Google Photos can now become Cher's wardrobe planner from Clueless

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is adding a wardrobe-planning mode that works off pictures you’ve taken of your clothing

We first spotted development work on the tool earlier this month.

After first debuting on Android devices, including the new Moto Razr lineup, Google plans to extend the feature to iOS users.

One of the more useful tricks AI has enabled involves tracking down new clothing. If we see someone wearing something we like online, tools like Circle to Search make it easy to not just find where we can buy the garment, but also preview how it might look on someone like us. That’s great for new acquisitions, but what do we do if we’re having trouble picking out an outfit from our existing wardrobe? Google Photos might have just the solution.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Coming to Android devices everywhere — including the new 2026 Moto Razr lineup launching today — Google Photos is adding a new virtual wardrobe tool. We first spotted this in development a few weeks back, and now the update is going official ahead of it rolling out to devices.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google Photos can go through your past pics and use those to identify items of clothing you own — or you can always just snap some new photos to catalog the rest of the items your closet. Then once they’re all identified and grouped together in Photos, the system is ready to start combining them to build new looks.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If this kind of thing sounds familiar to you, you’re not alone, as it’s basically Cher’s outfit-choosing computer from Clueless — we’ve just been waiting 30 years for it.

There are already a few other AI-powered apps out there offering similar functionality, but Google baking it into Photos like this is just going to make it that much more accessible to smartphone users everywhere.

While this is getting started with Android devices, including those new Moto foldables, sometime this summer, Google also shares that it plans to bring the tool to iOS at some point down the line — just keep patient, as this is going to take a few months to start hitting everyone eligible.

Follow