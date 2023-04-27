How to cast from an iPhone

Though it was born on Chromecasts, the Google Cast standard is now widespread, including many speakers and TVs. Since Apple products don’t commonly play well with non-Apple products, iOS users might be wondering if Chromecasts (or other Google Cast gear) will work with an iPhone.

Editor’s note: All instructions in this post were put together using an Apple iPhone 12 mini running iOS 15.6 and a Chromecast with Google TV. Please remember some steps might slightly differ if you use other hardware or software.

Can you Chromecast from an iPhone?

David Imel / Android Authority

iPhones work perfectly well with Google’s latest Chromecast streamers. You can set them up with the iOS version of the Google Home app, and use Google Cast to push media not just to Chromecasts, but to any device that supports the Cast protocol.

There are some requirements for Google’s hardware, though. Your iPhone should running at least iOS 14 or later, and all devices need to be on the same Wi-Fi network. If you’re using split SSIDs (network names), you’ll run into problems if your iPhone is on one and your Chromecast is on the other.

The only thing an iPhone can’t do (officially) is mirror its whole screen to a Chromecast. There are ways to do this with third-party apps, though. More on this later.

Setting up a Chromecast using an iPhone Let’s get you started with your Chromecast first. If it’s brand new, you’ll need to go through the setup process, which you can do straight from your iPhone. Download the Google Home app to your iPhone if you don’t already have it, and sign in with your Google account. Plug your Chromecast into one of your TV’s HDMI ports, and to an outlet using included power accessories. If you have a 4K HDR set and a 4K Chromecast, make sure that port can take full advantage of your TV’s specs. HDMI 2.1 is ideal, but HDMI 2.0 may be okay. Let the Chromecast turn on. You’ll be asked to pair the remote. It should pair automatically, but if it doesn’t, press and hold the Back and Home buttons until the remote’s light starts pulsing. Pick your language. Now it’s time to go to your iPhone. Open the Google Home app. Go to the Devices tab and tap on the plus icon. You may not need to visit a separate tab if you’re using an older version of the app. Select New devices. Choose your home location and hit Next. The app will start scanning for nearby devices in pairing mode. When it finds the Chromecast, hit Next. Tap Scan code. Scan the QR code on your TV. You may need to give the Home app permission to use your iPhone’s camera. The iPhone will pair with the Chromecast. Accept all terms and conditions. Pick the room your Chromecast will live in. Hit Next. Pick the Wi-Fi network you want the Chromecast to connect to, then hit Next again. Let the Chromecast connect to Wi-Fi. You’ll be asked to sign into your Google account. Hit Continue on your iPhone. Once signed in, accept privacy policy terms. Google Home will give you tips, ask you to Allow certain permissions, and help you personalize your experience. Back on your TV, follow steps to set up the remote’s volume and power controls. It will also take some time to install apps.

How to cast from an iPhone

Google

Now that your Chromecast is ready for prime time, it’s time to cast from your iPhone. On your iPhone, find a Google Cast-supported app. In this case we’ll use YouTube, but many other apps are supported. Find the content you want to cast, and launch it. Find the Google Cast icon (above) and tap on it. Select the device you want to cast to.

Can you mirror your iPhone screen to a Chromecast? You can natively mirror your screen to Chromecast if you’re using a PC (with Chrome) or an Android device. Sadly, this is the only thing you can’t officially do on Chromecast using an iPhone. As always though, the developer community is here to help.

Many apps on Apple’s App Store can help you mirror your content to Google Cast devices. Our favorite is Screen Mirror – Smart View Cast. It’s straightforward, works great, and you can use its basic functions for free. Let’s show you how it’s done. Download the Screen Mirror – Smart View Cast app from the App Store. Launch the app and go through the setup wizard. It’s pretty self-explanatory. Select the Screen Mirroring button. Make your selections. Also, tap the Google Cast icon to ensure you’re connected to the right device. Tap on the Record button to start mirroring. A Screen Broadcast window will appear. Select Start Broadcast. After a 3-second countdown, your iPhone screen will appear on Chromecast-connected TV. You can select Stop Broadcast when you’re done.

FAQs

Do iPhones have all Chromecast features? iPhones can do anything Android phones can do with a Chromecast except for screen mirroring. You’ll have to rely on third-party apps to do this.

Can you cast to non-Google devices? Yes. Google Cast is supported on a wide range of devices, including many TVs and speakers, often with little to no extra setup.

Can I set up a Chromecast using an iPhone? iPhones can handle setting up Chromecast devices using the Google Home app.

Do all Apple phones work with Chromecast? iPhones need iOS 14 or later to use the Google Home app and cast content to the latest Chromecasts.

