Can't make video calls on your AT&T Samsung phone? It's not just you

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T Samsung phones are reportedly encountering video calling errors since the One UI 8.5 update.

Users report that they are unable to make video calls from the Phone app anymore.

AT&T is alleging it’s a Samsung issue, while Samsung is claiming the problem is on AT&T’s end.

Samsung has been rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update over the past few weeks. The update has already reached the Galaxy S25, as well as the S24 series and S23 series. However, several Samsung users on AT&T’s network are now reporting issues with video calls made through the Phone app.

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According to several user reports, Samsung phones are displaying a “video declined” error since the update (via PiunikaWeb). The glitch occurs when users try to make video calls to other Android devices. The reports also say that the error persists even if the call is made from the other device to the Samsung phone.

While we don’t know the exact extent of the issue, reports are coming in from users of Galaxy S25, S24, and S23 devices, as well as some A-series phones.

The bug is only affecting calls made via the Phone app, since some users are saying that Google Meet video calls are still working.

Are you facing issues with video calls after updating to One UI 8.5? 1 votes Yes, I'm seeing the video declined error 0 % No, video calls are working fine on my Samsung phone 100 %

AT&T reportedly told a user that the problem is due to a Samsung issue, while another user reported that Samsung is claiming the glitch is due to AT&T.

Users are also reporting that even if the video call goes through, no video is displayed. Tapping the camera button shows the “video declined” error. One user also claimed that One UI 8.5 removed the camera permission from the phone app and caused the error. They added that they couldn’t manually change the permissions for the phone app to try and resolve the problem.

It’s unclear who is at fault for this annoying error, but with users reporting the bug to both AT&T and Samsung, it is likely the companies will find a fix soon.

We have reached out to Samsung for comments and will update this story when we hear back.

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