestures or wireless charging, but I did miss the chime that indicates each bud is placed in the correct position.

Once again, Google’s bud design means you can insert the Pixel Buds 2a correctly in the case, or flip them around and insert them wrong. The magnets and holes align perfectly either way, and I often think I’ve done the right thing until I try to close the charging case and it doesn’t close. Dammit! Invert the buds, try again, and it works. The chime was helpful for this silly design flaw-slash-feature. By now, I should’ve memorized that the G logo should be upright, but I’m forgetful like that.

Pixel Buds 2a in the charging case: Correct Pixel Buds 2a in the charging case: Wrong

I’m struggling to think of any other big missing features with the Pixel Buds 2a. There’s no low-latency mode for gaming, something I personally don’t need; no auto-detection of talking to automatically turn on transparency mode; and none of the newfangled adaptive audio and loud noise protection features that just came to the Buds Pro 2. If you really need any of these, you’ll probably miss them, but I don’t, and I don’t notice they’re gone when I have my Pixel Buds 2a in my ears.

44% cheaper for 90% of the features? Sign me up!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Look, I’m not going to tell you that Pixel Buds 2a are better than the Pixel Buds Pro 2, but relatively speaking, on a value-for-money scale, they are a better buy. At $129, they’re $100 cheaper than the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and I’ve been enjoying using them just as much. All my must-have, non-negotiable features are there: long-term comfort, in-ear stability, great sound with ANC and transparency, good battery life, easy Gemini integration, Bluetooth Multipoint, and seamless audio switching between my devices.

The Pixel Buds 2a are the best of Pixel Buds, with none of the fuss or extra cost. They're the perfect companion to a Pixel phone.

Even though the list of missing features is long, it’s not as impactful to my everyday use as I thought it would be. Swiping for volume control will be the most crucial miss for many users, though, especially if they’re used to leaving their phones away or in their pockets and often need to change the volume. Besides that, everything else in the more expensive version is a minor improvement that definitely makes the Pixel Buds Pro 2 better, just not by $100 if you ask me.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google has distilled the essence of the Pixel Buds into the 2a and made them more affordable, ridiculously so. They’re easily the best way to complete a Pixel phone while staying in the same ecosystem and benefiting from Google’s Pixel-only exclusive features like Gemini Live and Audio Switch.

Google Pixel Buds 2a Twist-to-adjust stabilizer • ANC and transparency • Affordable price • Bluetooth Multipoint and Audio Switch MSRP: $129.00 Budget price, premium features. The Google Pixel Buds 2a are the 2025 budget-friendly Pixel Buds offering. As the smallest and lightest A-series buds yet, the Buds 2a are equipped with ANC, a twist-to-adjust stabilizer, and the Tensor A1 chipset. They integrate with Gemini AI tools, and offer an IP54 rating. Don't let the word "budget" fool you, the Buds 2a offer up to 10 hours of music playback per charge, an easily repaired charging case, Binaural audio support, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with Multipoint switching. See price at Amazon Positives Twist-to-adjust stabilizer

Twist-to-adjust stabilizer ANC and transparency

ANC and transparency Affordable price

Affordable price Bluetooth Multipoint and Audio Switch Cons No wireless charging

No wireless charging No swipe volume controls

