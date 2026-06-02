These Android phones will support AirDrop via Quick Share this month

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed that more Android phones will support AirDrop via Quick Share this month.

Samsung phones getting AirDrop support in June include the Galaxy S25 and S24 families, the Z7 and Z6 foldables, and the TriFold.

Other devices on the list include the OnePlus 15, the OPPO Find X8 range, the HONOR Magic V6, and the HONOR Magic 8 Pro.

Google announced last month that it was bringing Quick Share/AirDrop integration to a host of other Android phones. This would allow Android owners and iPhone users to seamlessly share files. Now, Google has revealed that more Android devices will gain this feature this month.

“Quick Share now works directly with AirDrop on more Android devices, so sharing files with your iPhone friends — with or without an internet connection — is smoother than ever,” Google noted in a blog post for its latest Android Drop.

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The blog post didn’t reveal which Android devices will get AirDrop compatibility in June, but Google previously revealed this info on its Quick Share website: Samsung Galaxy S25 series, S24 series, Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, Z TriFold

OPPO Find X8 series

OnePlus 15

HONOR Magic V6, HONOR Magic 8 Pro It’s worth noting that Samsung has already brought AirDrop support to some of its aforementioned devices, such as the Galaxy S25 series and some foldables. But this is encouraging news if you’ve been eagerly waiting for the feature.

These latest devices join other Android phones with AirDrop support, namely the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 families, the Pixel 8a, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, the OPPO Find X9 range, the OPPO Find N6, and the vivo X300 Ultra. Either way, we hope this feature arrives on older and cheaper devices sooner rather than later.

This news also comes a few weeks after Google confirmed that it was bringing Quick Share to third-party apps, starting with WhatsApp. The search giant is positioning this as a handy integration if you want to share files with an iOS user, but your Android device lacks AirDrop support.

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