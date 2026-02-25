Circle to Search just made impulse buys so much more dangerous

Google

You can now deconstruct an entire outfit or map out a whole room’s decor without doing individual searches.

A new “Try it on” button is integrated directly into the search overlay, allowing you to instantly enter a virtual dressing room to test how clothes fit your body type.

Circle to Search has always been great for finding that one specific pair of shoes or a random hiking trail on your screen. Now, imagine being able to identify all the decor in a room or create a full mood board in one go. Starting today, Google is upgrading this Android feature so you can explore several objects in an image at the same time.

If you spot a creator’s incredible fit on your social feed today, you don’t have to highlight the sneakers and then go back to search for the jacket. On flagship devices like the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S26 or Pixel 10, you just tap or circle the entire outfit to completely deconstruct the look, according to a blog post by Harsh Kharbanda, Director of Product Management for Google Search.

Circle to Search quickly identifies each clothing item and accessory. You get a comprehensive breakdown of similar items to immediately jumpstart your shopping experience.

This update combines visual discovery with quick action, and its best feature is the new virtual dressing room. It is one thing to find a great shirt; it is another to know if it actually works for your body type. Now, when inspiration strikes, you just circle the outfit, tap “Find the look,” and select “Try it on” to enter a virtual dressing room right from the search overlay.

How does Google make this work? The key is Gemini 3’s agentic planning, reasoning, and tool features. Instead of just matching a single image, the AI follows a multi-step process. It picks out and crops the important parts of the image, runs several searches at once, and brings everything together for a complete answer.

This multi-object recognition is not limited strictly to fashion, either. If you are redesigning a living room and want to capture the entire mid-century modern aesthetic, you can highlight the entire scene rather than selecting a single lamp. Whether you are curating a mood board or satisfying a multi-layered curiosity about everything in a photo, the tool handles it all simultaneously.

These new features are available starting today, February 25, for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the latest Pixel 10 devices. Google also plans to add them to more Android phones soon.

