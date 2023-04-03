Just like a TV, it is entirely possible to mirror your iPhone screen to a Windows PC. Granted, it’s not as seamless as mirroring it to a Mac computer via AirPlay, but it is still doable. The only extra step you need to make is to download a third-party app, similar to a Chromecast, to act as the middleman. We’ll show you here how to set it up in minutes.

QUICK ANSWER To mirror your iPhone screen to a Windows PC, you first need a third-party Windows software app to act as the receiver (or AirPlay substitute). There are quite a few options in the Microsoft Store, but a good free one is AirPlay Screen Mirroring Receiver. Once you have installed and started it, look for it in your iPhone's mirroring menu and select it. Your iPhone screen will now appear on your Windows PC, provided both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.

How to mirror your iPhone screen to a Windows PC

You first need third-party software to act as an AirPlay replacement since Apple AirPlay is not compatible with Windows. A browse through the Microsoft Store throws up some possibilities, but one good one that seems to do the job simply and efficiently is AirPlay Screen Mirroring Receiver. Please note that free users must tolerate a 30-second watermark every five minutes.

After installing it, open it. AirPlay Screen Mirroring Receiver must be on the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone for it to work. It will automatically name itself after your Windows PC, but you can click the pencil icon and rename the receiver to make it easier to find on your iPhone.

Now open your iPhone. Swipe down from the top-right of the screen to open Control Center. Tap the mirroring icon, which is two squares intersecting with one another. This opens up the Screen Mirroring menu. It may take a moment or two for your Windows PC to appear, but select it when it does.

Again, it may take a minute or two for the connection to be made (it may even time out, and you would have to try again.) But eventually, your iPhone screen will appear on your Windows PC. Now, everything you do on your iPhone screen will happen on your Windows PC. There is remarkably virtually no screen lag.

When you want to stop screen mirroring with your Windows PC, go back to the Mirroring menu on your iPhone and tap Stop Mirroring.

