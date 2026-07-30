Today's massive Pixel Watch 5 leaks conclude with the final 2 color options

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier today, a major leak showed off the Pixel Watch 5 in Dark Anthracite and Pyrite.

Now a pair of new sources attempt to complete the set with Silver and Gold.

While Silver is available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes, the Gold only shows up as a 41mm option.

Follow tech leaks for long enough, and you’ll likely start spotting a pattern. Early finds tend to trickle out slowly, one by one. But then one day, as we start closing in on the upcoming launch event, the dam just breaks. First there’s one big leak containing some of the best assets we’ve seen to date, and then it’s almost immediately followed by everyone else publishing everything they’d been holding back, almost in one fell swoop. That pattern got started earlier today with some new Pixel Watch 5 imagery, and now the rest of it has just landed.

Noted leaker Evan Blass got this party started with some pics comparing the Pixel Watch 5’s 41mm and 45mm options in their Dark Anthracite and Pyrite colorways. And now, the confusingly unrelated EvLeaks X account is adding to that by sharing pics of the smartwatch in Silver (or maybe Natural Silver) and a golden hue that earlier leaks had mentioned could arrive as either Gold or Warm Gold.

First up, we’ve got the Silver Pixel Watch 5 in 41mm:

And here, its 45mm big brother (you can see the size printed on the back in the third image):

They’re joined by our Gold option in 41mm. We had previously heard that this color would likely only be available in the smaller size:

As Android Headlines (which also released its own copy of this same set of imagery today) points out, both these colors go with a shiny, high-gloss finish, in contrast with the matte looks of Dark Anthracite and Pyrite.

Finally, just to sweeten the pot a little, we even get a look at these two bands on their own — which we didn’t have before:

As far as we’ve heard, we’re only getting these four color options when the Pixel Watch 5 debuts next month, and today’s series of big leaks goes a long way towards completing the whole set. Of course, we’ve probably still got some more straps to check out that haven’t leaked just yet, so keep the faith if you were still hoping for a few more Google smartwatch finds between now and August 12.

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