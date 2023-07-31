As within any device, a factory reset should be a last resort when troubleshooting a Steam Deck. The option wipes out all of your user data, reverting your Deck to the way it was on Day One. If you’ve already tried all the other alternatives, however, such as checking for software updates or performing a manual reboot, here’s what you need to do.

You should also perform a reset before giving a Steam Deck away — you don’t want other people racking up a bill on your Steam account, after all.

QUICK ANSWER To factory reset a Steam Deck: Turn on your Steam Deck and make sure it's in the main gaming mode (not Desktop). Press the Steam button. Select Settings, then System. Choose Advanced, then Reset to Factory State. Click Factory Reset to confirm.

How to factory reset a Steam Deck

Before you even consider a reset, make sure to transfer critical “loose” files from your Steam Deck to a PC or external storage, if they’re not already there. By “loose,” we mean anything that isn’t synced via the Steam Cloud — there’s no sense worrying about games or cloud saves, for example, because those are easily restored the moment you sign back into your Steam account and start re-downloading purchases.

When you’re ready, here’s how to factory reset a Steam Deck: Turn on your Steam Deck and make sure it’s in the main gaming mode, not Desktop. Press the Steam button. Select Settings, then System. Choose Advanced, followed by Reset to Factory State. Click Factory Reset to confirm.

