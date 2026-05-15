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Galaxy Z Flip 8 case renders show Samsung still not fully committing to Qi2

Looks like it's still BYO-magnets.
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1 hour ago

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The Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its cover screen on.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Listings for Galaxy Z Flip 8 cases have appeared online.
  • The listings show cases with and without Qi2 magnetic rings, implying the Z Flip 8 will not offer full Qi2 functionality.
  • The cases are not yet available for purchase.

We’re expecting Samsung to officially announce its next foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and Z Flip 8, in the next couple of months. We first saw the upcoming Flip in renders more than a month ago, and now, we’ve seen even more of the phone thanks to early store listings for Z Flip 8 cases.

As spotted by SammyGuru, accessory maker Dux Ducis published listings for Galaxy Z Flip 8 cases last weekend. The images line up with what we were expecting after previous leaks: the phone looks pretty much just like last year’s Z Flip 7.

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It looks like Dux Ducis will sell two different Z Flip 8 cases. The Aimo Series Back Cover is a standard TPU case; the Aimo Mag Series Back Cover is similar, but with a magnetic ring for Qi2 accessories. A leak from a few weeks ago made it look like the new Flip and Folds could come with magnetic charging built in; if that’s true, Dux Ducis selling cases both without magnets seems a little strange.

The renders of don’t show anything unexpected about the Z Flip 8, though they do give us a glimpse at the phone from more angles than we’ve seen up until now.

Neither of the cases are available for purchase yet. To see more images, check out Dux Ducis’s listings.

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SamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
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