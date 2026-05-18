Motorola Edge 2026 is looking classy in these freshly leaked renders

TL;DR Renders of what’s reported to be the Motorola Edge 2026 have leaked.

The leak offers several images of a device with a champagne gold finish, a triple rear camera setup, and a woven-textured back panel.

The images suggest the next version of the Edge will do away with the curved display.

The Motorola Razr Fold is set to officially go on sale in the US on May 21. That just happens to be only a few days out from the one-year anniversary of the Motorola Edge 2025, which was announced on May 27. Speaking of the Edge, a new leak may have given us a look at its successor.

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Several renders of what’s reported to be the Motorola Edge 2026 have emerged online, courtesy of Digital Citizen. The renders reveal a device with a champagne gold finish, a triple rear camera setup, a front camera, two buttons on the right side, and a single button on the left side. If these renders are accurate, the Edge 2026 will look similar to the 2025 model, but not identical.

The most notable change here is the screen. Based on these images, Motorola appears to have gone down the flat display route. In 2025, the Edge featured a curved pOLED display. The back also looks more premium this time around, featuring what looks like woven fabric.

Unfortunately, this leak did not come with specifications. So it’s still unclear what adjustments Motorola has made under the hood. As we get closer to the eventual launch, more details will likely pop up. We’ll just have to patiently wait for that time to come.

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