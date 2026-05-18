Some Pixel owners are missing calls because vibrate mode isn’t vibrating

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel owners say their phones aren’t vibrating for incoming calls, causing missed calls even when vibrate mode is enabled.

Reddit users have suggested fixes involving the Phone app’s incoming call notifications and the Ring vibration slider.

Google’s Pixel Community account has contacted some affected users, while one Redditor claims Google emailed them a checklist of things to try.

Pixel phones can do a lot to help you avoid calls you don’t want, but some owners are running into the opposite problem: missing calls they very much did want. Pixel users say their phones aren’t vibrating for incoming calls, even when vibrate mode is enabled.

Does your Pixel have issues after the March 2026 update? 1331 votes Yes, my Pixel is ruined. 30 % There are some issues, but I can work around them. 10 % No issues with my Pixel so far. 57 % Anything else (comment below!) 4 %

The reports vary a bit across several Reddit threads (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), but the general complaint remains the same. The phone doesn’t vibrate when calls come in, and the user only finds out later from a missed-call notification. In one thread, a Pixel 8 Pro owner said the missed-call notification specifically showed “Silent mode activated,” even though vibration was turned on and no rules were enabled. Other commenters describe similar behavior on a variety of Pixel models. Even if the cause could be user-related in some cases, there are enough reports to suggest a bug or a recent update may be to blame.

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The good news is that some Pixel owners say they’ve found fixes. One commonly suggested route is to go to Settings > Apps > Phone > Notifications > Incoming calls and make sure vibration is enabled there. Another fix that appears in multiple comments is to go to Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics, move the Ring vibration slider down, then back up, and avoid leaving it at 100%.

That second workaround is echoed by a Reddit user who claims they received an email directly from Google recommending a similar fix. According to the pasted checklist, users should reset the haptic sliders and try setting Ring vibration to around 75% or 80%, rather than exactly 100%. The same alleged Google guidance also suggests turning off Adaptive alert vibration, toggling Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode on and off to clear a possible “ghost” state, and checking that the phone ringtone isn’t set to None.

Google hasn’t publicly confirmed a Pixel vibration bug, so we wouldn’t treat that pasted email as official guidance without caution. However, the company does appear to be aware of the complaints, as the official Pixel Community account has interacted with various users across the Reddit threads. Some users have been directed to Pixel support, while others have been asked to send chats so Google can look into the issue further. Other settings to try have also been proposed, but there may not be a single problem with an obvious solution.

As a result, none of the fixes seem guaranteed, and at least one commenter said the suggested steps didn’t solve the problem and that Google recommended a factory reset. But if your Pixel has been quietly letting calls sail past because it’s not vibrating, it’s worth checking the buried vibration settings before taking more drastic steps.

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