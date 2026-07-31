Google may have a playful new name for the Pixel 11 Pro’s rear light

TL;DR The Pixel 11 Pro’s colorful rear light may launch under the name “HiLight.”

We previously found the feature under the Pixel Glow name in Android 17 Beta 4.

Google has shown the light in teasers, but hasn’t confirmed its final name or full capabilities.

Google has already teased the colorful rear light coming to the Pixel 11 Pro, but the company may be saving one small surprise for launch day. The feature we’ve been calling Pixel Glow may not be called that at all, with one source claiming it will be named HiLight.

What would you prefer Google uses Pixel Glow light notifications for? 325 votes Specific contact calls. 8 % Unread messages from specific contacts. 9 % Gemini Live. 4 % Battery charging. 6 % Timers and alarms. 2 % All of the above. 46 % Open the API and let it be used by any app dev. 24 % Something else (let us know in the comments) 2 %

The claim comes from software engineer Dylan Roussel on X, who says the Pixel 11 feature won’t launch under the Pixel Glow name seen in Android 17. Roussel has a track record of uncovering hidden features in Android betas and Google apps, although this new revelation is far from confirmed.

X/@evowizz

We first spotted Pixel Glow in Android 17 Beta 4, where strings described subtle lights and colors on the back of the phone when it is face down. The early implementation referenced alerts for calls from favorite contacts, along with visual feedback while speaking with Gemini.

Google has since shown the hardware in Pixel 11 Pro teasers. It appears to be a small circular light built into the camera bar, with the promotional footage showing several colors rotating around it.

HiLight is certainly a more playful name, seemingly combining “highlight” with “Hi, light” and with a focus to highlighting what you’re doing. However, we may not get confirmation of this until Google formally launches the Pixel 11 series on August 12.

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