Gemini could change how you read books on your phone

TL;DR The latest Google Play Books & Audiobooks beta reveals code pointing to an upcoming “Ask Gemini” feature.

“Ask Gemini” will allow users to select text in a book and request AI-driven insights or summaries directly.

It remains unclear whether the Gemini experience will run within the app or redirect users externally to the Gemini app.

Gemini started off slow, but Google has made great progress in making the AI digital assistant actually useful. The reception from consumers is just as great, and it makes sense that Google would want all of its products to benefit from it. We’ve now spotted hints that Gemini could soon be coming to the Google Play Books & Audiobooks app. Given how useful adding Gemini to a Kindle can be, adding Gemini to the Play Books app could change how people read books within Google’s ecosystem.

Google Play Books & Audiobooks v2025.11.29.2 beta includes code that points to an imminent Gemini integration:

Code Copy Text <string name="selection_menu_reader_insights">Ask Gemini</string>

We managed to enable the Ask Gemini button for reader insights, and this is how it would appear in the app:

As you can see, the Google Play Books & Audiobooks app will soon add an Ask Gemini option in the selection menu whenever the user selects a specific word or paragraph while reading a book in the app. This button currently co-exists alongside the Define button, which gives a dictionary definition of a single word. The Ask Gemini button could instead be used for a broader context, as you can access it even when selecting a paragraph or more.

While we couldn’t get the button to work just yet, it’s easy to guess that Gemini could be used to generate summaries, break down complex language into simpler terms, or give real-world context and facts for the highlighted words and paragraphs.

Instead of requiring users to copy their text and then paste it into the Gemini app or a browser window, this button would make the process a one-click operation. However, it remains to be seen whether the button will redirect users to the Gemini app or if the Play Books app itself will include a Gemini experience. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

