Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold leak again, leaving little to imagination

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide specs have leaked online once again, corroborating previous leaks.

Expect a 7.6-inch folding screen, a 4,800mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and dual 50MP rear cameras.

The source also posted purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs.

Samsung is tipped to launch new foldable phones in July, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (also called Wide Fold) is expected to join the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8. We’ve already seen some apparent Wide Fold specs, but a new leak has dished out another spec dump.

Greek outlet TechManiacs has posted purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide specs, starting with battery and charging info. It will apparently have a 4,800mAh battery and 45W wired charging, both in line with previous leaks.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Other features leaked by the outlet include a 7.6-inch folding display (4:3 aspect ratio), a 200-gram weight, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The screen and camera details are also corroborated by earlier leaks. However, the 200-gram weight is particularly interesting and means the device could be lighter than the S26 Ultra (214 grams) and almost as light as the S26 Plus (190 grams).

These specs join a variety of previous disclosures, such as a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 5.4-inch cover display, and a 10MP selfie camera on each display. Either way, those wanting a foldable for video playback should consider the Wide Fold due to its 4:3 display.

TechManiacs also dished out apparent Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs. Expect a 6.5-inch cover display, an 8-inch folding screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 45W wired charging. Samsung’s standard Fold is also tipped to arrive with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP selfie camera on each screen. The outlet didn’t reveal telephoto camera specs, but we’re guessing Samsung is sticking with the aging 10MP 3x shooter.

Follow