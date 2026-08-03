New Pixel 11 Pro leak highlights camera upgrades and more

TL;DR Some official-looking Pixel 11 Pro imagery shows off what Google’s working on for next week’s launch event.

The gallery touches on camera features, Gemini tools, and Google silicon.

We also get another look at that Pixel Glow / HiLight LED mini screen.

Google’s Pixel 11 launch event is creeping up on us fast, and we are just a little over one week out from the day when Google’s latest phones will make their formal debut. Ahead of that happening, though, we are simply being inundated by a flood of last-minute Pixel leaks, and that torrent’s not about to stop now, with the release of a fresh set of Pixel 11 Pro imagery.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has already shared some detailed promotional photos for both the Pixel 11 and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and now he’s following that up with a new gallery of Pixel 11 Pro shots:

We’ve been seeing a lot of that Pixel Glow (or is it HiLight?) LED matrix showing off a rainbow of colors — here’s your reminder that it can pull off other looks, too, appearing with pale blue coloration.

Camera features have appeared prominently in some of Blass’s earlier Pixel 11 leaks, and that trend continues with today’s imagery. Here, that includes the Pixel 10 Pro’s 100x Pro Res Zoom being kicked up a notch to 120x with the Pixel 11 Pro. And as we’d only expect, Gemini-powered features look like they’ll be a big part of the Pixel 11 family’s camera toolkit.

This Animal Rescue screen is another that returns from earlier Pixel 11 leaks, and we round things out with a Tensor G6 beauty shot and another look at the hardware.

While these latest finds aren’t outright adding a ton to the picture, they do serve to bring it into sharper focus, and are helping us further hone expectations ahead of next Wednesday’s event. With over a week still to go, it’s entirely possible that a few more last-minute surprises could be coming our way — like that Pixel Tag tracker we just heard about. What could be coming next? Blass has yet to share a Pixel 11 Pro XL dump, and we wouldn’t be surprised if that could be waiting just around the corner.

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