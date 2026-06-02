7 new features coming to your phone with the June 2026 Android Drop

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced the June 2026 Android Drop, which includes several features now expanding to more Android devices.

The Phone by Google app is getting fake call detection, powered by encrypted RCS, to warn you if a scammer is spoofing a trusted contact’s number.

Circle to Search’s multi-object outfit identification is expanding to all compatible Android 14 phones, while Google Photos launches its Digital Wardrobe feature next week.

June has just rolled in, and with it comes the June 2026 Android Drop, bringing a plethora of new features across Google apps. From a powerful new security tool that unmasks contact-spoofing scammers to an expanded rollout of visual search tools and AI-powered reading assistants, this massive feature drop is headed to eligible devices starting this month. Here’s everything new coming with the June 2026 Android Drop:

1. Phone by Google: Fake call detection

Google

Last month, Google announced that the Phone by Google app will automatically end spoofed banking scam calls on Android 11 and newer devices in the coming weeks. Google is building on these verified call capabilities with fake call detection, which will give you an alert if it spots suspected scammers impersonating your contacts.

Google

With fake call detection, the Phone by Google app can now verify if a call is actually coming from your contact’s device. If it’s a scammer that is pretending to call from a number you trust, the app will show a warning so you can end the call.

This feature will be available on Android 12 and above devices with the Phone by Google app, Contacts, and Google Messages installed (with RCS active) on both ends. Rollout begins this month with Pixel devices.

Once the requirements are met, the feature is on by default and works automatically behind the scenes through a digital handshake that uses end-to-end encrypted RCS.

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2. Circle to Search: Search the entire outfit

Google

Earlier this year, Circle to Search gained the ability to identify multiple objects in a single image, opening the way to deconstruct an entire outfit with a single search query. However, the feature was restricted to the Galaxy S26 series and Pixel 10 series.

Today, Google is expanding Circle to Search’s multi-object identification capabilities to all Android 14 and above devices that have Circle to Search.

3. Google Photos: Digital Wardrobe

In late April, Google announced the Digital Wardrobe feature for Google Photos, which lets the app scan your past pics to identify and categorize the clothing you own. Once identified, the service will mix and match the pieces to help you build new looks, and even let you virtually try them on.

At the time, Google said the feature would start rolling out this summer. Today, Google announced that the rollout will begin next week for eligible users in the US, India, and Brazil on devices running Android 10 or later.

4. Gboard: New Emoji Kitchen combinations

Gboard is getting new Emoji Kitchen combinations, this time revolving around bugs and small animals. Google is specifically highlighting “cute critters” and “blingy bees” (that you get when merging bees with a diamond ring).

5. Personal Safety app features expanding to kids under 13

Google is expanding a bunch of features within the Personal Safety app to kids under 13. Kids under 13 can now display their medical information and set emergency contacts on their device’s lock screen. They will also be able to turn on car crash detection.

Google also says that teens can use the Personal Safety app’s location features, such as Safety Check and real-time sharing with emergency contacts. However, it is not immediately clear if this is a new feature or merely a recap of existing functionality.

6. Google Play Books: Book insights

We spotted Gemini integration in Google Play Books late last year, and now Google is finally ready to roll it out, starting today.

Users will soon be able to access book insights within the Google Play Books app when reading select English titles. Thanks to this, they can use the “catch me up” button to get a recap, or highlight a passage to ask questions and dive deeper into themes, context, and characters.

7. Quick Share’s iPhone AirDrop compatibility is expanding to more phones Google announced last month that it was bringing Quick Share/AirDrop integration to a host of other Android phones. This would allow Android owners and iPhone users to seamlessly share files. Today’s announcement finally confirms June as the rollout month, and while Google didn’t explicitly detail in today’s blog post which new devices are getting support, the information was previously spotted on Quick Share’s website: Samsung Galaxy S25 series, S24 series, Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, Z TriFold

OPPO Find X8 series

OnePlus 15

HONOR Magic V6, HONOR Magic 8 Pro Xiaomi also announced that the new Xiaomi 17T Pro will support AirDrop-compatible Quick Share.

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