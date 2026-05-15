Galaxy S26 sales are up by double digits, but those numbers are cooling off quickly

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Cumulative Galaxy S26 series sales during its first six weeks are 15% higher than the Galaxy S25 series during the same period last year.

Samsung’s latest flagship series saw double-digit growth in markets like the US and South Korea, but slumped in China and Japan.

Analysts are questioning whether the Galaxy S26 can maintain its momentum after sales dipped below those of the Galaxy S25 after the sixth week.

It’s been about three months since Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 series. So, how is the company’s latest flagship series doing so far in terms of sales? According to new data, the series appears to be doing quite well out of the gate, but it may have trouble maintaining that momentum.

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In its first six weeks after launch, cumulative sales of the Galaxy S26 series have surpassed those of the Galaxy S25 series over the same period last year, a Counterpoint study reveals. In fact, cumulative sales of the Galaxy S26 series are 15% higher than the previous model. It’s also stated that Samsung saw a 5% spike in cumulative smartphone sales in general compared to the initial launch period of the Galaxy S25.

The report mentions that the Galaxy S26 had double-digit growth in markets like the US and South Korea. It also appears the phone also sold well in Europe, which Counterpoint Associate Director Jan Stryjak attributes to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the new Privacy Display, and no price hike. However, the device did struggle in a few regions, like Japan and China.

Looking forward, the data doesn’t exactly look great. In week six, the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S25 switched positions, with sales being higher for the S25 in the comparative time frame. Research analyst Sujeong Lim worries whether “the Galaxy S26 series can sustain its initial momentum going forward.”

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