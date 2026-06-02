Get ready to start planning your next fit check with this new Google Photos tool

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR You’ll soon have a digital closet built right into Google Photos.

The feature catalogs the clothes you are wearing in your photo library, allowing you to mix and match outfits and try them on virtually.

Google will start the rollout next week for users in the US, India, and Brazil.

Google has used generative AI for everything from text summaries to interactive diagrams. However, one of the more novel uses of the technology has been helping people find what to wear. For example, Google recently revealed that the Photos app would soon get a digital closet. There’s also the “Find this look” feature that was added to Circle to Search earlier this year. Today’s Android Drop offers some interesting updates on these clothing-centric tools.

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Planning your wardrobe A little over a month ago, Google announced that it would introduce a wardrobe-planning mode to the Photos app. At the time, it was only known that the feature would arrive sometime in the summer. However, today’s Android Drop reveals that this digital closet will start arriving on the app next week for users in the US, India, and Brazil. You’ll need to be running at least Android 10 to take advantage of the tool.

If you don’t remember what Google Photos Wardrobe does, here’s a quick refresher. The feature is able to go through your past pics and identify items of clothing you own. Those items are cataloged in the Wardrobe folder, found in the Collections tab. Once you’re in the Wardrobe folder, you can view all the different clothing items in your digital closet. You can also mix and match outfits and try them on virtually. And if you like an outfit enough, you can save it and even share the look with friends.

Finding a look If you see an outfit you need to have, Circle to Search’s “Find the look” function can be incredibly helpful. Just circle the entire fit, and Circle to Search will identify each clothing item and accessory, allowing you to jumpstart your shopping. It’s a lot more convenient than having to circle each item individually.

When this feature rolled out in February, it was only available on the Galaxy S26 series and the Pixel 10 series. Now, the Find the look tool is expanding to more devices. With this expansion, you’ll be able to use the feature on any Android 14 or above device that has Circle to Search. The rollout of this update is starting today.

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