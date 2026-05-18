The Galaxy S23 series and A56 are next in line for Samsung's big One UI 8.5 update

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy A56 in South Korea, with more regions expected to follow soon.

Android 16 QPR2-based One UI 8.5 brings Samsung’s refreshed design, featuring smoother animations, cleaner visuals, redesigned stock apps, and more customization options.

The update is rolling out in phases, so users outside South Korea may need to wait a few more days before it appears in the Software update section.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 rollout is now picking up serious pace. Just days after the company pushed the stable update to older flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S24 series in the US, it is now expanding the release to another major lineup: the Galaxy S23 family and the A56.

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update in South Korea for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra (via SamMobile). The update reportedly arrives with firmware version S91xNKSU7FZDT and weighs 390.01MB for those already on the beta version of the software. Well-known tipster Tarun Vats also confirmed the rollout on X, too.

It brings Samsung’s refreshed design language built on top of Android 16 QPR2, with cleaner visuals, smoother animations, and a more polished overall interface. Samsung has also reworked several of its stock apps to better match the new visual style, while adding more personalization options throughout the system.

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Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung is also bringing the stable One UI 8.5 update to the Samsung Galaxy A56 (via SamMobile). Just as with the Galaxy S23 rollout, the update is currently rolling out first in South Korea before expanding globally in phases. Based on Samsung’s usual rollout strategy, users in other markets likely will not have to wait too long.

If you own any of these Galaxy devices, you can manually check for the update by opening the Settings app, heading to Software update, and tapping Download and install. That said, there is still a good chance the update has not reached your region yet, since Samsung appears to be rolling it out in phases.

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